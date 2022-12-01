MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Rutherford County Courts found probable cause to present a murder case from December of 2020 to a Grand Jury…. That was Rutherford County Assistant District Attorney Trevor Lynch. Almost exactly 2-years-ago to-the-day, the lifeless body of 20-year-old Montavis Jones was found in the parking lot of Campus Crossing Apartments. Around that same time, Murfreesboro Police received word that a man suffering from a gunshot wound had just been dropped off at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.…

14 HOURS AGO