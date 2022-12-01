Al Strobel, best known for playing one-armed Phillip Gerard on David Lynch’s cult classic show Twin Peaks, passed away in Eugene, Oregon on Friday. He was 83. Former colleagues, including the show’s creators and Strobel’s fellow actors, took to social media over the weekend in an outpouring of love for the performer following the news. “Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel,” said Twin Peaks producer Sabrina Sutherland in a statement. “He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family.” Strobel, who lost his arm in a car accident at the age of 17, would go on to portray some of the most memorable moments in the series, including the haunting recital of the poem “Fire Walk With Me” in the show’s third episode. “Oh no… Dear Al… as those of you lucky enough to have met him over the years, what a warm and wonderful gentleman he was,” tweeted one of the show’s co-creators, Mark Frost, on Saturday. Dana Ashbrook, who played the series’ troubled teen Bobby Briggs, described Strobel as one of the “sweetest of men,” recalling the actor’s ability to “roll a one handed cigarette” as “pure magic.”

1 DAY AGO