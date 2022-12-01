ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Philadelphia

Police Name Delaware Man Who Was Shot Dead on I-95 After Carjackings, Pursuits

CBS Philly

Delaware State Police identify dead suspect in I-95 shooting

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware State Police identified the suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting on I-95 last week. Police say the suspect is 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman of New Castle, Delaware.On Friday, the interstate had to be shut down during the investigation.The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired. A school bus from Delcastle Technical High School was shot during the initial incident, but no one was injured. It's not clear whether the bullets came from the suspect or police.   The pursuit continued toward New Castle County behind a Red Roof Inn in Newark where Wiseman ditched the car and fled on foot toward I-95 south. Wiseman successfully carjacked a second person where shots were again fired and then fled on I-95 south to the area just south of Route 896. Police say more gunshots were fired and upon contact with police, Wiseman sustained fatal gunshot injuries.
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Pedestrian struck, killed near Milford

MILFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday evening near Milford. According to police, the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m., when a silver 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound in the right lane on Bay Road, approaching the intersection at Williamsburg Drive. At the same time, a pedestrian was reportedly walking eastbound across Bay Road’s southbound lanes and into the path of the Toyota. Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, not carrying a light, and not using a crosswalk. The driver of the Toyota tried to brake and swerve to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but was unable to do so.
firststateupdate.com

Late Night Crash On I-95 In Newark Turns Fatal

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred yesterday evening in the Newark area. On December 3, 2022, at approximately 10:17 p.m., a 2021 Hyundai Accent was stopped in the left center lane of Interstate 95 in the area of the Delaware House Travel Plaza / Biden Welcome Center. At the same time, a 2020 International box truck was traveling southbound on I-95 in the same lane. The front of the box truck struck the rear of the Hyundai, and both vehicles continued forward until they collided with the guardrail on the right shoulder. Both vehicles went through the guardrail and came to rest off the west edge of southbound I-95.
WDEL 1150AM

Dead shootout suspect identified

Shore News Network

Teen suspect sprayed ‘chemical agent’ at Delaware trooper

NEWARK, DE – The Delaware State Police allege that a shoplifting suspect sprayed a trooper with an unknown chemical agent during a traffic stop shortly afterward. According to police 37-year-old Rneisha Anderson was arrested along with a 17-year-old female accomplice. On Sunday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to Dick’s Sporting Goods located at 100 Center Drive in Newark, regarding a shoplifting incident that had just occurred. The suspect, later identified as Reneisha Anderson, had removed merchandise from the store and fled to an occupied car waiting in the parking lot.  “A trooper in the area located the vehicle and initiated The post Teen suspect sprayed ‘chemical agent’ at Delaware trooper appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC

Vehicle Struck by Gunfire in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Del. - Smyrna police are investigating after an occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire late Sunday afternoon. Police said that around 4 p.m., a vehicle occupied by an 18-year-old, two 17-year-old's, and a 15-year-old, was struck by gunfire as it was being driven in the area of West North and Lincoln streets.
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATION: NEWTOWN ROAD – NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:28 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Sandburg Place – Newark in reference to an in-progress domestic dispute that involved weapons. The initial caller reported that there were two male suspects at the residence armed with firearms.
Wbaltv.com

Elkton man among 4 dead in wrong-way crash on I-495 in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. — Four people are dead after a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 495 in Delaware, authorities said Thursday. Delaware State Police said the collision was reported around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-495 near New Castle. Investigators said a Ford pickup truck driven by...
WDEL 1150AM

Pedestrian struck on Boxwood Road

WDEL 1150AM

Three injured, one critically, in car vs truck crash

nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOTS FIRED IN SPARROW RUN

Newark, Del.-19702 On Sunday (12/4) at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress. Multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising there was a large crowd...
firststateupdate.com

Pedestrian In Critical Condition After Being Struck Saturday

At approximately 9:10 pm, New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), Belvedere Fire Company, Cranston Heights Fire Company, Elsmere Fire Company, and Minquas Fire Company of Newport were dispatched to Centerville Rd. in the area of Boxwood Rd. for a pedestrian struck. NCCEMS Assistant PIO Oliver Kocher said upon arrival, New Castle...

