Will and Kate Are In Boston! Here's Why the Earthshot Prize Awards Are So Important and How You Can Watch

The Prince and Princess of Wales are stateside! In their first visit in eight years William and Catherine came to Boston for a three-day royal visit beginning Wednesday, Nov. 30. The trip is centered around the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards.

Founded by Prince William, this global environmental prize was created to help discover and nurture innovators who can offer tangible solutions to repair the earth. “Our planet is in danger. And we must protect it for future generations,” said the prince in a video. “That is why I created the Earthshot Prize.”

Hailed as a ceremony filled with music and inspiration, The Earthshot Prize Awards will celebrate those working to solve the earth's biggest environmental challenges. The big show will be taped in Boston on Dec. 2 at the MGM Music Hall with a massive roster of presenters and musical acts. The show will air on PBS beginning Dec. 5.

The line-up of presenters includes The Princess of Wales, Rami Malek, Catherine O’Hara and Shailene Woodley with performances from Annie Lennox, Billie Eilish, FINNEAS and Chloe x Halle. The hosts will feature Sir David Attenborough, Clara Amfo and Daniel Dae Kim.

Fifteen innovators were selected as Finalists for The Earthshot Prize 2022. From this group, five winners will be announced at the awards ceremony. Each winner will receive £1million (roughly $1.2 million) and access to a global support network to achieve their goals.

“The Earth is at a tipping point and we face a stark choice: either we continue as we are and irreparably damage our planet, or we remember our unique power as human beings and our continual ability to lead, innovate and problem-solve,” wrote Prince William. “People can achieve great things. The next ten years present us with one of our greatest tests–a decade of action to repair the Earth.”

Here’s what we know about the Earthshot Awards and how to watch the ceremony.

What is the Earthshot Prize?

Each year the Earthshot Prize is given to five winners for their devotion to the environment. They are each given roughly $1.2 million to provide environmental solutions. Inspired by the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the prizes are centered on repairing the earth through five categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build A Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate.

Where are the Earthshot Prize Awards 2022?

The Earthshot Prize Awards will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston on Dec 2, 2022.

When are the Earthshot Prize Awards?

The second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony will be on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

What inspired the Earthshot Prize Awards?

Founded by Prince William, the awards were inspired by John F. Kennedy's address at Rice University in 1962, known as the “Moonshot speech.” The president told the crowd “We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.”

Emboldened by the late president’s extremely difficult, nearly unreachable challenge, the prince established the Earthshot Prize to discover innovative solutions to help repair our planet within the next ten years. “As a cultural symbol it’s quite powerful,” says Chef Sam Kass, a former White House Chef and Unilever Nutrition representative. "After spending six years in the White House, and changing culture is hard, messy, long work.”

Why are the Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston?

The Earthshot Prize Awards were brought to Boston, the birthplace of President Kennedy. Earthshot partnered with the John F. Kennedy Foundation. They are also celebrating the city’s commitment to sustainability.

How can I watch the Earthshot Prize Awards?

The Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony will begin streaming at 2 p.m. ET on Monday, December 5 on PBS.org and the PBS App and at 8 p.m. ET on the PBS YouTube channel. PBS will also broadcast the event on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET (check local listings).

How can I stream the Earthshot Prize Awards?

The ceremony will begin streaming at 2 p.m. ET on Monday, December 5 on PBS.org and the PBS App and at 8 p.m. ET on the PBS YouTube channel.

What channel is the Earthshot Prize Awards on?

The Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony will air on PBS.com and PBS.

Who will be presenting the Earthshot Prize Awards?

Prince William

Rami Malek

Catherine O'Hara

Shailene Woodley

The five Earthshot Prizes will be announced The Princess of Wales, Academy Award-Winning actor Rami Malek, actor, screenwriter, comedian Catherine O’Hara and actor and advocate Shailene Woodley. The Prince of Wales will deliver remarks at the end of the ceremony. Historian and member of The Earthshot Prize Council, Sir David Attenborough, will also be offering remarks.

“The fifteen Finalists of this year's Earthshot Prize are deeply inspiring. They are dedicating their lives to building solutions that will repair our planet,” said Malek. “And I can’t wait to present an award to one of the incredible Winners for 2022.”

Who will be performing at the Earthshot Prize Awards?

Annie Lennox

Billie Eilish

FINNEAS

Chloe x Halle

Ellie Goulding

This year’s awards will feature performances from singer-songwriter and activist Annie Lennox, Grammy award-winning Singer-Songwriter Billie Eilish accompanied by her brother and creative partner, FINNEAS, R&B duo Chloe x Halle and platinum selling artist and activist Ellie Goulding.

Who is hosting at the Earthshot Prize Awards?

Clara Amfo

Daniel Dae Kim

Award-winning broadcaster, podcaster and television presenter Clara Amfo returns for a second year to co-host the awards alongside actor, producer and director Daniel Dae Kim. The first Earthshot prizes were awarded in 2021. The awards are planned to run annually until 2030.

