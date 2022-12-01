Read full article on original website
'Famous' rooftop igloos return to Austin hot spot for the coolest experience this winter
There aren’t so many winter wonderlands in Austin during the holiday season, but things get colder at higher elevations. The Hotel Van Zandt fourth-floor rooftop may not be high enough to change the weather, but visitors throughout December are invited to hang out in its self-proclaimed "famous" all-weather igloos, snacking on bites from inside and themed cocktails after the sun goes down.Each private, six-seat igloo at the “South Pole” contains a Christmas tree, board and card games, festive records, and other cozy holiday decorations. It’s as private as Austin dining gets without completely breaking the bank, but the poolside mini-village...
Venerated East Austin vegan restaurant announces permanent closure
Austin's rising cost of living continues to force local business owners to make tough decisions. On Thursday, December 1, vegan restaurant Counter Culture announced it will close at the end of the year."For the past three years, I've been looking for a building to buy," said Susan Davis, Counter Culture owner. "That was always my next step. Prices have just really increased. It just doesn't seem feasible right now."She said there are other factors that played into her decision, including the pandemic, the rise of remote working, staff retention, and the increased cost of goods.Davis said in a post on...
Favorite Austin burger chain joins local music nonprofit for $50,000 grant campaign
In Austin, the bell of the ball is the rockstar. Black Fret, a nonprofit that creates gigs and organizes funding for local musicians, makes sure these rock stars get their spotlight at the annual Black Fret Ball, now in its ninth year, and this time with some unexpected help from a burger bar.Staff at Hopdoddy Burger Bar (a local favorite for lovers of toppings) got to nominate their favorite artists from across the country for a total of $50,000 in grants, an initiative called “Tuned In.” The restaurant asked guests to vote on favorites and landed on a group of...
Affluent Austin suburb boasts one of the biggest holiday budgets, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Affluent Austin suburb cashes in with one of the biggest holiday budgets in the U.S. Cedar Park boasts a jolly big holiday budget of $2,855 per person this year — the 14th highest in the U.S. 2. Acclaimed Hill Country winery pours onto list of the world's 100 best for 2022. The celebrated vineyard near Fredericksburg just uncorked a coveted spot on an exclusive list. 3. Texas billionaire Tilman Fertitta acquires award-winning California resort. The Billion Dollar Buyer scooped up one of only six hotels in the U.S. with the Forbes Triple Five-Star rating. 4. 100-plus comedians set to make Austin laugh in Moontower's 2023 festival lineup. Trevor Noah is one of Moontower's exciting 2023 headliners. 5. Renovated UT Austin museum set to reopen in 2023 with exciting new exhibits. The Texas Memorial Museum will reopen in fall 2023 with new exhibits.
The holidays are extra jolly this year at Austin's 2nd Street District
Mark your calendars, because Santa Claus is coming to the 2nd Street District.On Saturday, December 3, from 12-4 pm, Austinites are invited to celebrate the holidays with the 2nd Street District during the Santa on 2nd holiday event at the W Austin hotel.Guests can snap their annual photos with Santa for free (prints and digital copies will be provided), create holiday crafts, and enjoy hot non-alcoholic beverages and cookies.You can also sneak away to the pop-up Apres-Ski Holiday Bar at W Austin, a cozy ski-themed lounge where you can enjoy delicious holiday food, beverages, entertainment, and photo opps.Be sure to...
100-plus comedians set to make Austin laugh in Moontower's 2023 festival lineup
Austin's favorite comedy festival, Moontower Just for Laughs Austin, is coming back in 2023 with even more big names than the 2022 lineup. The formerly four-day festival became a two-week festival in 2022 after Austin's Moontower Comedy teamed up with Montreal's Just for Laughs. Taking place over more than 10 venues around the city, the hilarious fortnight manages to balance big names and rising stars alike every year and 2023 looks no different.According to an initial lineup release, next year's installment will bring everyone from Trevor Noah to local favorites to the stage, from April 12-23, 2023. The festival coincides...
Austin leaders and Sims Foundation band together for 'Safer Together' benefit show
Austin is certainly proud of its music scene, but the music industry requires more care than it gets in many areas. One public health issue it disproportionately faces, both in the Live Music Capital and anywhere else, is one of the hardest to address: overdose deaths.Due to stigma and underestimating the danger of seemingly known substances, it can be difficult to get through to individuals at risk for a preventable drug death, especially from a place of authority like the Travis County District Attorney. The Sims Foundation, Austin’s leading group for protecting mental health within the music industry, is leveraging...
Austin Pets Alive and Austin Animal Center launch $31 pet adoptions for the holidays
Two Austin organizations are looking to get local pets into their "furever" homes this holiday season. In a special December promotion, Austin Pets Alive! (APA) and Austin Animal Center are working to get as many animals out of the shelter as possible, by making all adoption fees a flat $31. The promotion runs December 1-31. According to a release, APA's director of lifesaving operations, Stephanie Bilbro, sees this as a great opportunity to clear out the shelters and make a great impact heading into 2023.“The holidays are a great time for the Austin community to come together and add to...
5 hot Austin restaurant openings to know right now — from all-star pizza to fancy fries
Editor’s note: In this special edition of our weekly food news roundup, we highlight five exciting restaurant openings — and reopenings — in the Austin food scene.Dovetail Pizza This all-star collaboration from the teams behind Rosen’s Bagels, Salt & Time, Swedish Hill, and Lenoir — officially opened on November 30 at 1816 S. First St. The pizza project is all about delivering quality ingredients and getting out of their way. That means classic pizzas like cheese, pepperoni, and meat (with pepperoni, sausage, mortadella, and copa), as well as more adventurous ones with corn and hot peppers. Visitors are invited to...
Austin named the No. 4 best U.S. market for homebuyers in new report
After unprecedented price growth, super low inventory, and a buying frenzy throughout the pandemic, reports show that the once red-hot Austin housing market has begun to stabilize. Now, it has a new title as we head into the new year: one of the best U.S. markets for buyers.A report released November 30 by home finance technology company Knock ranks Austin No. 4 among the top 10 buyers' markets in the U.S.For its index, Knock measured the ratio of average sale to asking price, number of homes sold, number of active listings, median days on market, median sale price, and the...
Favorite stationery store and workshop celebrates 7 creative years in East Austin
What started as a single-person card-making Etsy shop has led to a thriving stationery store and workshop studio in East Austin. Pei Sim founded The Paper + Craft Pantry, which celebrated its seventh anniversary earlier this month, in 2015 as the next step to expand her two-year-old card design business. She is the sole designer of the shop’s in-house stationery line that is also printed locally.Since the shop’s opening, their products have expanded from their famous card wall to subscription boxes, and as of this holiday season, their very first stationery advent calendar. The shop regularly releases products for special...
The 10 most spectacular holiday happenings in Austin this season
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and we’ve made our list of can’t-miss events — and have checked it twice — to ensure a joyous time is had by all. Check out the 10 best things to do in Austin this holiday season, and let the merrymaking commence. For a full listing of holiday-themed activities and more, visit our events calendar.The Paramount Theatre presents Holiday Film Series —Weekly through December 17Holiday cinematic classics are back on the silver screen as part of The Paramount Theatre’s festive film series. Moviegoers can enjoy screenings of blockbuster movies including It's a...
Mobile vet company brings its no-rush, stress-free services to Austin homes
Austin, one of the largest no-kill shelter cities in the United States, already knows a lot about adopting instead of shopping. A puppy is a wonderful addition to the family, but senior dogs need love (and are loved), too. As many have learned firsthand, taking care of a senior pet can be challenging — with higher medical bills, potentially heavy lifting as joints stiffen, and tough decisions to make about what kind of care is necessary — but also incredibly rewarding.November is National Senior Pet Health Month, calling for awareness about an older pet’s needs, and providing opportunities to celebrate...
Legendary Austin blues club Antone's launches independent livestreaming platform
If Antone’s is your vibe but Fifth Street isn’t, first, know we get it. Saving Austinites the trip, along with countless people outside of the Austin area, Antone’s Nightclub is launching a new service for livestreaming its shows, starting November 25 and 26.It’ll start with New Orleans-based funk and jam band Dumpstaphunk, for their special “Phunksgiving” show with Michael Hale Trio, and continue on for certain shows, delineated on the Atone’s website. Specifics are still loose before the launch, allowing the famous blues club to call the shots. The partner agency that created the streaming service, 3rd + Lamar, created...
Acclaimed Hill Country winery pours onto list of the world's 100 best for 2022
One Texas winery just landed on one of the most exclusive wine lists of them all. At an event held in Argentina's wine capital, Mendoza, the World’s Best Vineyards organization revealed this year’s top wine destinations for 2022. Texas' own William Chris Vineyards came in at No. 56, the only Texas vineyard on the list and one of only seven wineries from the U.S.Founded in 2008 by Chris Brundrett and Bill Blackmon in Hye, Texas, the vineyard started out in the historic 1905 Dieke Farmhouse and has been rapidly expanding ever since. Now, the company partners with local farms to...
Austin declared the No. 1 college city in America in new report
It might be a bit reductive to call Austin a college town, but that's what makes it so good. It certainly benefits from the creativity and industry of college living, but there's a lot more to do than go to gentrified lunches and cool, underground shows. (If you exist outside of Sixth Street, anyway.)Recognizing this special balance, financial website WalletHub has declared Austin the college city in the United States for 2023, beating out some obvious contenders like Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio.In addition to being the best city overall, Austin also tops the large cities list, and is one of...
26 Austin restaurants and bars that are giving back on GivingTuesday
Even Austinites who love to give time and funds on a regular basis — weekly volunteering, donating in friends' names for birthdays, participating in crowdfunding when it comes up — it’s a lot to keep track of. Especially during the holiday season, shopping for friends, family, and busy-time-of-the-year incidentals, a lot of our good intentions fade to the background.There is a worldwide holiday to keep people on track: GivingTuesday, a recent addition to the Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday pipeline, asks people to take a step back from the consumerist shuffle and think about what they can give outside...
H-E-B unveils merch for super fans, plus more hot Austin headlines
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. H-E-B unveils merchandise for brand super fans, available exclusively at one store. Kerrville was chosen to launch the company's new line of H-E-B-branded merchandise in celebration of its 117th anniversary. 2. Austin bar transforms into a magical winter wonderland this holiday season. Don your favorite elf socks and meet the lovely citizens of “Tinseltown.”3. Draft 'Vision Plan' for Zilker Park unveils land bridge and more possibilities. Austinites are invited to comment on a vision plan that will inform the future of Zilker Park.4. Austin ranks among world’s 100 best cities in prestigious new report. Austin is the No. 43 best city in the world, according to a new study. (And yes, we beat Dallas.)5. Austin airport launches new SkySquad travel assistants in time for the holiday rush. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is keeping lines moving during a period of heavy travel with a new team of airport assistants.
University of Texas launches $10 million seed fund with investment in vaccine storage pioneer
Planting a seed seems like a quaint activity, but the University of Texas at Austin doesn't do anything small. Its new $10 million UT seed fund is going into incubation soon, thanks to the efforts of Discovery to Impact, the team leading the University's "research commercialization and innovation efforts."Except for its scale, this project is no different from any other seed investment, which inputs capital into a business in the form of a lump sum, in exchange for a portion of the business. In this case, the recipients are "promising new startups built on university-owned intellectual property," according to a...
Amazon rolls out new electric vans in Austin for holiday delivery season
Amazon CEO/occasional space traveler Jeff Bezos is doing his best to supplant a certain jolly fellow from the North Pole as tops for holiday gift delivery.His latest move: Amazon is rolling out more than 1,000 electric delivery vehicles, designed by electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian, ready to make deliveries in more than 100 cities across the U.S. On the Texas good list: Houston, Austin, and Dallas. Bezos' juggernaut began deliveries in Dallas in July, along with Baltimore, Chicago, Kansas City, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, and St. Louis. These zero-emissions vans have delivered more than 5 million packages to customers in...
