Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Police Name Delaware Man Who Was Shot Dead on I-95 After Carjackings, Pursuits
Delaware State Police said that a 39-year-old New Castle man led them on a "lengthy pursuit" that included two carjackings, a school bus hit by gunfire and multiple exchanges of gunfire that ended on Interstate 95 Friday. On Monday, state police identified the gunman as Jonathan Wiseman. The 39-year-old died...
Delaware State Police identify dead suspect in I-95 shooting
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware State Police identified the suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting on I-95 last week. Police say the suspect is 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman of New Castle, Delaware.On Friday, the interstate had to be shut down during the investigation.The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired. A school bus from Delcastle Technical High School was shot during the initial incident, but no one was injured. It's not clear whether the bullets came from the suspect or police. The pursuit continued toward New Castle County behind a Red Roof Inn in Newark where Wiseman ditched the car and fled on foot toward I-95 south. Wiseman successfully carjacked a second person where shots were again fired and then fled on I-95 south to the area just south of Route 896. Police say more gunshots were fired and upon contact with police, Wiseman sustained fatal gunshot injuries.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck, killed near Milford
MILFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday evening near Milford. According to police, the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m., when a silver 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound in the right lane on Bay Road, approaching the intersection at Williamsburg Drive. At the same time, a pedestrian was reportedly walking eastbound across Bay Road’s southbound lanes and into the path of the Toyota. Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, not carrying a light, and not using a crosswalk. The driver of the Toyota tried to brake and swerve to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but was unable to do so.
Suspect dead after chase, carjackings, and officer-involved shooting on I-95 in Delaware identified
Police have identified the suspect who died after a chaotic series of events on Friday morning in Delaware that included two carjackings and an officer-involved shooting.
firststateupdate.com
Late Night Crash On I-95 In Newark Turns Fatal
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred yesterday evening in the Newark area. On December 3, 2022, at approximately 10:17 p.m., a 2021 Hyundai Accent was stopped in the left center lane of Interstate 95 in the area of the Delaware House Travel Plaza / Biden Welcome Center. At the same time, a 2020 International box truck was traveling southbound on I-95 in the same lane. The front of the box truck struck the rear of the Hyundai, and both vehicles continued forward until they collided with the guardrail on the right shoulder. Both vehicles went through the guardrail and came to rest off the west edge of southbound I-95.
WDEL 1150AM
Dead shootout suspect identified
Delaware State Police have identified the man who led multiple police agencies on a pursuit across New Castle County on Friday, December 2, 2022, ending in an I-95 shootout, as 39-year old Jonathan Wiseman of New Castle. Wiseman fired on police in Newport, carjacked a vehicle on Route 141 and...
Teen suspect sprayed ‘chemical agent’ at Delaware trooper
NEWARK, DE – The Delaware State Police allege that a shoplifting suspect sprayed a trooper with an unknown chemical agent during a traffic stop shortly afterward. According to police 37-year-old Rneisha Anderson was arrested along with a 17-year-old female accomplice. On Sunday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to Dick’s Sporting Goods located at 100 Center Drive in Newark, regarding a shoplifting incident that had just occurred. The suspect, later identified as Reneisha Anderson, had removed merchandise from the store and fled to an occupied car waiting in the parking lot. “A trooper in the area located the vehicle and initiated The post Teen suspect sprayed ‘chemical agent’ at Delaware trooper appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
Vehicle Struck by Gunfire in Smyrna
SMYRNA, Del. - Smyrna police are investigating after an occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire late Sunday afternoon. Police said that around 4 p.m., a vehicle occupied by an 18-year-old, two 17-year-old's, and a 15-year-old, was struck by gunfire as it was being driven in the area of West North and Lincoln streets.
Police identify suspect wanted in Delaware County attempted homicide, Philly shooting
According to police, investigators are searching for Zahkee Austin, of Philadelphia, in connection with the crimes.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATION: NEWTOWN ROAD – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:28 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Sandburg Place – Newark in reference to an in-progress domestic dispute that involved weapons. The initial caller reported that there were two male suspects at the residence armed with firearms.
Wbaltv.com
Elkton man among 4 dead in wrong-way crash on I-495 in Delaware
NEW CASTLE, Del. — Four people are dead after a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 495 in Delaware, authorities said Thursday. Delaware State Police said the collision was reported around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-495 near New Castle. Investigators said a Ford pickup truck driven by...
WDEL 1150AM
Pedestrian struck on Boxwood Road
A 40 year old pedestrian was struck last night at around 9 p.m. to Centerville Rd. in the area of Boxwood Rd. New Castle County paramedics treated the woman for internal injuries along with injuries to her pelvis and the lower portion of her body. New Castle County EMS, Belvedere Fire...
WDEL 1150AM
Three injured, one critically, in car vs truck crash
Three men were hurt Saturday night when a car and a box truck collided on I-95. New Castle County Paramedics, along with personnel from the Christiana Fire and Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder companies were sent to 95 southbound at the rest area around 10:30 p.m. There, they found one...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOTS FIRED IN SPARROW RUN
Newark, Del.-19702 On Sunday (12/4) at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress. Multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising there was a large crowd...
Driver survives high-speed crash in Frankford
A driver walked away with only minor injuries after a high-speed crash in Frankford.
firststateupdate.com
Pedestrian In Critical Condition After Being Struck Saturday
At approximately 9:10 pm, New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), Belvedere Fire Company, Cranston Heights Fire Company, Elsmere Fire Company, and Minquas Fire Company of Newport were dispatched to Centerville Rd. in the area of Boxwood Rd. for a pedestrian struck. NCCEMS Assistant PIO Oliver Kocher said upon arrival, New Castle...
fox29.com
Police investigating shooting in Media
Police are investigating a shooting in Media, Pennsylvania. FOX 29's Hank Flynn has the breaking news details.
Lowballed: Philadelphia-area homeowners of color receive unfair appraisals
Across the tristate metro area, homes in majority-minority neighborhoods were about twice as likely to be underappraised as those in majority-white neighborhoods.
Ex-BF Shot During Custody Exchange Outside Pottstown Family Dollar: Police
A 20-year-old man was arrested after shooting the ex-boyfriend of the mother of his child during a custody exchange outside of a Montgomery County Family Dollar over the weekend, authorities said. Ali Ortiz, of Upper Pottsgrove Township, went inside of the Farmington Avenue store around 6:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2,...
Comments / 0