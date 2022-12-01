ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FC Dallas sign center-back Sebastien Ibeagha

FC Dallas have signed center-back Sebastien Ibeagha through the 2024 Major League Soccer season, with options for 2025 and 2026. He joins as a free-agent, after being released from LAFC’s roster ahead of the 2023 campaign. The 30-year-old defender started for the Western Conference side in their recent MLS Cup victory, and made several appearances throughout the season to inspire the Supporters’ Shield triumph as well.
LA Galaxy sanctioned by MLS for violating salary budget and roster guidelines

Major League Soccer has announced sanctions against the LA Galaxy for violating salary budget and roster guidelines during the 2019 campaigns. The Galaxy entered into undisclosed agreements including unaccounted payments for Cristian Pavon’s salary budget and roster category. As a result of the payments, Pavon was improperly classified as...
