Boise’s Polar Bear Challenge to Celebrate Larry Gebert Legacy
It's back this winter and will be celebrating 20 years of charity in the Treasure Valley: Boise's 'Polar Bear Challenge'!. Every year, the bravest, the boldest, and the coldest show up to Lucky Peak for what is by far, the coldest few minutes of their entire year. On a countdown from 10 seconds, hundreds of Polar Bear Challengers run into the marina at Lucky Peak, take a cold dip, and run right back out to their towels, heated blankets, or frankly: their cars!
Car runs into front of Boise business
BOISE, Idaho — A man is recovering in a local hospital after suffering injuries from driving through the front of a Boise business Friday night. According to Haley Williams, the public information officer with the Boise Police Department (BPD), the man had suffered a medical emergency which is what caused him to drive through the business. The man was not seriously injured after being examined at the scene.
$1.9M Boise Bench Home For Sale Is the Epitome of the ’90s
Yo wazzzup, home skillet?! FYI, this article is stacked with hyperlinks to all things '90s! Click on any one of 'em for a blast from your '90s past!. The final decade of the last Millennium has people reminiscing and partying like it's 1999. From music and movies, to fashion and pop culture, 2022 is rife with hella cool '90s nostalgia with no signs of stopping.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Your “Hack” To Skip Traffic in Boise Is Actually Illegal
Look, I get it - we've all been there. You're in traffic, the light is red, and the line is backed up (Eagle Rd. anyone?) for a few miles. You look over to the right and see that you can easily cut through that lot of the gas station instead of waiting a little while longer to make that right turn. Sure, you don't need gas from the gas station, but you need their clear path straight to get to the street you need to.
Look Inside 10 Amazingly Small Homes for Sale in the Boise Area
Growing up, many of us either had this Little Tikes Country Cottage or played at a friend’s house who did. Little did we know that it would become one of the most common Boise Real Estate memes 30 years later. You’ve seen this little cottage photoshopped into fake Boise...
How An Idaho Police Department Challenges Parents to Up Their Elf Game
For years, you’ve sat back and quietly watched creative photos of other parents’ “Elf on the Shelf” shenanigans. Your kids are finally at the age where they can appreciate their own “scout elf” so you caved and brought one into your home. Now you have regrets.
Man killed in rollover crash on I-84 in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — A 20-year-old man from Houston, Texas, was killed after a rollover crash on Interstate 84 in Boise, Idaho State Police reported Saturday morning. Police said the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, near milepost 49. ISP said the crash blocked the eastbound lanes of I-84 for more than three hours.
Idaho Homeowners Could Face Hefty $11,000 Fine For Setting Up Christmas Lights Incorrectly
We’re all for embracing your inner Clark Griswold, but if you take it too far there’s a chance there may not be much left in your bank account for Christmas gifts or Christmas dinner. Infomercials have the reputation of being incredibly cringy and turning simple everyday tasks like...
Post Register
Nampa man killed in crash
Nampa, Idaho (CBS2) - A 56-year-old Nampa man died in a car crash Friday morning. Nampa Police say a car crashed into a pole at the corner of 12th Ave Road and Iowa Avenue. The Nampa Police Department, Nampa Fire District and EMS arrived at the scene. They rescued the...
How did the “Treasure Valley” Get it’s Name?
The area is not a place where pirates roamed or where massive treasures have been uncovered so why is it called the Treasure Valley?. First lets get straight what area specifically we are talking about here. According to Wikipedia, it is where the Payette, Boise, Weiser, Malheur, Owyhee, and Burnt rivers drain into the Snake River. It includes all the lowland areas from Vale in rural eastern Oregon to Boise, and is the most populated area in Idaho. Currently, roughly 40 percent of Idaho’s population lives in the Treasure Valley.
The Boise Police Department Is Searching For Two Missing Teenagers
The Boise Police Department posted on Facebook this afternoon (12/1) that they are looking for two teenagers. The two investigations are unrelated but have reached a lengthy period of time where the investigators are now asking the public for assistance. According to their Facebook post "BPD is searching for a...
Best Boise Eateries That Are So Good Calories Don’t Count
International No Diet Day is not until May but as people are gearing up for the holidays and having family and friends in town it is a great time to splurge. The Boise area has turned into a food paradise. We are busting with incredible eateries. Food & Wine recently put together a list of America’s Next Great Food Cities. These are the places, they say are worth traveling to, for their “creativity, innovation, diversity and deliciousness.” So where did Boise rank? #2! They said Boise is a “new culinary capital [that] can hold its own against northwest food hubs like Seattle and Portland.”
Post Register
Found: BPD searching for missing 13 yr. old girl
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Update: Boise Police has located Jailyn safely. Boise Police and School Resource Officers are looking for 13-year-old Jailyn. Jailyn was last seen on November, 27, 2022 when she ran away from home near N. Five Mile Rd. and W. Florence Rd. Officers and her family...
Post Register
What we know: disappearance of Michael Vaughan
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Fruitland Police will provide an update on the disappearance of Michael Vaughan on Thursday, December 1 at 1:00 p.m. CBS2 will air the news conference live on TV and stream it on IdahoNews.com. Michael Vaughan, a now-six-year-old boy from Fruitland, disappeared on July 27, 2021,...
What Are The Chances of Boise Having a White Christmas in 2022?
In 2022, Boise's first measurable snowfall showed up ahead of schedule. If you were giddy about it, you're probably dreaming of a white Christmas. Will it happen this year?. When you look at the snowfall records the National Weather Service has kept for Boise since, 1899, the first measurable snowfall normally happens around November 22. This year, we'd already seen 1.7" of snow by then. By the end of the November, Boise experienced a total of 3.2" of snowfall.
Post Register
Nampa police on what's driving the recent wave of gang violence
We now know the name of the Nampa man shot and killed Saturday night. Police believe the murder was gang-related. It's the fifth murder in Nampa just this year. Police point to a number of factors driving the recent wave of gang violence. 20-year-old Isaac Bernal, who police believe was...
Locals Give Us 17 Reasons Why NOT To Move To Boise
People are moving to Boise in droves. In fact, it's one of the fastest-growing cities in the country!. The word is out that Boise is an amazing place to live, and folks from all over the country are heading our way. However, not everyone in the City of Trees want it that way.
Boise Man Dies after Crash in Meridian
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 37-year-old man died at the hospital following a car crash Saturday evening in Meridian. The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said Tuesday afternoon that 37-year-old Joseph Kiler, of Boise, died in the intensive care unit at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center following the single-vehicle crash a little after 8 p.m. November 26. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
Extortionary Airbnb Is Out Of A JRR Tolkien Book Hours From Boise
Imagine walking onto a "Lord of The Rings" set that's located in New Zealand. Big grassy rolling hills and the architecture reminds you of a hobbit home. That is exactly what this Airbnb will be like and it's only five hours from Boise. You won't believe me when I try...
