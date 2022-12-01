Read full article on original website
Covid Concerns Over Conditions In Cook County Jail Disproportionately Harming Black Inmates
“Some people have said we’re in the ‘post-pandemic’ era, but I do want to highlight that in our continued efforts to monitor COVID-19 in carceral settings more generally, we’re seeing locations that are having outbreaks that outpace any of the outbreaks that we’ve seen in the past,” said Neal Marquez, a research associate at Portland (Oregon) State University. “Prison facilities, jail facilities, and ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] facilities still are high-density places that are going to be susceptible to outbreaks…And so this is far from over for many carceral settings in the United States.”
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha Woman
Since being arrested for allegations of intentional homicide and felony theft Jessy Kurczewski' has sent the court dozens of requests via "Inmate Communication Forms". Less than a month after her request for signature bond to replace her million dollar bail was denied- for a fourth time- Kurczewski has asked the court to consider an even bigger request.
fox32chicago.com
Family stabbed to death in Buffalo Grove • CPS principal removed from duties • Loan costs woman $8K in fees
CHICAGO - Police reveal the family found dead in their Buffalo Grove home earlier this week were stabbed to death, including the family pet; a Chicago high school principal was removed from his duties this week due to an ongoing investigation into "alleged misconduct," according to CPS; and one Chicago woman tells her story about how she had to pay $8,000 in loan fees to a pawnbroker.
ABC7 Chicago
Husband found dead with Buffalo Grove family had been barred from house, allowed back Nov. 1
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. -- Buffalo Grove police said Monday that a man found dead with his family at home in the north suburbs last Wednesday had killed them in a murder-suicide. Based on evidence collected at the scene, information obtained by investigators and the Lake County Coroner's Office examination, Andrei Kisliak, 39, was responsible for the homicides of Amilia Kisliak, 4; Vivian Kisliak, 6; Vera Kisliak, 36; and Lilia Kisliak, 67, police said.
wlip.com
Kenosha Law Enforcement; Schools; Social Agencies Combine Forces Against School Violence
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Local authorities are combining forces in a systematic approach to violence prevention. The strategy intends to intervene quickly so that any potential serious threats against schools are not carried out. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely said at a Friday press conference that early intervention on any...
wjol.com
Joliet Man Sentenced to 12 Years in 2018 Shooting
A 32-year-old Joliet man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the 2018 shooting of a rifle into a home. Deanthony Williamson was convicted of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of Weapon by Felon, and Possession of a Firearm Without the Requisite Firearms Owner Identification Card.
Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser: ‘Everyone will remain in the jail on January 1st who is in the jail currently’
Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser joins John Williams to talk about a 19-year-old being released on bail after being involved in a fatal crash. State’s Attorney Mosser also discusses amendments to the SAFE-T Act, how the person involved in this fatal crash would have likely been detained if this happened after Jan. 1st, what […]
cwbchicago.com
3-year-old shot himself inside home where 7-time felon was on electronic monitoring for a gun case: prosecutors
Chicago — Prosecutors say a seven-time felon with a pending Class X armed habitual criminal case had another gun in the house where he was on electronic monitoring, and his 3-year-old son shot himself with it on Thursday evening. Milton Scott, 34, was ordered held without bail Saturday by...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine drug bust; Mother, son arrested for allegedly dealing from home
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Metro Drug Unit arrested a mother and son who officials say were dealing crack cocaine and other drugs from their Racine home. Officials identified in a news release the pair as 41-year-old April Howe and 21-year-old Kevon Hudson. Officials say around 9:30 a.m. on...
WISN
Suspected dating app 'predator' connected to second death investigation
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County prosecutors say Timothy Olson is under suspicion in Racine for the death of a woman on Nov. 8. Olson was already a person of interest in thedeath of a woman in South Milwaukee. Racine police told WISN 12 News they would not discuss the investigation.
wlip.com
GoFundMe Set Up For Burial Expenses in Lake County Killings of Woman, Daughters
(Buffalo Grove, IL) A fundraiser has been started to help bury three of five people that were killed in Buffalo Grove last week. Vera Kisliak along with her two daughters Vivian and Amilia were found dead last week Wednesday. Kisliak’s estranged husband Andrei, and the girl’s grandmother Lilia were also found dead. Police have remained tight lipped about the incident, but have hinted that the case was a murder-suicide…though they have not outright confirmed it. A GoFundMe has been set up to get Vera and her daughters overseas to be buried in her hometown. As of Sunday night, nearly 60-thousand-dollars had been raised.
wlip.com
Police Confirm Murder-Suicide Theory in Buffalo Grove Killings
(Buffalo Grove, IL) Police in Buffalo Grove have confirmed that a man killed his wife, two daughters, and his mother before taking his own life last week. Police Chief Brian Budds made the announcement in a written statement on Monday. He said based on the investigation, Andrei Kisliak killed Vera, Vivian, Amilia and Lilia Kisliak…before inflicting harm on himself. He then died of those wounds. The bodies of the five individuals, and a dead family pet, were discovered after a well-being check last week Wednesday. While no official motive was given for the murder-suicide, records show the couple was going through a contentious divorce, and that their Buffalo Grove home was in foreclosure. The investigation into the matter remains active and ongoing.
fox32chicago.com
Body matching description of missing Algonquin woman found: police
ALGONQUIN, Ill. - Algonquin police said they located a body Monday matching the description of a woman who was reported missing Sunday morning in the northwest suburb. Kimberly Koerner, 52, was last seen around 9 a.m. walking away from a Jewel grocery store located at 1501 E. Algonquin Rd, according to police.
Feds Seek 5-Year Prison Sentence For Man Who Bought Gun Used to Kill CPD Officer Ella French
Federal prosecutors are seeking a stiff five-year prison sentence for the so-called straw purchaser of the gun used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French and seriously wound her partner — insisting that the man “shares blame for what happened to those officers.”. Jamel Danzy of Indiana pleaded...
cwbchicago.com
Woman intentionally shot 12-year-old who had argued with her niece, prosecutors say
Chicago — Every week, Chicagoans hear about another child being shot, usually by a bullet intended for others. But in an unusual case, prosecutors said on Saturday that a 28-year-old woman intentionally shot a 12-year-old girl who had been arguing with her niece. “You discharged a handgun at point...
3 teens injured after trying to rob concealed carry license holder: Chicago police
One teen was critically injured and another was seriously injured in the incident, Chicago police said.
Buffalo Grove murders: Friends raise money to send remains of mother, 2 daughters to family
Vera Kisliak, 6-year-old Vivian and 4-year-old Amilia were found dead last week, along with Kisliak's husband and his mother.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
State Patrol pursuit shuts down I-94, Kenosha County joins efforts
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Kenosha deputies assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol in a high-risk traffic stop on I-94 Sunday morning, Dec. 4. Kenosha officials said they responded around 2 a.m. Wisconsin State Patrol was involved in a high-risk pursuit that led to I-94. Deputies assisted by shutting down all four...
fox32chicago.com
Principal at South Side high school removed due to ongoing investigation: CPS
CHICAGO - The principal of Dunbar Vocational Career Academy on Chicago's South Side was removed from his duties Friday due to an ongoing investigation. CPS said the investigation is into ‘alleged misconduct.’. Director of School Culture Marva Nichols was also removed from the school while the investigation is pending.
americanmilitarynews.com
Twin brothers allegedly grabbed an ax and a rifle during fight over a video game in Wisconsin
Twin brothers allegedly grabbed an ax and a rifle during a fight over a video game. Theodore A. Kritch, 31, of Franksville, was charged with two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct. Alexander E. Kritch, also...
