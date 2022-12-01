ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Study: Baltimore ranks 2nd among cities receiving most weekly scam calls

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1cej_0jTxi93s00

Anyone who owns a phone knows what it's like to get unwanted calls.

A new study shows Baltimore residents are bothered by them more than most.

According to the analysts at All About Cookies, Baltimore ranks second Per Capita among cities receiving the most weekly scam calls.

The study found that Baltimore residents alone received nearly one billion unwanted calls between January 2021 and September 2022.

More than 60 percent of unwanted calls nationwide during that time period turned out to be scam attempts.

To read more on the study, click here .

Comments / 1

Related
baltimorebrew.com

Come January 1, the mayor’s salary will pass the $200,000 mark

Brandon Scott joins Baltimore’s police commissioner, schools CEO, visitor marketing head, state’s attorney, public works director and just-fired fire chief in the over $200K salary club. It’s that time of year again. No, we’re not talking about the seasonal holidays, but the annual pay increases that are conferred...
foxbaltimore.com

Vehicles vandalized, property stolen from cars in northeast Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — About a dozen people woke up Sunday morning to find their vehicles damaged and property stolen from them, according to Baltimore City Police. The police department said it happened on the morning of December 4, between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Police say...
Shore News Network

19-Year-Old Shot To Death In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Early yesterday morning, a 19-year-old woman was shot to death in Northeast, Baltimore. The shooting happened on the 5600 Block of Woodmont Avenue. Shortly after 3 am, the Baltimore Police Department responded to a shooting report. When police arrived, they discovered the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was immediately brought to a nearby hospital and died a short time later. The identity of the 19-year-old victim has not been released at this time. If you have any information about the shooting, please call Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line The post 19-Year-Old Shot To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
weaa.org

Baltimore mayor accepts fire chief's resignation

(Baltimore, MD) -- Mayor Brandon Scott has accepted the resignation of Baltimore's Fire Chief. Niles Ford's resignation came Friday, the same day a report was released on the January fire that claimed the lives of three city firefighters. The mayor said the report reached findings regarding the response to the...
Wbaltv.com

Family, friends concerned about missing man last seen mid-November

The B&O Railroad Museum is asking for help in finding a former employee who is missing. They said they were so fond of him they wanted to do whatever they could to help the family. Workers at the B&O Railroad Museum want to know what happened to Darian Boone, 28,...
Nottingham MD

Baltimore City woman is Maryland’s first cold-related death of 2022-2023

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Health on Friday reported the state’s first cold-related illness death for the 2022-2023 winter weather season. The deceased individual is an adult female in the 60 to 70 age range. The death occurred in Baltimore City. To prevent the onset of cold-related illness,...
WBAL Radio

Nick Mosby releases letter to Mayor criticizing veto of council pension bill

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby released a letter to Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday that criticized his veto of a bill that would allow City Council members to be eligible for pensions in eight years rather than 12. Mosby said the veto represented a missed opportunity to attract qualified...
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Baltimore sees reliable ally in Wes Moore; lawmakers to test limits of gun rights; Prince George’s Latinos left out of historic election

BALTIMORE HOPES FOR BETTER RELATIONS WITH NEW GOV: If Democrats statewide relish having one of their own occupying the state’s most powerful office after eight years of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, Baltimoreans in particular see an advantage in having a governor from their city. Hannah Gaskill and Emily Opilo/The Baltimore Sun.
wnav.com

Restaurant Employee Locked in Freezer During Robbery in Annapolis

Police say robbers entered a restaurant on the 100 block of Main Street in Annapolis and demanded that a woman who works there open the safe. When she couldn't open it they locked her in a walk-in freezer and stole her purse. This happened early on Saturday morning at about 1:30 and police are still investigating.
foxbaltimore.com

19-year-old woman killed early Sunday morning was pregnant, say Baltimore police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The young woman killed early Sunday morning has been identified by Baltimore City Police, and police also confirm that the teen was pregnant. Police say 19-year-old Jaymyra Burrell was killed in a shooting just after 3 a.m. on December 4 in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. in northeast Baltimore. Police also say that Burrell was pregnant.
foxbaltimore.com

Towson High School to continue increased police presence following threat

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County police say they are continuing their increased presence at Towson High School due to a threat received by a staff member via email. The threat is the second time in two weeks that police department is adding staff to the school. While the police...
CBS Baltimore

Mayor's veto of Baltimore City Council pension plan 'sets us back,' council president responds

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Council President sent a letter to Mayor Brandon Scott saying that his veto of a City Council bill that would alter the requirements tied to a pension plan for elected city officials "sets us back."Last week, Scott announced that he had vetoed City Council Bill 22-0292, which would reduce the number of years needed to qualify for a pension from 12 years to 8 years.  The bill required Scott's signature by January.Scott said in a letter to Mosby that he saw multiple problems with the plan to reduce the pension requirements for Baltimore City elected officials."At this time . ....
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy