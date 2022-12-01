Read full article on original website
Related
The Most Awkward Presents Received by People in Boise
Christmas is the most magical time of the year and is the season of joy, holiday parties, and yes, presents. I've always been fascinated by how many areas of life we focus on when it comes to gifts. You think about getting presents for family, friends, people you work with, and maybe those individuals who have been kind to you throughout the year.
$1.9M Boise Bench Home For Sale Is the Epitome of the ’90s
Yo wazzzup, home skillet?! FYI, this article is stacked with hyperlinks to all things '90s! Click on any one of 'em for a blast from your '90s past!. The final decade of the last Millennium has people reminiscing and partying like it's 1999. From music and movies, to fashion and pop culture, 2022 is rife with hella cool '90s nostalgia with no signs of stopping.
Want A Real Christmas Tree In Boise? You’re Now Paying Double
It's no big deal if real Christmas trees go up in price this year, right? It's not like our economy is in the pooper, or housing costs are through the roof, or gas prices are still being a Karen. The list goes on, and on, and on. So, yes it's...
What Are The Chances of Boise Having a White Christmas in 2022?
In 2022, Boise's first measurable snowfall showed up ahead of schedule. If you were giddy about it, you're probably dreaming of a white Christmas. Will it happen this year?. When you look at the snowfall records the National Weather Service has kept for Boise since, 1899, the first measurable snowfall normally happens around November 22. This year, we'd already seen 1.7" of snow by then. By the end of the November, Boise experienced a total of 3.2" of snowfall.
The Truth About What Happens To Boise’s Grove Plaza Tree After Christmas
How much do you know about the Grove Plaza Christmas Tree? I read an article about the life of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York. I was inspired to learn as much as possible about Boise's official Christmas Tree that sits downtown. The Rockefeller Center tree's wood is used to build houses for Habitat for Humanity. Each board has a picture of the tree and the year it was displayed. Unfortunately, the Grove Plaza tree's afterlife isn't quite as impressive. However, it does provide help for those in need.
Boise’s Polar Bear Challenge to Celebrate Larry Gebert Legacy
It's back this winter and will be celebrating 20 years of charity in the Treasure Valley: Boise's 'Polar Bear Challenge'!. Every year, the bravest, the boldest, and the coldest show up to Lucky Peak for what is by far, the coldest few minutes of their entire year. On a countdown from 10 seconds, hundreds of Polar Bear Challengers run into the marina at Lucky Peak, take a cold dip, and run right back out to their towels, heated blankets, or frankly: their cars!
Locals Experience TOPGOLF Boise for the First Time [PHOTOS]
Photos of TOPGOLF Boise provided by the Kuna Smiles team. Have you checked out the new TOPGOLF in Boise yet? Well, technically in Meridian, as they just opened their first ever Idaho location on November 28th at 1050 S Silverstone Way in Meridian, Idaho. So... it’s only been one week!...
Idaho Homeowners Could Face Hefty $11,000 Fine For Setting Up Christmas Lights Incorrectly
We’re all for embracing your inner Clark Griswold, but if you take it too far there’s a chance there may not be much left in your bank account for Christmas gifts or Christmas dinner. Infomercials have the reputation of being incredibly cringy and turning simple everyday tasks like...
Remarkable Map Shows You All of Boise’s Best Christmas Lights
There aren’t many cities in the United States that have a website dedicated to Christmas lights as detailed as the one that was born right here in Eagle!. If you stumbled across this article, we’re going to assume that you’re someone who just adores everything about Christmas. The night light parades, ice skating at Indian Creek’s ice ribbon, waltzing through the Festival of Trees…and going to see Christmas lights! The Boise Christmas Lights map and website make that last one a breeze!
Your “Hack” To Skip Traffic in Boise Is Actually Illegal
Look, I get it - we've all been there. You're in traffic, the light is red, and the line is backed up (Eagle Rd. anyone?) for a few miles. You look over to the right and see that you can easily cut through that lot of the gas station instead of waiting a little while longer to make that right turn. Sure, you don't need gas from the gas station, but you need their clear path straight to get to the street you need to.
Stunning Eagle Home With Jaw Dropping Amenities For Sale [Photos]
The realtor said it best when she said "resort-like waterfront setting" this home is stunning! The home is listed for $3,300,000. The house has been on the market since May 2022 and was listed for just over $4 million, and has had price drops ever since. Is it simply because it's a hefty price tag? There's no doubt about it it's a lot of money.
Extortionary Airbnb Is Out Of A JRR Tolkien Book Hours From Boise
Imagine walking onto a "Lord of The Rings" set that's located in New Zealand. Big grassy rolling hills and the architecture reminds you of a hobbit home. That is exactly what this Airbnb will be like and it's only five hours from Boise. You won't believe me when I try...
Boise Vet Offering Free Pet Portraits Just In Time For Christmas
When it comes to pet lovers here in the Treasure Valley, there are few things that Boise residents are more passionate about. Over the years, you have showed us photos of your pets doing all sorts of cute and silly things-- from Halloween costumes to viral videos. How many of...
Nampa School Kids Hilariously Name City’s Snow Plows This Winter
It's that time of the year again--snow, slush, ice, and COLD! We suppose you could just call it winter, but here in the Treasure Valley it seems like we get very distinct phases of all of this. All it takes is a little bit of snow to make the roads an icy disaster overnight. A lot of snow and we're stuck with dirty, grey slush for weeks, inversions are activated and local school kids anxiously await snow closures.
Must See Mediterranean Masterpiece Mansion in Eagle Idaho
Every state has a fair share of beautiful homes but there is something special about Idaho and its wide array of inspired architecture, lifestyles and unique character structures and houses. I came across this incredible mansion in Eagle with its own Mediterranean style and flair. Just up the road from...
Boise’s Bogus Basin Returns Celebrating 80 Years [photos]
Idaho is a state blessed with world-class ski resorts. Compared to other states, you don't have to travel far to get that out-of-this-world ski experience. Every Idahoan may have their favorite: Tamarack, Sun Valley, Brundage, or any others. In the Treasure Valley, great skiing at an affordable price is just up the mountain at Bogus Basin.
Everything You Need to Know About Canyon County Kids Expo 2023
It’s back! The Canyon County Expo is returning to the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa on Saturday, January 28th, and will feature a day full of fun for the family. Happening from 10 AM to 5 PM, the Expo will feature fun for the kids that includes everything from clowns to magicians to karate demonstrations.
Here Are The Most Underrated Restaurants In Boise You Need To Eat At
What do you think is the most underrated restaurant in Boise/Treasure Valley is?. That's the question I posted on Facebook yesterday (11/29) and I loved the response we got from our followers. As someone who's new to the area (moved from Lincoln, NE) my wife and I are always looking for somewhere new to enjoy. It's easy to go to places like Yelp, but hearing about these underrated restaurants from our listeners just seems more genuine.
Stunning $3.5 Million Home in Eagle Has 360-View of the Valley
So, I found a gorgeous home in Eagle, and it’s perfectly nestled in such a way that offers outstanding 360-degree views of the Treasure Valley. It’s a 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom home in Eagle with 5,464 square feet of space on nearly 5-acres, and it’s currently listed at $3,460,000.
Most “Worth Visiting” Restaurant in Meridian Ranked Best in America?
Idaho is home to an incredible number of amazing restaurants, many of which are located in Boise, at least according to the national lists we’ve seen. However, this time there’s a locally owned restaurant in Meridian making the lists!. A recent article from Lovefood shares restaurants in each...
MIX 106
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0