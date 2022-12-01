ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPAX

Winter wildlife closures begin on Mount Jumbo, Mount Dean Stone in Missoula

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Uxzs_0jTxhidj00

MISSOULA - Missoula Parks and Recreation is reminding hikers and bikers that some City open space are now closed to protect wildlife.

Upper Mount Dean Stone Preserve trails are closed to dogs to protect wintering elk from Dec. 1 until May 1.

However, the Barmeyer and Sousa Trails remain open to dogs year-round.

Additionally, most of Mount Jumbo closes to all recreational use during winter to protect wintering elk, deer and other wildlife.

Missoula Parks and Recreation notes that during the winter about 120 elk move to Jumbo's lower slopes to feed.

Mount Jumbo's North Zone, from the Saddle Road to the north, is closed from Dec. 1 until May 1.

The South Zone, from the Saddle Road south to I-90, is closed from Dec. 1 to March 15.

Maps and additional information are available at www.missoulaparks.org .

Several trails on Mount Jumbo are open all year, including the U.S. West road above I-90 and the "L" trail.

Short trail sections beginning at Hidden Trail in East Missoula and Marshall Canyon will also remain open.

A short section of road linking Upper Lincoln Hills Drive with Tamarack Street and the 40 acres below the road is also open all year.

Dogs must be leashed on Mount Jumbo during the winter closure.

Missoula Parks and Recreation notes that hiking or skiing off-trail is strictly prohibited in these areas as avalanche conditions may develop.

Trespassing is prohibited during the wildlife closure, and violators may be fined up to $500. People are asked to call 911 to report violations.

People can call 406-721-PARK or visit www.missoulaparks.org for additional information.

Comments / 3

Related
NBCMontana

Travel on I-90 snarled this morning

MISSOULA, Mont. — There are several crashes on I-90 this morning. 3.25 miles west of Homestake Pass-Exit 233 - Crash with lane blocked westbound until further notice. 1.25 miles west of Junction US 93 North and Montana 200 North-Exit 96 - Crash in the passing lane with lane blocked eastbound until further notice;
montanarightnow.com

Elk move in for winter, Jumbo closed

The elk moved onto Mount Jumbo a few weeks ago, but Friday marks the official closure date to protect Missoula’s urban winter range residents. Public access to most of Mount Jumbo north and south zones is closed to recreational use and hiking above the “L” and the Saddle Road trailhead to allow elk and other wildlife to graze there undisturbed. Dogs must be on a leash for “L” visits and travel on the trail above Interstate 90.
NBCMontana

Black ice reported on Highway 93

MISSOULA, Mont. — There are reports of several vehicles off the road on Highway 93 south between Missoula and Lolo. Please drive carefully and stay aware of black ice in the area.
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Airports Ranked Among the Worst in US for Long Layovers

Everybody knows that flying out of Montana is expensive. One of the few times I miss not living in or near a metropolis is when it's time to book airfare. Flying anywhere from Montana usually costs a fortune. Even a somewhat less costly flight out of Bozeman is much more expensive than departing from Denver or Salt Lake. And while flights out of Montana are pricey, it turns out that having a long layover in Big Sky Country is also a not-so-great experience, according to a recent report.
Alt 95.7

Made in Missoula: 5 Gift ideas for Those Who Shop Local

One thing I love about Missoulians is the pride we have for our city. That's because we really do live in a fantastic place, and as a way of giving back lately I've put more effort into shopping local. I'm feeling sentimental just writing this, the Christmas spirt must be getting to me. Here's 5 Missoula-made gift ideas that'll jolly up your holiday:
Alt 95.7

Missoula’s Miller Creek Residents Angry Over Proposal for Hundreds of Homes

Residents of Lower Miller Creek are worried a proposed development with hundreds of new homes could ruin their neighborhood, a location already struggling with traffic safety and growth. And they're telling Missoula leaders to put the brakes on the Riverfront Trails subdivision before it brings a dramatic increase in density...
96.3 The Blaze

Advice From MHP on What to Do if You Get Into a Winter Accident

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - You’ve just slid off the icy road and into a guardrail. Should you get out and check the damage, or should you stay inside and wait for help?. Sergeant Jay Nelson with the Montana Highway Patrol spoke to KGVO News on Thursday morning as the latest winter storm brought snow and icy roads to western Montana.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try next time you are around.
Alt 95.7

Behind the Scenes – How Yellowstone Came to be Filmed in Montana

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The TV series Yellowstone has millions of viewers around the world, and much of the show is filmed right here in Montana, but how the series came to be filmed near Missoula is a story told to KGVO News by Allison Whitmer, Film Commissioner with the Montana Film Office at the Montana Department of Commerce in Helena.
96.3 The Blaze

Montana comes through with over $42,000 to help KYSSMAS kids

In a response that surprised even long-time KYSS employees, Western Montana residents come through with over $42,000 in donations to help kids living in economically challenged families have gifts for this Christmas. It's amongst the highest totals ever in the history of the 26 years of KYSSMAS for Kids, and...
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America

Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
discoveringmontana.com

9 Unique Places To Stay In Missoula, Montana

Located in western Montana, the city of Missoula covers an area of 89.77 km². This beautiful city is situated in the middle of five mountain ranges; the Sapphire Range, the Rattlesnake Mountains, the Garnet Range, the Bitterroot Mountains, and the Reservation Divide. Besides that, the largest river in Montana,...
Alt 95.7

Subsidized Rent at Creekside Could Be as Low as $650 Per Month

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After receiving an award of $5.5 million to build or renovate for affordable housing, subsidized rent at the Creekside Apartments on West Broadway could be as low as $650 per month. Homeword has Received $5.5 Million to Renovate Creekside Apartments. KGVO News spoke with Cheryl...
NBCMontana

Crash reported north of Lolo

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on U.S. 12 north of Lolo. The crash is partially blocking the roadway, and is located 2.50 miles north of Junction US 93 South-Lolo.
KPAX

KPAX

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy