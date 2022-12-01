ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox17.com

VIDEO: Four arrested after violent jewelry store robbery at Cool Springs mall

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Four suspects have been charged with aggravated robbery, felony vandalism, and evading arrest in Franklin after robbing a business at the Cool Springs Galleria, say police. This comes in the wake of five similar incidents in Tennessee and Arkansas with losses totaling more than $1.5...
wgnsradio.com

MURFREESBORO UPDATE: December 4, 2020 Murder Case Bound Over to a Grand Jury

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Rutherford County Courts found probable cause to present a murder case from December of 2020 to a Grand Jury…. That was Rutherford County Assistant District Attorney Trevor Lynch. Almost exactly 2-years-ago to-the-day, the lifeless body of 20-year-old Montavis Jones was found in the parking lot of Campus Crossing Apartments. Around that same time, Murfreesboro Police received word that a man suffering from a gunshot wound had just been dropped off at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.…
WSMV

Police investigating after man shot, killed in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) – A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was shot and killed in Lewisburg Sunday night. According to a Lewisburg Police Department media release, police were dispatched to a shooting call at 1000 Cheryl Drive at about 9:46 p.m. When they arrived, police...
WSMV

Son dies after attacking mother in Montgomery Co., sheriff says

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died after he allegedly attacked his mother at a home in Clarksville. On Monday, around 10:30 a.m., Montgomery County Deputies responded to a home in the 1500 block of Gratton Road in response to a domestic assault between Connie Bearden, Henry Bearden and their adult son Brandon Pulley.
WKRN

Man fights woman over gas pump

After he was attacked, Monk Nom Lengslvath sat down with News 2 to describe the encounter. Tennessee lawmakers, Gov. Lee chime in on LGBTQ+ …. Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) has filed two bills affecting the LGBTQ+ community – one that would outlaw children’s transgender therapy and another to ban drag shows deemed sexual in nature.
WSMV

Motorcyclist flown to Nashville hospital after crash blocks lanes in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Westbound lanes of a road in Clarksville have been shut down after a crash with injuries between a motorcycle and a vehicle happened on Saturday afternoon. According to Clarksville officials, the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. and the westbound lanes of Madison Street between Memorial Drive...
YAHOO!

U.S. Marshals apprehend Memphis murder suspect in Columbia

United States Marshals have captured a murder suspect in Columbia who was wanted for a November shooting in Memphis that left a man dead. Kevin Fennell, 34 of Memphis was arrested in Columbia on Thursday in a joint operation by Columbia Police and the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF), U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee Tyreece Miller announced Friday.
WKRN News 2

Memphis murder suspect surrenders to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A murder suspect surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro Tuesday following a shooting that left one person dead and three injured in Memphis in late October. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 18-year-old Joseph Henry Keohavong of Murfreesboro was wanted for first-degree murder, and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police […]

