Related
Father, son escape armed carjacking in Antioch; Suspect in custody
A 19-year-old has been charged after Metro police reported he was involved in an armed carjacking that occurred a year ago at a gas station in Antioch.
fox17.com
VIDEO: Four arrested after violent jewelry store robbery at Cool Springs mall
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Four suspects have been charged with aggravated robbery, felony vandalism, and evading arrest in Franklin after robbing a business at the Cool Springs Galleria, say police. This comes in the wake of five similar incidents in Tennessee and Arkansas with losses totaling more than $1.5...
wgnsradio.com
MURFREESBORO UPDATE: December 4, 2020 Murder Case Bound Over to a Grand Jury
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Rutherford County Courts found probable cause to present a murder case from December of 2020 to a Grand Jury…. That was Rutherford County Assistant District Attorney Trevor Lynch. Almost exactly 2-years-ago to-the-day, the lifeless body of 20-year-old Montavis Jones was found in the parking lot of Campus Crossing Apartments. Around that same time, Murfreesboro Police received word that a man suffering from a gunshot wound had just been dropped off at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.…
17-year-old girl reported missing from Hendersonville found safe
Hendersonville police reported Katrina Daniel walked away from her home Sunday around 4:30 a.m. She was later found safe, they said.
WSMV
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Lewisburg
LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) – A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was shot and killed in Lewisburg Sunday night. According to a Lewisburg Police Department media release, police were dispatched to a shooting call at 1000 Cheryl Drive at about 9:46 p.m. When they arrived, police...
WKRN
Man arrested after allegedly beating and pulling gun on woman at East Nashville gas station
Low gas prices led to high drama at an East Nashville gas station where long lines for the pump sparked a violent confrontation. Man arrested after allegedly beating and pulling …. Low gas prices led to high drama at an East Nashville gas station where long lines for the pump...
WSMV
Son dies after attacking mother in Montgomery Co., sheriff says
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died after he allegedly attacked his mother at a home in Clarksville. On Monday, around 10:30 a.m., Montgomery County Deputies responded to a home in the 1500 block of Gratton Road in response to a domestic assault between Connie Bearden, Henry Bearden and their adult son Brandon Pulley.
Woman pistol-whipped during altercation at East Nashville gas station
A man has been charged with assaulting a woman at an East Nashville gas station after she reportedly accused him of cutting ahead of her in line at the pump.
Three teens charged with aggravated robbery after South Nashville carjacking
Detectives took three teenage boys into custody -- and recovered several guns -- Thursday night following a carjacking in South Nashville.
WKRN
Man fights woman over gas pump
After he was attacked, Monk Nom Lengslvath sat down with News 2 to describe the encounter. Tennessee lawmakers, Gov. Lee chime in on LGBTQ+ …. Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) has filed two bills affecting the LGBTQ+ community – one that would outlaw children’s transgender therapy and another to ban drag shows deemed sexual in nature.
‘My legs are not moving’: Clarksville man paralyzed after being shot in what police are calling a road rage incident
A Clarksville man is left paralyzed after a road rage shooting, now, doctors have told him he might never get feeling back in his waist.
WSMV
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville hospital after crash blocks lanes in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Westbound lanes of a road in Clarksville have been shut down after a crash with injuries between a motorcycle and a vehicle happened on Saturday afternoon. According to Clarksville officials, the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. and the westbound lanes of Madison Street between Memorial Drive...
Clarksville Police searching for man facing multiple charges, considered armed
Authorities in Clarksville are asking for the community's help tracking down a man wanted for domestic assault, as well as other charges.
WKRN
Teens accused of Nashville crime spree caught on camera shooting, killing store owner
A surveillance camera captured the moments police say two teenagers entered the Hermitage gas station, standing inside for less than 20 seconds before one of them shot and killed the store owner. Teens accused of Nashville crime spree caught on …. A surveillance camera captured the moments police say two...
MNPD helicopter follows ex-con through two counties, helps ground units make arrest
An ex-convict is back behind bars thanks, in large part, to the coordination between ground units in Cheatham County and the Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter that was surveilling the suspect across two counties.
YAHOO!
U.S. Marshals apprehend Memphis murder suspect in Columbia
United States Marshals have captured a murder suspect in Columbia who was wanted for a November shooting in Memphis that left a man dead. Kevin Fennell, 34 of Memphis was arrested in Columbia on Thursday in a joint operation by Columbia Police and the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF), U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee Tyreece Miller announced Friday.
160 people address legal, child support issues during Nashville Safe Surrender event
Nashville's 2022 Safe Surrender program came to an end Saturday afternoon, giving dozens of people accused of nonviolent offenses a chance to clear the slate ahead of the holidays.
Memphis murder suspect surrenders to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A murder suspect surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro Tuesday following a shooting that left one person dead and three injured in Memphis in late October. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 18-year-old Joseph Henry Keohavong of Murfreesboro was wanted for first-degree murder, and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police […]
17-year-old charged in connection with Watkins Park homicide surrenders to police
After more than a week of searching, Metro police have arrested a teenager accused of a deadly shooting.
Body of missing TN woman, Jasmine Pace, found by police, stepfather says
The family of Jasmine Pace, whose case is being investigated as a homicide, says her body has been found by police, according to the Chattanooga ABC affiliate, WTVC.
