Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for June double-homicide in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA - Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a double homicide that happened over the summer at 187 Moury Avenue in southeast Atlanta. On June 19, the Atlanta Police Department responded to a call about a person shot. They found two adult male victims at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.
fox5atlanta.com
Two people shot near Downtown Atlanta Waffle House, police say
ATLANTA - A shooting near a Downtown Atlanta Waffle House sent two people to the hospital early Monday morning. Atlanta police tell FOX 5 that they are searching for a gunman and a motive in connection with the Downtown shooting. According to investigators, the shooting happened shortly before 1:20 a.m....
APD: Woman shot while heading to club
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after they said a woman was shot while heading to a club early Sunday morning. Just after midnight, police said they heard gunshots on Joseph E Lowery Boulevard in southwest Atlanta. When they arrived, they found a woman at a nearby apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds.
fox5atlanta.com
Parking lot surveillance catches suspect carrying items matching stolen goods
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Have you seen this man? The Newton County Sheriff's Office believe he may be a suspect in a theft that happened Nov. 28. The man in the photo was seen on surveillance carrying a saw and catalytic converters. According to the sheriff's office, multiple vehicles parked...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman shot after getting dropped off at nightclub, police say
ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a woman told officers she was shot after being dropped off outside an Atlanta nightclub. The intersection is near the location of several recent shooting incidents. Police said officers heard gunshots at around 12:30 a.m. near 3 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. While officers searched...
fox5atlanta.com
15-year-old shot to death at metro Atlanta high school party, police say
MORROW, Ga. - A massive teenager party ended in gunfire and a 15-year-old party-goer shot and killed in Clayton County late Saturday night. Clayton County police say teens from across the metro Atlanta gathered at the party on Citizens Parkway in Morrow over the weekend. According to authorities, officers responded...
Police identify 15-year-old girl shot to death at high school birthday party in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police have identified a 15-year-old girl who was shot and killed during a party in Clayton County. On Saturday night, officers responded to a shooting call at a business off Citizens Parkway. Police said they found Laila Harris, 15 of Marietta, dead from a gunshot wound near the front entrance.
fox5atlanta.com
Former Atlanta police officer sentenced for raping Cherokee County woman
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A former Atlanta police officer was sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison and will be on probation for the rest of his life after being found guilty of rape. Lionel Joseph Dely, 33, of Marietta, was sentenced late last month after being found guilty of...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police issue Mattie's Call after teenage girl disappears from Waffle House
ELLENWOOD, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing 17-year-old girl. According to the Clayton County Police Department, Jarkira Brown was last seen Wednesday, November 30 at 11:30 a.m. at a Waffle House on Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood.
15-year-old shot, killed at party in Clayton County as hundreds of teens fled scene, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A teen is dead after they were shot and killed at a party on Saturday night, Clayton County police said. Police said they arrived at an address on the 1000 block of Citizens Parkway in Morrow, finding the 15-year-old dead from gunshot wounds. Police told...
fox5atlanta.com
Police search for driver involved in deadly SW Atlanta crash
Atlanta Police Department detectives are working to find the person behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in a deadly crash Saturday morning in southwest Atlanta. Atlanta police said officers found several people injured from a crash at around 3 a.m. on Campbellton Road near County Line Road. One person was dead at the scene, police said. The other injured passengers went to a hospital where one died.
Police: Man killed after running toward officers with a knife outside grocery store in Gwinnett
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Norcross. Gwinnett police said they got a suspicious person call from a security guard at 1250 Tech Drive around 1 a.m. Saturday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The security guard said...
Police searching for gunman after robbery in busy Atlanta mall
ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect involved in an armed robbery at a cellphone repair store at West End Mall in November. At around 6:45 p.m., on Nov. 5, officers arrived at the mall on Oak...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County woman used Amazon for insurance fraud, authorities say
ATLANTA - A woman from Clayton County is wanted for insurance fraud after investigators said she submitted a fake claim and tried to cash in on the money. Angelina Cortez, 47, from Rex was charged with one count of insurance fraud in Henry County. Investigators said Cortez filed an insurance...
fox5atlanta.com
Shots fired in Rome, schools placed under lockdown
ROME, Ga. - The Rome police are looking into a shooting that caused nearby schools to lock down Monday morning. On Dec. 5, the Rome Police Department received a 911 call about a shooting at a business on Riverside Parkway in Rome. So far, the investigation has revealed the shots...
2 killed in early morning crash in Atlanta; driver ran from scene on foot, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say the driver who got into a deadly crash early Saturday morning was able to get out of the car and run from the scene. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. on Campbellton...
Police searching for suspect in I-20 road rage shooting in Rockdale County
CONYERS, Ga. — The Conyers Police Department is searching for a man they say shot at another driver on I-20 in a road rage incident. The shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning on I-20 eastbound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The victim told...
Police investigating after man shot while driving down DeKalb highway
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot while driving down Covington Highway. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, they responded to the 4800 block of Covington Highway just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The...
wrganews.com
36-year-old Adairsville Woman arrested for Murder in Gordon County
On Saturday Gordon County deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a private residence on Mt. Zion Road in the Resaca community in response to a report of a body of a man having been found. Deputies arrived and discovered the body inside an automobile. April Sue Tate, age 36, whose address is believed to be 25 Holcomb Spur, Adairsville, Georgia, was thereafter taken into custody at the scene without incident and transported to the county jail. The Coroner’s Office responded to the scene, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested to assist the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation as certain aspects of the matter involved neighboring jurisdictions. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. Neither Tate nor the decedent was a Gordon County resident. In addition to a number of witnesses being questioned, a search warrant was executed as part of the investigation. GBI agents and Sheriff’s detectives took a number of items of physical evidence into custody and recovered the weapon believed to have been involved in the death. Tate has been charged with one count of Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault.
Suspect arrested after nephew of Riverdale mayor shot, killed at Clayton shopping center
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting near a busy shopping center in Clayton County, according to police. Channel 2′s Tom Jones has learned that the victim is Corey Brooks, the 31-year-old nephew of Riverdale Mayor Evelyn Wynn-Dixon. Police...
Comments / 0