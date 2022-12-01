Read full article on original website
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — At Gov. Gavin Newsom's prompting, California lawmakers kicked off a special legislative session on Monday to consider punishing big oil companies for their supersized profits during a time of record-high gas prices — the start of a likely lengthy process that will test the liberal Legislature's resolve in the face of fierce industry opposition.
AAA’s weekly fuel report says Georgia’s average gas prices continue to decline. The agency said Monday that, on average, Georgia drivers are now paying $2.96 per gallon for regular gasoline. This week’s average is eight cents less than the previous week, 17 cents lower than a month ago,...
