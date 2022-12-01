Read full article on original website
Elvis Presley’s Daughter Lisa Marie Debunks Infamous Myth Surrounding Her Famous Father’s Favorite Sandwich
Lisa Marie Presley debunked an infamous myth that surrounded her famous father's favorite sandwich, claiming she never saw him eat it.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
RM From BTS Has Released A Solo Album, So Let's Dive Into His Music
"All the pieces of my work, including my previous releases, were for me to put out this one album."
Daily Beast
‘Twin Peaks’ Actor Al Strobel Dies at 83
Al Strobel, best known for playing one-armed Phillip Gerard on David Lynch’s cult classic show Twin Peaks, passed away in Eugene, Oregon on Friday. He was 83. Former colleagues, including the show’s creators and Strobel’s fellow actors, took to social media over the weekend in an outpouring of love for the performer following the news. “Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel,” said Twin Peaks producer Sabrina Sutherland in a statement. “He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family.” Strobel, who lost his arm in a car accident at the age of 17, would go on to portray some of the most memorable moments in the series, including the haunting recital of the poem “Fire Walk With Me” in the show’s third episode. “Oh no… Dear Al… as those of you lucky enough to have met him over the years, what a warm and wonderful gentleman he was,” tweeted one of the show’s co-creators, Mark Frost, on Saturday. Dana Ashbrook, who played the series’ troubled teen Bobby Briggs, described Strobel as one of the “sweetest of men,” recalling the actor’s ability to “roll a one handed cigarette” as “pure magic.”
Daily Beast
An Ode to Henry Cavill’s Surprisingly Literary Instagram Captions
We all know Henry Cavill. He is Superman. And until recently, he was the Witcher. He is also—seeing as he has to look the part to play the superhero convincingly—a very big guy. So it is understandable if the man comes across as slightly intimidating. However, you only need to look at the actor’s Instagram account to see that may not be the case. More specifically, his Instagram captions.
Daily Beast
Will Smith and ‘Emancipation’ Director Defend Releasing the Slave Film Now
One of the biggest wild cards of this year’s awards season is Emancipation, the biographical slavery epic starring Will Smith. It’s also the contender with the most baggage, thanks to its star and controversial subject material. The AppleTV+ film, in select theaters now and streaming on Dec. 9,...
Daily Beast
Harry Accuses Royals of ‘Dirty Game’ Leaking Stories in Explosive Netflix Trailer
Netflix dropped another trailer for their new show Harry and Meghan Monday morning, which showed Harry describing the “pain and suffering of women” marrying into the “institution” of the royal family and accused the palace of leaking and planting stories in what he termed a “dirty game.”
Daily Beast
Bob McGrath, Beloved Original Resident on ‘Sesame Street,’ Dies at 90
Bob McGrath, an actor who spent more than half his life playing a resident on Sesame Street, putting a human face on the beloved children’s show across 47 seasons of broadcast television, died on Sunday, his family said. He was 90. In a Facebook post announcing McGrath’s death, his...
