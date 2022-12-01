ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMJ4 News

Khris Middleton to play Friday against Lakers

By Julia Marshall
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zg4T0_0jTxhvrw00

Khris Middleton is making a comeback! The Bucks forward is expected to make his season debut on Friday, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Bucks will be taking on the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. and Giannis Antetokounmpo will have his friend and partner back.

Middleton has been recovering since July when he had surgery on his left wrist.

The Bucks have been doing well without Middleton thus far, with a 15-5 start which is second in the East. But with Middleton back, fans can hope for even more success from Milwaukee.

Welcome back, Khris! You have been missed!

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win

The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy