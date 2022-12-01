ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man collapses, dies in Wellington shortly after being released from hospital

By Peter Burke
 4 days ago
A man collapsed and died Thursday morning in Wellington, shortly after being released from a hospital, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred about 6:45 a.m. at the corner of Forest Hill Boulevard and Lyons Road.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the man was pronounced dead by the time deputies arrived.

Barbera said there were no signs of trauma.

The man's identity hasn't been released.

Robin C. Brown
4d ago

Did they just open the door and kick him out? Did he have a ride or was he from John Prince Park? I hope a very deep investigation is complete!

MVP8
3d ago

my friend walked out of the hospital 3 years ago in Miami after he had fallen off the truck and he had worked for hospice. they let him walk out in a hospital gown they came back in and walked out again they found them dead half a block from the hospital his mom refused to do anything about it I was so pissed. well I wouldn't Fort Pierce twice sent my friend home and I kept telling him you need to get back in there I saw him on a Wednesday he said Friday's having a pacemaker his daughter found him dead by the toilet Thursday morning 37 year old man it happens all too much. she's got darn hospitals are in such a hurry to kick everybody out instead of running the necessary test they sent me home I would have died but I found a cardiologist and a month later I had heart surgery. no reason

Christopher Kent
4d ago

Holy jump to conclusions folks. People walk out of hospitals AMA all of the time. People are also treated and released and end up having other issues that have nothing to do with why they were there in the first place.

