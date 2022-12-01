Read full article on original website
Neymar 'thankful' after scoring on return from injury in Brazil's thrashing of South Korea
Neymar was in a generous mood after picking up the Player of the Match award for Brazil's 4-1 World Cup last 16 win against South Korea on Monday night.
Spain predicted lineup vs Morocco - World Cup
Spain's predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against Morocco.
Frenkie de Jong's father reveals transfer talks with Man City & Paris Saint-Germain
Frenkie de Jong's father reveals he spoke with PSG and Man City about a transfer.
Which World Cup team is the best at penalty shootouts?
The international teams with the best record in penalty shootouts at men's World Cups.
Roy Keane rages at 'disrespectful' Brazil celebrations against South Korea
Not everyone loved what Brazil did in the 4-1 thrashing of South Korea, with Roy Keane accusing them of 'disrespect'.
Paulo Bento resigns as South Korea boss following Brazil loss
Paulo Bento has confirmed that he will leave his post as South Korea manager after losing 4-1 to Brazil in the last 16 2022 World Cup.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's Al-Nassr decision; Arteta eyes Asensio
Transfer rumours from Sunday, including Arsenal's interest in Marco Asension, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr decision and more.
FC Dallas sign center-back Sebastien Ibeagha
FC Dallas have signed center-back Sebastien Ibeagha through the 2024 Major League Soccer season, with options for 2025 and 2026. He joins as a free-agent, after being released from LAFC’s roster ahead of the 2023 campaign. The 30-year-old defender started for the Western Conference side in their recent MLS Cup victory, and made several appearances throughout the season to inspire the Supporters’ Shield triumph as well.
Twitter reacts as Messi drags Argentina into World Cup quarter-finals
Reactions from the world of Twitter as Argentina face off against Australia at the World Cup.
Twitter reacts as Giroud breaks record in comfortable France win
How Twitter reacted as France beat Poland in the 2022 World Cup round of 16.
Juventus sporting director blasts Fabio Paratici for Federico Chiesa & Dejan Kulusevski deals
Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini criticises his former colleague Fabio Paratici for his handling of the club's finances.
Brazil team doctor offers update on Neymar ahead of World Cup knockout stages
Brazil's team doctor reveals the latest on Neymar's fitness ahead of the World Cup last 16.
Cristiano Ronaldo yet to decide future despite claims of Al Nassr agreement
Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to confirm his next club despite a record offer from Al Nassr being on the table.
Transfer rumours: Leao on Man Utd radar; Tielemans agrees free transfer
Monday's transfer rumours include Rafael Leao, Youri Tielemans, Cody Gakpo & more.
LA Galaxy sanctioned by MLS for violating salary budget and roster guidelines
Major League Soccer has announced sanctions against the LA Galaxy for violating salary budget and roster guidelines during the 2019 campaigns. The Galaxy entered into undisclosed agreements including unaccounted payments for Cristian Pavon’s salary budget and roster category. As a result of the payments, Pavon was improperly classified as...
Barcelona ready CAS appeal after Robert Lewandowski ban upheld
Barcelona plan to make a second appeal after Robert Lewandowski's three-match ban was upheld.
Brazil become outright World Cup favourites following brilliant South Korea demolition
If Brazil weren't the World Cup favourites before, they certainly are now after a demolition of South Korea that was as beautiful as it was brutal.
Switzerland predicted lineup vs Portugal - World Cup
Switzerland's predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against Portugal.
Senegal manager Aliou Cisse at risk of missing England clash
Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse is at risk of missing his side's clash with England due to illness.
Club America sign defender Israel Reyes from Puebla
Club America has finally signed defender Israel Reyes from Club Puebla.
