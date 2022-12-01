Union Pacific Railroad Museum hosting holiday events throughout December

The Union Pacific Museum in Council Bluffs will host holiday activities for the whole family throughout the month of December.

Guests can enjoy creating things like holiday cards and 3-D snowflakes or join in a family game day.

See the full press release from the Union Pacific Museum below.

The Union Pacific Museum will offer three weeks of family-oriented activities and fun for the holiday season on Saturdays this December. Saturday, Dec. 3 rd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., get ready for gifting and make holiday cards, 3-D snowflakes, and "stained glass" window decorations; Saturday, December 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. join in for family game day with special guest Spielbound Board Game Café where visitors are invited to sit down and play some familiar and maybe not so familiar board games! Finally, December 15 th through 17 th 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day, the N-Trak model train club will host a holiday model train display.

Model trains have long been a part of Christmas festivities in the U.S. It is believed by some that the tradition dates back to the 1940s, when railroads helped bring thousands of American servicemen and women home for the holidays. Others say it’s because the first regularly scheduled passenger train in the U.S. began in 1830 on Christmas Day. Regardless, the sight of a model train circling a tree continues to delight children and is a source of precious memories for adults.

The Union Pacific Railroad Museum is located at 200 Pearl Street in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 10:00 a.m.– 6:00 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. The Union Pacific Museum will be closed December 24 th and 31 st .

