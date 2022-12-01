Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Officer Hospitalized After Shooting
A Miami-Dade Police officer was hospitalized and a search was underway for a suspect after a shooting Monday. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of Northwest 67th Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive. Footage showed a massive police presence at the scene, which was closed off by yellow crime scene...
wufe967.com
Florida police announce murder indictment in 43-year-old cold case
The Miramar Police Department announced an arrest this week in a four-decade old cold case murder, crediting advancements in DNA technology for cracking the case. Ronald E. Richards, who is currently in prison in Ohio for separate crimes, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of sexual battery and murder for allegedly killing Evelyn Marie Fisher-Bamforth on Jan. 22, 1980.
NBC Miami
Man Shot in Robbery Attempt While Trying to Sell iPad in Lauderhill: Police
Police are investigating a shooting Sunday in Lauderhill that sent a man to the hospital after an alleged robbery attempt while he was trying to sell his iPad. Lauderhill Police said the shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Northwest 21st Street. Officers arrived and found the man, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Police officer airlifted to hospital after being shot in the face; American Senior High School placed on lockdown
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the face. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene of the injuried officer at Miami Gardens Drive and 67th Avenue, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the officer...
WSVN-TV
Shooting in Fort Lauderdale leaves 1 dead
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood led to one fatality. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a shooting on the 1800th block of South Perimeter Road, just after 8 a.m., Monday. One man was found with gunshot wounds...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police officer wounded in shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer was injured in a shooting Monday, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 186th Street and 67th Avenue. According to authorities, the officer, who was with the agency’s Robbery Intervention Detail, had a bullet fragment lodged in his...
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Lauderdale Lakes: BSO
An investigation is underway after a man was shot Sunday afternoon at an intersection in Lauderdale Lakes. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the shooting took place just after 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of N. State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street. Deputies arrived and found the male victim, who...
NBC Miami
Miami Officer Fires Weapon, Grazes Suspect While Trying to Arrest Him in Wynwood
Authorities are investigating an early morning police-involved shooting in Wynwood Sunday that left one man injured, police said. The incident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday at NW 2nd Avenue and 27th Street in Wynwood. Officers responded to a call about a reported assault and when they attempted to apprehend...
WSVN-TV
Miramar police investigate fatal shooting in connection to 2 crashes
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miramar Police Department is investigating two crashes and a shooting in Broward County connected to a man’s death. Evidence markers were seen laid on the southbound lanes of North State Road 7, near Countyline Road, as investigators examined the crime scene, Sunday evening. Around...
WSVN-TV
Police: Man broke into cruiser at Pembroke Park burglary scene as officers watched
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man after, they said, he broke into a squad car at a burglary scene in Pembroke Park — as responding officers watched him do it. In a tweet posted Sunday, Pembroke Park Police wrote the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Zsolt Laszlo...
NBC Miami
Man Found Fatally Shot Along Road Near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport
Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death along a roadway near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport Monday morning. Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded to the shooting in the 1800 block of S. Perimeter Road around 8:15 a.m. and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
WSVN-TV
1 transported in officer involved shooting in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities responded to an incident in Miami that escalated when an officer discharged his firearm. Officers were dispatched around 3.a.m. on Sunday due to reports of an assault in a parking area Wynwood. Officers said while trying to get hold of the suspect near Northwest 22nd Avenue...
NBC Miami
Man Barricades Himself Inside Hollywood Building: Police
Police are investigating a morning incident Monday inside a Hollywood building that a man barricaded himself in. Hollywood Police responded to the scene in the 6600 block of Taft Street, with crisis negotiators called to the scene. Sources told NBC 6 a man poured acid on himself in a stairwell...
NBC Miami
Police Investigating Deadly Shooting in Lauderhill
Lauderhill police are investigating a “domestic situation” which led to one man being shot and killed inside a home early Saturday. Investigators say a man was shot in the face inside his home on Northwest 58th Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. Once on scene, officers found the victim...
Man arrested for November attack of Amazon driver with machete
A man who attacked an Amazon delivery driver with a machete during a November assault has been arrested.
Click10.com
Deputies investigate after man shot in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating a shooting that took place in Broward County on Sunday. It happened along North State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street in Lauderdale Lakes at approximately 3:36 p.m. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, arriving deputies quickly found a man who had...
KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Another Resident Arrested, This Time For DUI
Cellblock KP Gets One More Inmate. Nearly 20 Jailed This Year. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s been a few weeks, but another resident of the Kings Point senior living community in Delray Beach has been arrested, bringing the 2022 total of Kings Point […]
WSVN-TV
Motorcyclist shoots 1 after being hit by SUV in Lauderdale Lakes road rage incident
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of an SUV used their vehicle to hit a motorcyclist in Lauderdale Lakes, setting off a violent and chaotic chain reaction that landed one person in custody and sent another to the hospital, authorities said. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call...
niceville.com
Two-day crime spree leads to 27 years in prison for Florida man
FLORIDA — A two-day crime spree that involved carjacking, robbery, and a firearm has resulted in a lengthy prison sentence for a Miami man, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Frankie David Vargas II of Miami has been sentenced to 27...
Deputies search for answers after Broward man, shot, exits vehicle at red light and collapses in western Boca
A Hollywood man with at least one gunshot wound exited his lunch truck at a red light Friday afternoon and collapsed in a busy roadway in western Boca Raton, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. As of Saturday afternoon, the man, who is in his early 50s, remains in critical condition at a nearby hospital while deputies try to piece together where — and why — he was shot. “The ...
Comments / 0