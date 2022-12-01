Read full article on original website
Is Idaho One of the Least Wealthy States in America?
Is Idaho one of the richest (or poorest) states in the country? What do you think? If you’re thinking what I thought, you’re probably thinking Idaho isn’t necessarily the richest, but also, we’re probably somewhere in the middle compared to every other state — not the poorest either.
Boise’s Polar Bear Challenge to Celebrate Larry Gebert Legacy
It's back this winter and will be celebrating 20 years of charity in the Treasure Valley: Boise's 'Polar Bear Challenge'!. Every year, the bravest, the boldest, and the coldest show up to Lucky Peak for what is by far, the coldest few minutes of their entire year. On a countdown from 10 seconds, hundreds of Polar Bear Challengers run into the marina at Lucky Peak, take a cold dip, and run right back out to their towels, heated blankets, or frankly: their cars!
Idaho Was One of the First Areas in U.S. Inhabited by Humans
Idaho has some rich history. The famous Louis and Clark Oregon Trail runs right through the state. The gem state is sprinkled with ghost towns that once were bustling communities during the gold rush. Did you know that Idaho is one of the first areas of land inhabited in the U.S.?
Idaho Murders: Why Hasn’t President Biden Sent His Condolences?
The nation continues to focus on the murders of Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen. The case has dissolved into the blame game, with the media documenting the missteps of the various law enforcement agencies. However, only selected Conservative media outlets have asked why President Biden hasn't commented on this case. It is not unusual for a president to send his condolences in cases that have gained national attention.
10 Totally Legal Things Idaho Residents Want To Outlaw
If there is one thing that comes to mind when it comes to what I’ve learned from the people of Idaho, it’s “the fewer rules, the better.” I have to honestly say, I dig it. I love the idea of being independent and leaving decisions solely for us to make. Not getting political here either, I simply like the idea of not having to conform to new rules. I’ve always been that way.
Idaho Homeowners Could Face Hefty $11,000 Fine For Setting Up Christmas Lights Incorrectly
We’re all for embracing your inner Clark Griswold, but if you take it too far there’s a chance there may not be much left in your bank account for Christmas gifts or Christmas dinner. Infomercials have the reputation of being incredibly cringy and turning simple everyday tasks like...
The Minimum Wage In Idaho Every Year Since 1938
What was your first job ever? I'm not talking about that random job you picked up on a random summer for money under the table either, I'm talking about your first actual job. The one where you had to fill out all of that paperwork and list your "accomplishments." Some...
Will Idaho Take Hellmann’s Advice to Put Mayo In Our Eggnog? [review + recipe]
Move over Bennifer, there's a new power couple in town. Courtesy of Hellmann's Mayonnaise, Mayo-nog is the talk of the holiday season. While some are quick to embrace the dynamic duo, others ardently oppose it. Amid warring countries, an economy in duress, and Kanye's tentative 2024 presidential candidacy, the union of mayonnaise and eggnog is front-page news.
Most “Worth Visiting” Restaurant in Meridian Ranked Best in America?
Idaho is home to an incredible number of amazing restaurants, many of which are located in Boise, at least according to the national lists we’ve seen. However, this time there’s a locally owned restaurant in Meridian making the lists!. A recent article from Lovefood shares restaurants in each...
Is It Actually Legal to Tip Your Mail Carriers In and Around Boise?
This time of year, there's no one more important than the mail carriers and delivery drivers who safely bring those online purchases to your home. You want to show your gratitude, but is it illegal to tip these folks?. We did some digging into the claims that you can't tip...
5 Best Tips for Stopping Idaho’s Porch Pirates! Keep Your Packages Safe
We’ve made it through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but the gift-buying season is just getting started folks. You might still be receiving packages from those two days, but even after Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, we’re just now entering the most popular time of the year for online purchases, as many are only beginning their Christmas shopping... and most of that is happening online.
Both of Idaho’s Senators Vote Against Marriage Equality
It may come as no surprise at all to most--but both of Idaho's senators, Jim Risch and Mike Crapo have voted against the Respect for Marriage Act. The vote took place last night on the senate floor, where legislators voted on the historic movement to protect marriage equality in the United States. Despite the fact that Democrats have a majority in the senate--that isn't why it passed--the vote actually had bipartisan support.
TikTok Shocked by Employee’s Wall-Mounted Punch Clock: VIDEO
A woman from Maryland revealed she still uses an old-fashioned, wall-mounted punch clock machine at her place of employment — and suffice to say TikTok was shocked by the throwback!. On the social media platform, Cadence Nicole shared a video of her using the wall-mounted time clock to record...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift
Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
