ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMTV 3 News Now

Union Pacific Railroad Museum hosting holiday events throughout December

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40QVyA_0jTxiIvA00

The Union Pacific Museum in Council Bluffs will host holiday activities for the whole family throughout the month of December.

Guests can enjoy creating things like holiday cards and 3-D snowflakes or join in a family game day.

See the full press release from the Union Pacific Museum below.

The Union Pacific Museum will offer three weeks of family-oriented activities and fun for the holiday season on Saturdays this December. Saturday, Dec. 3 rd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., get ready for gifting and make holiday cards, 3-D snowflakes, and "stained glass" window decorations; Saturday, December 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. join in for family game day with special guest Spielbound Board Game Café where visitors are invited to sit down and play some familiar and maybe not so familiar board games! Finally, December 15 th through 17 th 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day, the N-Trak model train club will host a holiday model train display.

Model trains have long been a part of Christmas festivities in the U.S. It is believed by some that the tradition dates back to the 1940s, when railroads helped bring thousands of American servicemen and women home for the holidays. Others say it’s because the first regularly scheduled passenger train in the U.S. began in 1830 on Christmas Day. Regardless, the sight of a model train circling a tree continues to delight children and is a source of precious memories for adults.

The Union Pacific Railroad Museum is located at 200 Pearl Street in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 10:00 a.m.– 6:00 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. The Union Pacific Museum will be closed December 24 th and 31 st .

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
1011now.com

Wax Buffalo opens new location in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The story of Wax Buffalo started at night, when Alicia Reisinger made candles while her children slept. Now, it’s grown to its second location--on Prescott Avenue near Union College. Wax Buffalo held a grand opening today. Katie Henning, store manager, said it’s a testament to...
Western Iowa Today

Gregg Young Chevrolet Announces New Location in Atlantic

(Atlantic) Rod Deter tells KSOM/KS95 News the sale of the longtime family-owned dealership to Gregg Young Chevrolet is official. Gregg Young Chevrolet released the following statement on its Facebook page: Today, we added our 8th Gregg Young location in beautiful and bustling Atlantic, IA! We couldn’t be more thankful for the continued support from our friends, family, customers & partners. And a big congratulations to Matt Miller, our new General Manager of our Atlantic stores. Your hard work, constant perseverance & dedication to Going the Extra Mile every day has led you here. We can’t wait to see what you bring to Atlantic. We can now serve even more fine customers in the Nebraska & Iowa communities! We’re very proud of that! Join us in welcoming Gregg Young Chevrolet Buick GMC of Atlantic and Gregg Young CDJR of Atlantic to The Gregg Young Family #ExtraMile #AtlanticIowa #GYautogroup.
klkntv.com

Over 150 pigs close busy Seward County intersection for hours after trailer flips

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Seward County Sheriff’s Office says there were no major injuries after a tractor-trailer packed with more than 150 pigs flipped. This happened on December 1st as it was going through the roundabout at Highways 6 and 103. Authorities say Nebraska State Patrol, Pleasant...
kfornow.com

Two-Alarm Blaze Early Friday at Central Lincoln Restaurant

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 2)–Noodles and Company at 50th and “O” will be closed the rest of Friday, following a two-alarm fire in the kitchen area. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says crews were called just after 6am Friday to the scene, where a passerby saw smoke and flames. The fire was confined to the stove area and some plastic bowls were left nearby. It’s possible either the bowls toppled over near a pilot source and caught fire or radiant heat ignited them.
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy