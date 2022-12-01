Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried Could Face Years in Prison Over FTX's $32 Billion Meltdown — If the U.S. Ever Gets Around to Arresting Him
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is already under investigation by numerous agencies, but arresting him isn't going to be straightforward. The former crypto titan has the SEC, CFTC, SDNY and DOJ on his case, but it'll take months if not years to fully assemble all the evidence. As FTX moves through...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Federal Reserve's policy makers don't hold their December meeting until next week, but investors are already looking ahead to the most eagerly awaited Fed decision in months. The central bank has steadily increased its benchmark rate in increments of three-quarters of a point since June but is now expected to start easing off that aggressive pace. Yet as recent economic data has shown – inflation is still high, albeit a bit cooler, and the job market is still rocking – the Fed hasn't cooled the economy as much as it would have liked by now. "Despite some promising developments, we have a long way to go in restoring price stability," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week. Read live market updates here.
Op-Ed: FTX Crash Shows Cryptocurrency Market Needs Bank-Like Regulation
Rob Nichols is the president and CEO of the American Bankers Association and Dennis Kelleher is president and CEO of Better Markets, a Washington-based nonprofit that promotes financial markets reform. The recent turmoil in the trillion-dollar crypto sector, including FTX's sudden liquidity crisis and spectacular collapse, has updated the concept...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Tesla, VF Corp, Marriott, MGM and More
VF Corporation – The company behind brands such as The North Face and Timberland dropped 11.2% after it lowered expectations for revenue and earnings in the second half of the year and announced its CEO was retiring. Marriott – The vacation property behemoth dropped 2.2% following the announcement of...
Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield Is Leaving Salesforce Two Years After Deal Was Announced
Salesforce said Monday that Stewart Butterfield, who joined the company through the Slack acquisition, is leaving the company. Salesforce bought Slack for about $27 billion in a deal that closed in mid-2021. Butterfield's departure comes just after Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor stepped down last week. Salesforce said Monday that Slack...
An Uphill Battle Could Await Activist Trian as the Firm Snaps Up a Stake in Disney
Company: Walt Disney (DIS) Business: Disney is one of the most iconic entertainment companies globally. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Disney engages in film and TV content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks and studios.
The Fed Can't Stop Raising Interest Rates Due to These 4 Factors, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday listed four reasons why the Federal Reserve can't stop tightening the economy just yet. "This market's hostage to the Federal Reserve, and the Fed's not going to stop tightening until they see more evidence of real economic pain. Unfortunately, we're not there yet," he said.
Finding the Market Tough Right Now? Here's How Young Investors Can Be Smart With Their Money
Investing was hot earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic — stock markets boomed, as did retail investing apps, meme stocks and cryptocurrency. Trading suddenly appeared fun and accessible, especially to young people. But things are different now. High inflation and interest rates, a looming recession, the war in Ukraine, and...
PepsiCo Plans to Cut Hundreds of Corporate Jobs, Report Says
PepsiCo is eliminating hundreds of corporate jobs in North America, according to the Wall Street Journal. The company's beverage unit is expected to be hit harder by the cuts, according to the Journal. In November, Coca-Cola said it would restructure its North American business through a voluntary separation program that...
