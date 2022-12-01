Read full article on original website
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Advocate Aurora and Atrium Health complete merger
Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health have completed their merger after a delay in approval from The Illinois Health Facilities & Services Review Board. There is no cost to the transaction, according to the Illinois Health Facilities & Services Review Board, which met November 14 and approved an exemption to allow the merger.
WDTV
Fireball passes over Monongalia County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 1,000 people reported seeing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia last week. The American Meteor Society received 1,102 reports and some videos showing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia on Thursday, Dec. 1 around 7:34 p.m. A fireball...
country1037fm.com
Wells Fargo In Charlotte Likely Effected As The Company Slashes Jobs
Blame it on higher interest rates. Wells Fargo in Charlotte likely effected as the company slashes hundreds of jobs. Wells Fargo reportedly let go hundreds possibly thousands of employees as the latest round of layoffs related to the mortgage industry. Bloomberg reports the layoffs are nationwide, Charlotte was not the...
Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
The deadliest tornado to strike West Virginia
SHINNSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is not known for tornadoes, but they do occur in the Mountain State from time to time. On one summer day in 1944, an area of West Virginia was devastated by an F4 tornado which still holds the record for the deadliest in the state.
Wells Fargo reportedly slashes hundreds of mortgage jobs
CHARLOTTE — Wells Fargo has reportedly let go hundreds of employees in the latest round of layoffs to hit the mortgage industry amid rising interest rates. That’s according to Bloomberg, which reports the job cuts took place nationwide. As the home of Wells’ largest employment hub, it’s unlikely...
WBTV
Don’t expect a home price collapse in Charlotte, experts say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - Home prices may be due for a “collapse” in other parts of the country, but not in Charlotte, real estate experts tell Axios. What’s happening: Instead, look for price increases to slow down a bit, and for the market to stabilize, says Daniel Cottingham, CEO and broker in charge at Cottingham Chalk.
Community split on new development coming to Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A long-time Gastonia business closed its doors this week to make way for a new development with hundreds of homes. Some are pushing back on the projects while others say it's a new opportunity. Inside Mountain View Antiques, it's all about the past. For a while...
WDTV
New business coming to former Pier 1 Imports site in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For months, many have speculated about what was next for the vacant Pier One building and lot situated at the NewPointe development on Emily Drive. Parrotta Paving and Excavating demolished the structure. Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino said there will be a new business taking over that...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Construction nearly complete on world-renowned museum’s new Charlotte location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — From Athens, Greece to Atlanta, Georgia – the founders of a world-renowned museum have chosen the Queen City for its next location. Construction continues around the clock to set up the museum in Uptown. It is scheduled to open to the public on Friday, December 9. The Museum of […]
Renovated Mooresville skatepark opens to public
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The town of Mooresville’s renovated skate part is now open to the public. The new park will give access to surrounding residents and is the largest skate park in the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. The park is located on West Iredell Avenue in Mooresville and debuted...
Charlotte’s biggest banks workout plan for customers scammed by Zelle
CHARLOTTE — Some of the biggest banks in Charlotte are coming up with a refund plan for customers scammed by Zelle, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report said Bank of America, Wells Fargo and the five other banks that own Zelle are working on a plan to determine whether or not a customer was tricked into sending money through Zelle. If the bank determines someone was scammed, they will be reimbursed.
WDTV
All-inclusive playground coming to Mylan Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - An all-inclusive playground is in the works at Mylan Park. SteppingStones, located in Mon County, is raising $2 million to build an all-inclusive playground for all ages. The playground will be easy access to anyone with a disability and will have a rubberized surface. The Mon...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in November 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
WDTV
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint for this week in Randolph County
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 92, Harrison Ave. near Crystal Springs on Friday, Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort...
Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?
If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
thecharlotteweekly.com
South Charlotte Restaurant Inspections (Nov. 25-Dec.1)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:. • Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 97 • Tacos Y Mas Los Primos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 97.5. Charlotte (28211) • Cousins Maine Lobster, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5.
qcnews.com
Community upset by Tega Cay councilman's social media posts
Tega Cay residents wanted to meet with councilman Scott Shirley on Friday but found the city hall closed. A few shared their thoughts on his social media posts, and some say they'll come to the next meeting to confront him. Community upset by Tega Cay councilman’s social media …
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in West Virginia
The Mountain State has quite a few wonderful ways to revel in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Ohio County, you might just want to visit.
