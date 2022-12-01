ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsay Lohan Rocks Bold Snakeskin Leather Pants and Poses With Hot Rod

By Cara O’Bleness
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XSxfT_0jTxiPr100

The actress also sat down with former costar Amanda Seyfried and talked about a potential ‘Mean Girls’ sequel.

Lindsay Lohan.

James Devaney/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan is back and better than ever. The actress recently sat down with Interview magazine for a chat with former Mean Girls costar, Amanda Seyfried, and posed for a series of images for the publication.

Lohan shared several of the photos on Instagram yesterday, including a striking photo in which she’s standing in front of a red convertible, rocking wide-leg snakeskin leather pants paired with a black sweater casually hanging off one shoulder and a long jacket draped over her arms.

Her signature fiery locks, styled by hairstylist Evanie Frausto , cascade down her shoulder with a slight curl, while Lohan’s bold red lip and blue nail polish help add some color to her otherwise dark outfit. She credited her look to makeup artist Kristofer Buckle and nail stylist Elle Gerstein .

Mean Girls costar Jonathan Bennett commented on Lohan’s post, saying, “The👏🏼best👏🏼you’ve 👏🏼ever 👏🏼looked!!!!!,” while friend Paris Hilton commented, “Loves it ❤️.”

“You certainly do look awesome,” noted model Carol Alt, and sister Aliana Lohan chimed in with, “That’s my sister! 🙏.” Fans were also quick to comment: “I’m here for the Lohanissance 👏🏼👏🏼” said one, while another commented, “The comeback that saved 2022.”

In other images, Lohan rocks a hot pink power suit, a lacy black halter top with black leather gloves and sunglasses, a full-length fuzzy purple jacket and a silky orange button-up. All the clothing from the shoot is credited to luxury fashion brand, Ami Paris , and her looks were styled by Interview ’s fashion director, Dara .

The interview reunited Lohan and Seyfried, who chatted about a potential Mean Girls sequel, imposter syndrome, Lohan’s triumphant return to Hollywood, newlywed life—Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in April—and more.

“I had a feeling, just because you don’t always have that much fun making movies and I knew it was going to show through,” Lohan said of the iconic 2004 film. “But I never realized what it would be, still today.”

When Seyfried suggested that a Mean Girls sequel is not likely to happen, Lohan responded , “I don’t know. I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, Oh no. We can’t do that. It has to be the same tone.”

Seyfried replied , “Yeah. It would just be completely different… Anyway, Tina [Fey] is busy. She’ll get around to it.”

While Mean Girls stans may not be getting a sequel any time soon, Lohan fans can catch the star on Netflix—her holiday movie, Falling for Christmas , is streaming on the platform now.

Comments / 1

