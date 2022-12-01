Read full article on original website
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
"SNL" Reminded Everyone That Hello Kitty Is NOT A CAT, And Somehow That's Not The Weirdest Thing About Her???
It will take me decades to wrap my mind around the information I learned in this sketch.
HBO Max Cancels Reality Dating Show ‘FBoy Island’ After Two Seasons
FBoy Island is no more. HBO Max cancelled the campy dating show after just two seasons, Variety reported Monday, the latest programming casualty following the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger that closed this past April. The show, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, followed three women as they attempted to winnow down a field of 24 eligible bachelors—determining along the way if they were “f*** boys” more interested in manipulation or “nice guys” looking for love. Unscripted content like FBoy Island has been hit especially hard by the draconian cuts made by CEO David Zaslav—in fact, not a single unscripted show at HBO Max has been renewed since the merger went through, according to Variety. Read it at Variety
‘We get to be their visual storytelling partners’: How artificial intelligence is transforming the film and entertainment industry
“We get to collaborate with filmmakers who hopefully want to make something that no one has ever seen before,” Rob Bredow, chief creative officer at Industrial Light & Magic and senior vice president of creative innovation at LucasFilm, said at Fortune Brainstorm A.I.
