EXCLUSIVE: David Harbour on his latest role as a crime-fighting Santa, ‘he has an entirely different set of skills’

Mom and Pop’s Kettle Korn Stop
Marcia is a Special Education Teacher at GCMS and Alan is a retired Champaign Firefighter. The Kettle Korn Stop started as a fundraiser for youth wrestling in Paxton. Started just doing fairs and festivals and had people knocking at our house during the winter asking for kettle corn so we decided to open a store. They are really amazed that our premium flavors were designed, and handcrafted by Marcia.
The Other Guys spread a little joy on the CI Stage
Music and performing are what The Other Guys do best!. People enjoy the sense of tradition they get from watching us perform, as we’ve been around for 54 years and many alumni recognize us years later and can hear us sing some of the same standards that we’ve been singing since day 1. People also enjoy the way we improvise and incorporate humor into our performances.
Lifeline-Connect’s Funding the Dream
Lifeline-connect is a 12 month faith-based residential recovery program. We take in guys locally as well as across the U.S. and Canada. It only cost $500 for a guy to come to our program and stay for one year. Lifeline-connect goes after the heart issue of why guys use drugs...
Crisis Nursery Children’s Holiday Shop
All of Crisis Nursery’s fundraisers support our 24-hour emergency childcare program. The Holiday Shop is a fun way to teach children about what it means to give back to local organizations. Kids Giving Back to Kids! This event started 30 years ago!. The Safe Children program at Crisis Nursery...
Toy giveaway held in memory of local Facebook Group Admin
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In Normal, a separate toy giveaway is more personal. A local Facebook Group is hosting it’s 2nd annual giveaway. This year it was named ‘Candace’s Angels’ honoring late group administrator Candace Swenson who died last month of an unexpected brain aneurysm.
Annual craft show displays talent of local artist
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In Bloomington, local artists got the chance to show off their talents at the annual craft show at Eastland Mall. For some vendors like Sue Braun, the owner of Husker Sue Creations, she says holding public sales and events like these provide more than just a chance to bring in extra revenue.
Multi-tasking exercises with Champaign Fitness Center
December is such a busy, busy month for most everyone. It can be tiring and stressful, but it’s not a good time to skip exercising. Even a short session of movement can help calm our nerves and quiet our minds. Marcia Stevens, owner of Champaign Fitness Center, shares some multi-tasking moves that target multiple muscle groups. This is efficiency exercising!
Champaign County observes 81 years since Pearl Harbor attack
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – “Today, we would like to honor and remember the men and women who sacrificed their lives on December 7, 1941,” Lincoln’s Challenge Academy Director Maurice Rochelle said. On that Sunday morning, the Japanese military attacked a United States naval base in Hawaii. Roughly 2,400 Americans died and 19 ships were damaged […]
‘There’s a lot of nice people out there:’ Decatur man hosts holiday bike drive
DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — On Saturday afternoon, many kids in Central Illinois had their Christmas wish granted, a new bike. James Bond of Decatur started spreading his generosity this summer after decorating a bus stop on Maryland Street near the Walmart in Decatur. After connecting with many people there, he knew he had to do […]
Salvation Army Coat Distribution Day; Wed Dec 7th
Danville, IL (December 2, 2022) –The Salvation Army in Danville will host a designated coat distribution day on Wednesday, December 7th from 9:30am – 3:00pm at 855 E. Fairchild St. Any resident of Vermilion County who needs a winter coat canvisit during the hours of 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM to determine whether there is a gently used coat available to keep you warm this season. Volunteers will be available to assist you upon arrival. All coats are first come first serve and only available while coats last. The Salvation Army is grateful to all donors and partners this season, including RE/MAX Ultimate, Culvers, Fair Hope Ministries, Neuhoff Media, Burlington, and private donors from the community.
Crime Stoppers looking for Champaign battery suspect
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an aggravated battery that happened in September. Officials said that the evening of Sept. 17, two men attacked a third inside One Stop Food and Liquor on North Neil Street. Champaign Police identified one of the suspects but needs […]
Neoga left with questions, grief after two people found dead
Editor’s note: this video contains images of the road where the incident took place, the house featured on the road however is not the location where the shooting occurred. NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) – For two families, things will never be the same. They each lost a loved one suddenly – and neither knows exactly why. […]
Family displaced, 4 pets dead in Decatur fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur family has been displaced, and 4 pets died after a fire on Saturday. It happened on Wyoming Drive around 7 p.m. When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from an open garage door and roof vents. Officials say they found the fire in the basement and were able […]
Christmas thieves hit Urbana overnight
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The grinch came early to one Urbana neighborhood. Homeowners woke up this morning to find some of their Christmas decorations missing. It happened near Ridge Park Road and Myra Ridge Drive. One man caught the theft on camera. First you see the thief’s car pull up and stop. A minute later […]
Two adults relocated following Decatur fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two adults were relocated following a Decatur house fire on Monday. At approximately 11:22 a.m., crews arrived on the scene at the 900 block of E. Garfield Ave. and saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the exterior of the structure. Crews started to extinguish the fires outside before making their […]
WEATHER NOW: Unsettled pattern ahead, mainly a cloudy week with chances for showers
A look at the forecast for the week ahead.
Huge Construction Sale at Champaign Jewelers
Construction sale at Champaign Jewelers is in full swing! – New designers arriving this week include AGI and Jye featuring beautiful color gemstones amazing designs. Construction sale, up to 50% off in stock items. 25% off all New Featured designers!. 2223 S Neil St, Champaign, IL, United States, Illinois.
Crime of the Week: Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department needs help in solving this week’s crime of the week. At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, the Decatur Police responded to a shooting in the alley of the 1600 block of E William. Officers observed a gunshot victim with a non-life-threatening injury to their leg upon […]
Chicago teen pleads guilty in connection to Urbana school threats
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — On Friday afternoon, December 2nd, the 16-year-old female from Chicago who was arrested for making threats to Urbana High School (UHS) on November 7th pleaded guilty to a single charge in court. The juvenile originally faced the charge of terroristic threats, a class X felony....
Large fire breaks out in Champaign, heavy smoke reported blocks away
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A large fire broke out Saturday evening in Champaign just before 9 p.m. The fire occurred at 112 E. Hill Street in Champaign, according to Randy Smith, Public Information Officer for the City of Champaign. Officials say the fire began in a large detached garage fire at the address. It then […]
