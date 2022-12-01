Study: Baltimore ranks 2nd among cities receiving most weekly scam calls

Anyone who owns a phone knows what it's like to get unwanted calls.

A new study shows Baltimore residents are bothered by them more than most.

According to the analysts at All About Cookies, Baltimore ranks second Per Capita among cities receiving the most weekly scam calls.

The study found that Baltimore residents alone received nearly one billion unwanted calls between January 2021 and September 2022.

More than 60 percent of unwanted calls nationwide during that time period turned out to be scam attempts.

To read more on the study, click here .