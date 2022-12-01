Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
New Hampshire native to become a historic hiker
CONCORD, N.H. — One of the best hikers in the world is from New Hampshire and got back from a 4,800-mile hike a couple weeks ago. If you look at Patrick French’s Facebook bio, it says that he's a "lazy good-for-nothing couch potato." But he's actually one of the best hikers in the world.
What the Shell Happened at This Field in Dover, New Hampshire?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Anyone missing one of those neon green, turtle-person statues with the red flag that you put at the end of your driveway to tell drivers to slow down?
Poor Dog Lost in New Hampshire for Days Makes a Fox Friend Like in a Disney Movie
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Cute little brown puppy Saban was in a world she didn't know. Saban, used to warm weather and the tropics, was just sent up to Massachusetts...
WCAX
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A heating issue forced some Vermont kids to stay home from school on Monday. The Westminster Center School said on Facebook that the issue meant the school would be closed on Monday. They said they plan to be open again Tuesday.
WMUR.com
'Peak season' tickets now on sale for New Hampshire Ice Castles
NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Tickets for a popular winter attraction in New Hampshire are now on sale. According to owners of the Ice Castles franchise, "peak season" tickets are now on sale. "Peak season" refers to the dates that the attraction typically anticipates being open, though the weather dictates when the structures can be open to the public. No opening date has been set, yet.
WMUR.com
WMUR thanks Granite Staters who donated to 2022 New Hampshire Spirit of Giving Toy Drive
MANCHESTER, N.H. — WMUR would like to thank those who donated to the 2022 Spirit of Giving Toy Drive and helped to make it a success. The drive collected toys and donations to help make the holidays brighter for kids in New Hampshire. On Friday, Granite Staters stopped by...
Man in Concord, New Hampshire Has Car Stolen While Warming it Up
Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
3 New England States Among ‘Fastest-Talking’ in U.S., According to Study
New England is already known for its aggressive (or as some might say, “impatient”) driving. But according to a new survey by the language tutoring service Preply, it turns out we’re a bit pushy in at least one other area. Talking. In fact, three New England states...
WMUR.com
Video: Mild temperatures stay as rain moves into New Hampshire
After a nice start to the work week, more rain is set to move in Tuesday and Wednesday. Looks dry late week, but we'll need to monitor a system that will pass close to us heading into the weekend. Lows in the 30s tonight with increasing clouds. The first of...
WMUR.com
Video: New Hampshire native has one trail left to complete out of 11 National Scenic Trails
VIDEO: At 40 years old, Patrick French has had frostbite three times, completed the hiking Triple Crown and has completed 10 out of 11 National Scenic Trails. He plans to complete the last trail in New England as soon as this winter. >> Read the full story: New Hampshire native...
As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep
When a key panel of the Democratic National Committee voted Friday for South Carolina to hold the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, members also voted for New Hampshire to share a second primary date with Nevada. But then came the fine print. In order to earn that second place position, the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee recommended, […] The post As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WMUR.com
Video: Sunny start to the week before a pair of storm systems move through New Hampshire
A nice start to the work week, but more rain is set to move in Tuesday and Wednesday. Looks dry for late week, but we'll need to monitor a system that will pass close to us heading into the weekend. A chilly Monday morning. Full sunshine will send high temperatures...
WMUR.com
Did you see Friday's sunset? This is why a beam of light appeared in the sky in parts of New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many Granite Staters with their eyes on the sky Friday evening saw what appeared to be a vertical beam of light during sunset. The phenomenon was a solar pillar. They are created as result of the clouds and snow that falls at higher elevations. The ice crystals reflect the sun's rays off of them and form the light, according to the National Weather Service.
Police: 2 young men caught racing at 130 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two young men were arrested after authorities say they were caught racing at a speed of more than 130 mph on a highway in New Hampshire over the weekend. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Londonderry near Exit 5 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday observed a 2008 BMW Coupe and a 2018 Infiniti Q50 accelerate to speeds of 128 mph and 131 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to New Hampshire State Police.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Nashua, NH
Nashua radiates with a modern urban and innovative atmosphere. Its wide range of recreational spots is impressive and diverse in purpose, and some of the more majestic landmarks come without a charge, too!. Located in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire, its well-maintained parks are also some of its most desired assets.
WMUR.com
Boston woman charged in Pelham crash between personal watercraft, boat
PELHAM, N.H. — ** Warning: The video above may be disturbing for some. **. A Boston woman accused of crashing a personal watercraft into a boat in Pelham over the summer is now facing potential prison time. Investigators said Ivonne Peña, 31, was drunk and drove the watercraft into...
WMTW
Car smashes through bank in New Hampshire
A car crashed through the front of a Manchester bank on Monday morning, but no one was hurt. Fire officials said a woman was pulling into a parking spot at the TD Bank on South Willow Street before 9 a.m. when her car jumped the curb and crashed through the front window of the building.
New England is home to 2 of the best ski towns in North America, according to USA Today readers
The best ski towns are located in New Hampshire and Vermont. New England has some of the best ski towns, resorts, and services on the continent, according to USA Today readers. The publication released a list of the 10 best ski towns in North America on Friday as part of...
Check Out the 30 Most Amazing Bird Pictures Found in New Hampshire
Birding has become increasingly popular throughout the world, and is one of the most popular hobbies of Granite Staters. "New Hampshire is a good state to bird because we have forests, mountains, and the coast," said avid birder and good friend of mine, Eric Conte. "It is a diverse environment and a lot of migratory birds come up for the summer and leave for the fall."
New England is home to the most beautiful town in America
New England is home to the most beautiful and third-most beautiful towns in America, according to a new ranking. The Travel recently published its “10 Most Beautiful Towns In The US As Of 2022″ in an effort to highlight the country’s top “small-town destinations that are a feast for the eyes and then some.”
