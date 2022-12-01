ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams finally took down Odell Beckham Jr.'s nameplate in locker room

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n63IQ_0jTxjbOE00

Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t coming back to the Los Angeles Rams. Most fans have realized that for several weeks, watching their team lose five games in a row and fall rapidly out of playoff contention.

With Cooper Kupp out and Matthew Stafford still sidelined, there’s no chance Beckham is returning to the team he helped win a Super Bowl last season. The Rams are admitting that themselves now.

Up until this week, the Rams had been holding a locker open for Beckham, keeping his nameplate on the wall in the team’s headquarters in Thousand Oaks. But now, that nameplate is gone.

Beckham still hasn’t decided on a team and has set up visits with the Giants, Bills and Cowboys, but the Rams are out of the running. It’s felt that way for a few weeks, too, especially after Beckham called them out for offering the “lowest of low” deals to him.

Beckham’s time with the Rams was brief, but it sure was impactful. Had he not signed with them last season, they may not have been crowned world champions.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
Popculture

Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce

A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two stats show that the Vikings are legit contenders

The Minnesota Vikings are at the top of the NFC North with a 10-2 record, but there is still a lot of discourse about them being a fraudulent team. The discussion surrounding the Vikings is quite frankly exhausting. Analysts are looking for reasons to discredit a team that has a win differential of +8 to confirm their priors on what they had on the team before the season started.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Bucs shock Saints on last-second TD from Tom Brady

Just like they did earlier this season against the Los Angeles Rams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers saved their best for last Monday night against the New Orleans Saints. Despite trailing 16-3 with three minutes remaining in the game, the Bucs mounted back-to-back touchdown drives, with Tom Brady hitting rookie running back Rachaad White for a six-yard score to seal the comeback win in the final seconds.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

182K+
Followers
239K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy