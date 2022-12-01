Read full article on original website
Related
Sheldon Neeley is sworn in for second term as Mayor of Flint
Flint, MI–Sheldon Neeley was sworn in as mayor of the City of Flint on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 following his victory in the Nov. 8 election. A crowd of Flint residents as well as friends and family of the mayor gathered at Flint City Hall to watch Neeley get sworn in for his second term.
Here’s the schedule for Flint mobile food pantries in December
Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries offering nutritious food will be available throughout December 2022 the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced. Since 2016, MDHHS has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries in Flint, Mich. This month, the pantries’ produce includes apples, oranges, carrots, hard squash, potatoes and onions.
Westwood Heights searches for Board of Ed candidates to fill upcoming vacancy
Flint, MI–Westwood Heights Schools is seeking applications to fill a seat on the district’s Board of Education, and the application deadline is a week away. Brenda Battle-Jordan, the longest serving member on the Board, did not run for re-election last month, so her seat will be open as of Jan. 1, 2023.
Hundreds of Santas run through downtown Flint
Flint, MI—The lyrics of “Santa Clause is Coming to Town” came to life this weekend as hundreds of Santas, clad in hats, beards and all, hightailed it around downtown Flint for the 13th Annual Santa Run hosted by the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
UK-based artists look to spread ‘positivity and hope’ in Flint
Flint, MI—On a recent visit from England, artists Christian Fenn and Hayley Garner, otherwise known as SECA ONE and AYLO NOMAD, took time out of painting murals with a local nonprofit to further Fenn’s budding project: spreading hope after hard times. The project, called “The Butterfly Effected,” is...
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley to take oath of office, begin second term Dec. 5
Flint, MI—Mayor Sheldon A. Neeley will take the oath of office to begin his second term as Flint’s mayor on Dec. 5, 2022. The swearing-in will take place at 12 p.m. in the council chambers at Flint City Hall, located at 1101 Saginaw St. In a Dec. 1...
Trial date set for City of Flint vs. Eric Mays
Flint, MI–Flint City Councilman Eric Mays made his initial appearance at the 67th District Court of Genesee County on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, after being sued by the City of Flint for disorderly conduct. After both sides presented their initial arguments, a jury trial date was set for Jan....
Genesee Health System to host open house for new children’s center in Flint
Flint, MI—Genesee Health System (GHS) and the Greater Flint Mental Health Facilities are set to host a community open house for the new state-of-the-art facility at 1402 S. Saginaw St. The Center for Children’s Integrated Services opened earlier this month, and brings comprehensive care for Flint and Genesee County...
City Council approves $1 million to repair some of Flint’s most damaged streets
Flint, MI – Some of Flint’s most damaged streets will be repaved in spring 2023, per a contract approved by the Flint City Council this week. At its Nov. 28 meeting, Council granted $971,190 to Ace-Saginaw Paving Company to complete a little over 59,500 square yards of streets.
Here’s how Flint Community Schools is allocating COVID relief funds
Flint, MI—Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Flint Community Schools (FCS) has received multiple rounds of federal relief funding, and the Board of Education recently authorized millions of dollars in spending with its third installment. The funding is known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund, and is...
Here’s what happened at the Nov. 28 Flint City Council meeting
Flint, MI–Flint City Council postponed a funding resolution for the city’s Office of Public Health and approved several major street projects for spring 2023 among other decisions at their Nov. 28 meeting. Here’s a breakdown of the council’s most recent actions:. Postponed resolution on funding the...
Flint Beat
Melody Relerford appointed to fill vacant seat on Flint Board of Ed
Flint, MI—Melody Relerford has been appointed to the vacant seat on the Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board of Education. The Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) Board of Education voted unanimously for Relerford to fill the vacant seat on the Flint Schools Board at a Nov. 28, 2022 meeting. “It’s...
Application process for $18 million of Flint’s ARPA funding still unclear
Flint, MI– Over $18 million of the City of Flint’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding was set aside for community grants in the city’s allocation plan a month ago. However, the city has yet to provide its process for handing those dollars over to the local organizations it promised them to.
Flint’s holiday spirit shines during winter wonderland event downtown
Flint, MI—The sound of hooves clopping and bells jingling could be heard on the bricks of Saginaw Street Saturday evening, marking the start of Flint’s winter wonderland-themed Small Business Saturday. To kick off the holiday season a group of organizations led by the Downtown Development Authority (DDA), Metro...
Flint nonprofit to give away winter attire ahead of the holiday
Flint, MI—A local nonprofit is looking to help Flint and Genesee County kids stay warm this winter. Uma Strong Marshall Outreach and Community Building Friends will be holding the 7th Annual Warming Bodies Through Love Winter Attire Giveaway today, Monday, Nov. 21 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. “I’m...
Flint Schools paraprofessionals union sees wage increase
Flint, MI—The Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board of Education has approved increased pay for the paraprofessionals union in the district. At a Nov. 18, 2022 meeting, the board unanimously voted to raise the wages of paraprofessionals in the SEIU Local 517M Unit 150 union. The vote was 4-0 as Board Vice President Chris Del Morone and Trustee Allen Gilbert were absent.
Flint resident discovers hidden military-grade explosives in car part
Flint, MI – A Flint resident discovered military-grade explosives concealed in a recently-purchased car part this weekend, according to the Flint Police Department. Flint Chief of Police Terence Green said the citizen, whom law enforcement did not name, immediately called 911 after he discovered the explosives on Nov. 19, 2022. The Flint Police Department’s bomb squad was deployed at approximately 2:30 p.m. and safely removed the items without triggering an explosion. There were no injuries.
Small Business Saturday Winter Wonderland event kicks off holiday shopping in downtown Flint
Flint, MI — Metro Community Development along with the Flint Downtown Development Authority (DDA), the City of Flint and the Flint & Genesee County Chamber of Commerce invite Genesee County residents to the first Small Business Saturday Winter Wonderland. This event is a great time to meet entrepreneurs in the Flint region, support their businesses and get some holiday shopping done. Small businesses will line 2nd Street in downtown Flint between S. Saginaw and Harrison Street with merchandise on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 3 – 7 p.m.
Flint organization keeps kids warm with free jackets, hats, gloves
Flint, MI—Dominique Strong’s “social worker instincts” kicked in, she said, as she waited for her son’s bus to pick him up one cold winter morning seven years ago. “I noticed some kids had on coats that weren’t buttoned up or zipped up properly,” she said. “Some kids didn’t have on hats. Some kids didn’t have on gloves.”
Potential for investigation after canvassers find ‘false name’ on a Flint precinct’s voter list
Flint, MI—After learning that a “false name” was added to a voter list in Flint’s Precinct 55, the Genesee County Board of Canvassers will submit a summary of its understanding to the county prosecutor’s office for further review and a potential investigation by local authorities.
Flint Beat
Flint, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT
http://flintbeat.com/feed/http://flintbeat.com/
Comments / 0