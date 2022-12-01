Read full article on original website
Related
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Sloth Expecting at the Zoo
The Cincinnati Zoo’s Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife has been able to perform regular ultrasounds to check for growth while Lightning enjoys banana treats. Once the baby is born it will stay attached to Lightning for 10 – 12 months in the Discovery Forest. Head...
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Top Things to Do in Cincinnati This Week Dec 8 – 11
Check out our list of the Top Things to Do in Cincinnati!. Thu, Dec 8, 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m. Beloved Dickens characters will be brought to life by the Madcap Puppets in this fantastically funny Christmas ghost story. Calico Children’s Theatre at UC Clermont College, 4200 Clermont College...
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Mini Golf & Range Open All Year
The fully renovated putt-putt courses at The Acres are colorful, challenging and just plain cool; there are even holes resembling Skeeball and Pinball games. Families can grab a bite to eat at the restaurant serving up traditional classics with a modern fl are plus burgers, hot dogs and fries. During...
Comments / 0