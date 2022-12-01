Read full article on original website
Over $65K in jewelry stolen from a minivan in Galesburg
Another slew of vehicle burglaries has Galesburg Police investigating numerous thefts over the past week. On Tuesday, November 29th, police responded to the 200 block of Duffield Avenue after a 28-year-old man reported his 2008 Chevy Uplander was burglarized. The man said the passenger door doesn’t latch properly. Over $65,000 in jewelry was taken as well as $750 worth of Jordan brand shoes. The man showed officers the appraisal documentation for the jewelry. Also on Tuesday last week, GPD responded to the 300 block of North Broad Street after a 22-year-old female reported her 2010 Ford sedan was burglarized. She discovered numerous items scattered around her vehicle and missing was her blue snakeskin wallet that included her ID. On December 1st, GPD responded to the Silas Willard parking lot after staff discovered the catalytic converter on a 2015 Ford Cutaway van was taken. On December 2nd, a 35-year-old Galesburg man discovered his speakers and amplifier were taken from his 2002 GMC Yukon as it sat at the Winkler’s towing lot. The man discovered his audio equipment was stolen after he found them for sale on the Facebook marketplace.
Narcotics Unit alleges woman had meth in backpack
A 27-year-old Goose Lake, Iowa, woman is behind bars to face drug-related charges after police allege she took off from officers – first on a motorcycle, then on foot. Elizabeth Carstensen faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp, along with serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, court records say.
15-year-old male charged after burglarizing Greenwood Coins
Galesburg Police on Sunday, November 27th, responded to Greenwood Coins in the 1200 block of Monmouth Boulevard for a report of a burglary. Officers met with the business owner who advised that someone broke-out the northernmost window on the east side of the building. Taken from the business were numerous sleeves of coins and paper currency. Initially, the business owner estimated $3,000 – $5,000 was taken. Officers reviewed a security video of a male subject who came into the business earlier on Saturday to exchange some coins. The male subject – a 15-year-old – could be seen breaking the window and entering the business. Officers then responded to the teen’s home and met with his mother. The teen’s mother told police the boy had an excessive amount of money recently – he gave out money to family and friends and made a social media post holding a stack of money. The 15-year-old was transported to the Public Safety Building where he admitted to the break-in. The teen was in possession of several coins from the robbery. The teen had already spent a good portion of the money but returned what he had left. He was charged with four counts of Burglary.
Man had cocaine, $8,000, Narcotics Unit alleges
Detectives allege they found a 40-year-old Davenport man with cocaine, marijuana and $8,000 after he ran off when officers arrived. James Tate faces three charges of controlled substance violation, and three charges of failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records say. On Friday, members of the Davenport Police Department...
Kewanee man charged in drive-by shooting incident, bond set at $1 million
Tyler Westefer, 20, Kewanee, is charged with several gun offenses stemming from a November drive-by shooting of a Kewanee residence.Photo byCourtesy of Henry County Sheriff's Office.
Shooting suspect faces felony charges
A 29-year-old Davenport man faces two felony charges in connection with a shooting earlier this year. James Shell Jr., faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear; and control of a firearm by a felon, court records say. On June 3, Davenport Police responded to the...
Man arrested in connection with over 10 thefts from Davenport homes
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was charged after police say he stole packages from several homes. Chandelor Amos, 20, is charged with theft, 2nd-degree, and is currently being held in Scott County Jail, according to county records. On Friday at 4:44 p.m., Davenport Police received a report about...
Two arrested, including one fugitive, by Peoria Police
PEORIA, Ill. – A pair of arrests by Peoria Police Wednesday included a long-wanted fugitive. Police say Nathan McKinney, 31, and Kenneth Hobbs, 38, were arrested Wednesday near MacArthur and Jefferson, in a vehicle Hobbs allegedly used to flee from officers in another jurisdiction. McKinney had been the one...
Driver identified in utility vehicle crash
UPDATE: The driver in a single UTV crash that injured six people has been identified as 54-year-old Curt Bell, of Princeton, Iowa. The driver and five passengers remained in stable condition Friday, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.
Fire crews respond to call Sunday night
Bettendorf fire crews respond to a call at the Bridges lofts Sunday night. This was just before 11 p.m. on State Street near 15th Street. Our crew did not see any flames or smoke, but did see two fire trucks as well as fire personnel going in and out of the building.
Davenport man sentenced in connection to April 2021 Daisy Dooks shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a shooting at Davenport's Daisy Dooks Gentlemen's Club shooting, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa. 26-year-old Brandon Scott Hagedorn of Davenport was sentenced to 57...
Juvenile life-flighted to hospital after Hancock County crash
CARTHAGE, Ill. (KHQA) — One of two juveniles involved in a vehicle crash in Hancock County on Thursday had to be life-flighted to a hospital for treatment. Around 7:39 a.m., emergency crews responded to a wreck on County Road 1600 East at County Road 1200 North where a Dodge Ram had left the roadway and entered a ditch, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. GREYSON KILLINGER, 36, 5’6”, 160 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for two counts felony...
Vehicle crash leads to Galesburg man facing unlawful restraint charges
Galesburg Police early Saturday night, November 26th, responded to a vehicle crash in the area of Monmouth Boulevard and South Henderson Street. When officers arrived, they were advised the driver of one of the vehicles, a 31-year-old Galesburg woman, had departed the area with a small child. Officers then responded to an address associated with the woman in the 400 block of South Soangetaha Road. A neighbor told police her outside camera captured the woman limping into an apartment along with her child and a 31-year-old male suspect. Officers attempted to make contact with the female for several minutes before making forced entry to do a well-being check. Inside, officers found the man and woman laying in a back bedroom along with the child. The woman told police the male was “chasing her around” and she was trying to get away from him before the crash, according to police reports. After the crash, she was injured and didn’t know what to do, so she got inside the male’s car. He took her phone and refused to let her answer the door when the police came. The woman was transported to OSF for medical treatment. The male was placed under arrest and charged with a Violation of an Order of Protection and Unlawful Restraint.
Victim of 2-vehicle crash in Peoria identified
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a driver who was ejected from a vehicle and later died. Martisha S. Bell, 38, of North Delaware Street in Peoria, was transported to OSF pulseless and not breathing and was pronounced deceased at 5:05 p.m., despite resuscitative efforts.
Coroner identifies victim of Orange Prairie Rd. Crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of the crash near Orange Prairie and American Prairie Road Wednesday. According to a press release, 38-year-old Martisha S. Bell of Peoria died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. She likely died instantly. Peoria police, fire...
Galesburg man charged with DUI after hit-an-run accident; Cambridge man charged with DUI after striking a vehicle at Yemm Chevrolet
Galesburg Police late Saturday afternoon, November 26th, responded to the area of Farnham Street and East Main for a report of a hit-and-run accident. Officers caught up with the suspect vehicle on Silver Street and made contact with the driver: a 24-year-old Galesburg man. The man told police he was driving “west” on Farnham street – a street that runs north-south – and that he was hit in the front by another vehicle that was on Main Street. The man said the other vehicle did not stop at the light, according to police reports. The man was emitting an alcoholic odor, spoke with a “thick tongue” and appeared agitated and impatient. The man denied being under the influence of anything illegal. He agreed to submit a blood sample and openly admitted to officers he drank the day before and smoked cannabis earlier that day. Officers located two alcoholic beverages inside the man’s vehicle, and a receipt for alcohol that was purchased approximately six minutes before the crash. The man was eventually transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with DUI.
UPDATE: Crash of 2 SUVs turns fatal in northwest Peoria
UPDATE (9:50 P.M.) - Peoria Police provide more details in a news release, saying one of the drivers was thrown from the sport utility vehicle she was driving, and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The other driver also went to the hospital, but police said that person’s...
One dead after Peoria car crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A woman has been pronounced dead resulting from a vehicle collision at Orange Prairie Road and Rt 150. Peoria Police responded to the site of the accident just before 4:30 Wednesday after a report that a car had rolled over and ejected a passenger. Orange Prairie...
Cedar Rapids man charged with killing Illinois teen pleads guilty to lesser charges
A Cedar Rapids man charged with murdering a 15-year-old girl from Peoria, Illinois during a gun deal in 2021 has pled guilty to lesser charges. Marshawn Jackson, age 19 was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Tyliyah Whitis. He pled not guilty to the charge. On December 2,...
