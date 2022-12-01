ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for June double-homicide in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA - Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a double homicide that happened over the summer at 187 Moury Avenue in southeast Atlanta. On June 19, the Atlanta Police Department responded to a call about a person shot. They found two adult male victims at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.
fox5atlanta.com

Two people shot near Downtown Atlanta Waffle House, police say

ATLANTA - A shooting near a Downtown Atlanta Waffle House sent two people to the hospital early Monday morning. Atlanta police tell FOX 5 that they are searching for a gunman and a motive in connection with the Downtown shooting. According to investigators, the shooting happened shortly before 1:20 a.m....
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

APD: Woman shot while heading to club

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after they said a woman was shot while heading to a club early Sunday morning. Just after midnight, police said they heard gunshots on Joseph E Lowery Boulevard in southwest Atlanta. When they arrived, they found a woman at a nearby apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds.
fox5atlanta.com

Parking lot surveillance catches suspect carrying items matching stolen goods

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Have you seen this man? The Newton County Sheriff's Office believe he may be a suspect in a theft that happened Nov. 28. The man in the photo was seen on surveillance carrying a saw and catalytic converters. According to the sheriff's office, multiple vehicles parked...
fox5atlanta.com

Woman shot after getting dropped off at nightclub, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a woman told officers she was shot after being dropped off outside an Atlanta nightclub. The intersection is near the location of several recent shooting incidents. Police said officers heard gunshots at around 12:30 a.m. near 3 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. While officers searched...
fox5atlanta.com

15-year-old shot to death at metro Atlanta high school party, police say

MORROW, Ga. - A massive teenager party ended in gunfire and a 15-year-old party-goer shot and killed in Clayton County late Saturday night. Clayton County police say teens from across the metro Atlanta gathered at the party on Citizens Parkway in Morrow over the weekend. According to authorities, officers responded...
fox5atlanta.com

Former Atlanta police officer sentenced for raping Cherokee County woman

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A former Atlanta police officer was sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison and will be on probation for the rest of his life after being found guilty of rape. Lionel Joseph Dely, 33, of Marietta, was sentenced late last month after being found guilty of...
fox5atlanta.com

Police search for driver involved in deadly SW Atlanta crash

Atlanta Police Department detectives are working to find the person behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in a deadly crash Saturday morning in southwest Atlanta. Atlanta police said officers found several people injured from a crash at around 3 a.m. on Campbellton Road near County Line Road. One person was dead at the scene, police said. The other injured passengers went to a hospital where one died.
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County woman used Amazon for insurance fraud, authorities say

ATLANTA - A woman from Clayton County is wanted for insurance fraud after investigators said she submitted a fake claim and tried to cash in on the money. Angelina Cortez, 47, from Rex was charged with one count of insurance fraud in Henry County. Investigators said Cortez filed an insurance...
fox5atlanta.com

Shots fired in Rome, schools placed under lockdown

ROME, Ga. - The Rome police are looking into a shooting that caused nearby schools to lock down Monday morning. On Dec. 5, the Rome Police Department received a 911 call about a shooting at a business on Riverside Parkway in Rome. So far, the investigation has revealed the shots...
wrganews.com

36-year-old Adairsville Woman arrested for Murder in Gordon County

On Saturday Gordon County deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a private residence on Mt. Zion Road in the Resaca community in response to a report of a body of a man having been found. Deputies arrived and discovered the body inside an automobile. April Sue Tate, age 36, whose address is believed to be 25 Holcomb Spur, Adairsville, Georgia, was thereafter taken into custody at the scene without incident and transported to the county jail. The Coroner’s Office responded to the scene, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested to assist the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation as certain aspects of the matter involved neighboring jurisdictions. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. Neither Tate nor the decedent was a Gordon County resident. In addition to a number of witnesses being questioned, a search warrant was executed as part of the investigation. GBI agents and Sheriff’s detectives took a number of items of physical evidence into custody and recovered the weapon believed to have been involved in the death. Tate has been charged with one count of Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault.

