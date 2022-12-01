CHARLOTTE — Some of the biggest banks in Charlotte are coming up with a refund plan for customers scammed by Zelle, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report said Bank of America, Wells Fargo and the five other banks that own Zelle are working on a plan to determine whether or not a customer was tricked into sending money through Zelle. If the bank determines someone was scammed, they will be reimbursed.

2 DAYS AGO