Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
What next for African champ Senegal after World Cup exit?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — African champion Senegal was outplayed by England and given a reality check as it was eliminated in the last 16 at the World Cup. Senegal was missing its best player in Sadio Mane through injury and was also hampered by the absence of other key players against England, but still held hopes of launching a strong challenge in its first World Cup knockout game in 20 years. The 3-0 loss was a bitter end to a disappointing campaign for Africa’s top-ranked team.
WTOP
Spain is prepared for penalties against Morocco at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Spain coach Luis Enrique gave his team a unique assignment following a penalty shootout loss to Italy at last year’s European Championship. “I told my players they have homework ahead of the World Cup. You need to take at least 1,000 penalties with your club,” Luis Enrique recounted Monday. “We can’t just work on it in our training camp with the national team.”
WTOP
2022 World Cup Scoring Leaders
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Son exits World Cup without showing his best for South Korea
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — As Brazil’s big-time player made his return to the World Cup in Qatar, the superstar of South Korean soccer made his exit. Son Heung-min is his country’s Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and, yes, Neymar, all wrapped up into one. Yet, as Neymar recovered from an ankle injury to score in Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday, Son’s latest chance to light up the sport’s biggest stage came and went.
WTOP
Uruguay players charged for confronting World Cup referee
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Four Uruguay players were charged with offensive behavior by FIFA on Monday for their angry pursuit of the referee after being eliminated from the World Cup. The Uruguayan soccer federation also faces an extra charge of discrimination, FIFA said without giving details. The Uruguay team...
WTOP
Saudi Arabia now the only bidder for soccer’s 2027 Asian Cup
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Saudi Arabia is now the only candidate to host the 2027 Asian Cup after India’s soccer federation withdrew its bid on Monday. Preparing for the month-long tournament can let Saudi Arabia show its soccer hosting ambitions to FIFA, which is seeking bidders for the 2030 World Cup and future editions of a revamped Club World Cup.
WTOP
Brazil 4, South Korea 1
Brazil 4 0 — 4 First Half_1, Brazil, Junior, (Neymar), 7th minute; 2, Brazil, Neymar, (penalty kick), 13th; 3, Brazil, Richarlison, (Silva), 29th; 4, Brazil, Paqueta, (Junior), 36th. Second Half_5, South Korea, Paik, 76th. Goalies_South Korea, Seung Gyu Kim, Jo Hyeonwoo, Beom-keun Song; Brazil, Alisson, Weverton, Ederson. Yellow Cards_Jung,...
WTOP
Bierhoff resigns as director of Germany’s teams, academy
BERLIN (AP) — Oliver Bierhoff is the first managerial casualty of Germany’s early World Cup exit after agreeing to resign as managing director of the country’s national soccer teams and academy. The German soccer federation said on Monday that Bierhoff agreed to prematurely end his contract. It...
WTOP
Bobby Woods signs with New England Revolution
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Former U.S. national team forward Bobby Wood agreed Monday to a one-year contract with Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution. The deal includes a 2024 team option. The 30-year-old from Hawaii, selected in stage two of last week’s reentry draft, scored five goals in...
Comments / 0