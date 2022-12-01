Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news
Imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner faces nine years in the Russian maximum-security penal colony for women. This comes after she pled guilty to attempting to bring a small amount of hashish oil onto a flight with her Russian Premier League team. The Russian government denied Griner’s appeal for freedom in late October. American president Joe Read more... The post Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Daily Beast
Christian Nationalist Leader Claims He Forgot He Ran Mega-Racist Twitter Account
Until last month, Thomas Achord’s friends in the increasingly assertive world of right-wing Christian nationalism saw him as an upstanding member of their movement. The headmaster of a Baton Rouge school that teaches “classical Christian education,” Achord hosted a podcast with the author of a new book advocating for Christian nationalism. In the insular online community where Christian nationalists debate how to live out their values in a secular world—perhaps by abandoning society altogether or by rallying around an American Caesar who will impose their values by force—Achord was seen as a rising star.
Canceled figures Rittenhouse, Sandmann see opportunity in Musk's 'Twitter files' dump
Rittenhouse and Sandmann asked Elon Musk to release company communications pertaining to their online treatment following the release of the 'Twitter Files.'
Daily Beast
ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Leaves GOP Rep Fumbling Over Trump 2024 Defense
A GOP representative refused to denounce Donald Trump—even when the former president (and current nominee) called for the termination of the U.S. Constitution. Rep. David Joyce (R-OH) told ABC’s This Week host George Stephanopoulos that he would support whoever the Republican nominee is in 2024, even if Trump is that person. It came a day after Trump called for a new election on Truth Social: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”
Daily Beast
Will Democratic Lawmakers Really Leave Elon Musk’s Twitter?
For nearly 15 years, Twitter and Congress have had a perfect symbiotic relationship. In the social media site, lawmakers found an unprecedented power to amplify themselves and their messages—which, in turn, forged Twitter into the country’s essential destination for news. It took just over a month of Elon...
Is Biden running again? He's acting like it
Whether Joe Biden will seek a second term is the biggest secret in Washington. "Quit underestimating President Biden," he wrote on Axios, warning Republicans that they were blind to "just how effective Biden has been on his terms."
Daily Beast
Lara Trump Out as Fox News Contributor
Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, is no longer a paid contributor to Fox News, which has a policy of not employing anyone connected to an active campaign. The Los Angeles Times reports that while Lara Trump’s exit appears to be amicable, it probably won’t break Fox boss Rupert Murdoch’s heart; he’s made it clear he doesn’t support her father-in-law’s attempt to retake the Oval Office. Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, has not been on Fox’s airwaves since Donald Trump’s announcement.
Daily Beast
‘GMA3’ Hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Benched ‘Indefinitely’ Amid Affair Scandal
ABC executives have decided to pull Good Morning America hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach from the show’s third hour “indefinitely” after news of their romantic relationship overwhelmed headlines last week. The scandal erupted when photos taken by a private investigator emerged in the Daily Mail on...
