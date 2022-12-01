Read full article on original website
Related
kentuckytoday.com
Judge-exec has Caldwell County Courthouse shining with Christmas spirit
PRINCETON, Ky. (KT) — The Christmas spirit is evident at the Caldwell County Courthouse. Both the north and south ends of the 1938 courthouse have elaborate Christmas lights and messages — decorations that make a dramatic impression in this county of 12,581 people. The attention-getting display is the...
Watch the Emotional Demolition of the OMU Elmer Smith Stacks in Kentucky
"Well, that's it." Those were the first words out of the mouth of retired OMU employee Dennis Davis as the stacks at the Elmer Smith station crashed to the ground early Sunday morning in Owensboro. Just last week, OMU sent letters announcing that the plant's two stacks, which towered over...
kentuckymonthly.com
A Day in Paradise
Christmas promised to be 75 degrees and sunny. But that was not the most remarkable aspect of the day when Mrs. Claus and I headed out for a special visit. The destination was Bremen, a small Muhlenberg County town ravaged by an EF4 tornado on Dec. 10, 2021. After almost...
Polar Express Party in Webster County
Grab your bathrobe and your favorite pajamas and climb aboard the Polar Express!
14news.com
Classic holiday play showing in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Children’s Nutcracker is set to show tonight in Madisonville. Glema Center and Children’s Center for Dance Education are presenting the ballet at 7 p.m. You can enjoy the holiday classic on College Drive. Admission starts at $10 for adults, and students and children...
14news.com
Hopkins Co. tornado survivors starting to move into new homes
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Only days away from the one-year anniversary of the deadly Dec. 10 tornadoes that devastated parts of western Kentucky, volunteers have been working to rebuild ever since, and some areas are starting to look a little more like normal. Leslie Hunt moved into her new...
Vigil held to raise awareness for Muhlenberg County missing persons
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – A vigil was held in Central City to raise awareness for four missing person cases in Muhlenberg County. Samantha Bratcher when missing in November of 2021. Scotty Bryant disappeared New Year’s Eve 2010. Ronald “Cisco” Duncan disappeared in December of 2004. Brent Harrison also went missing earlier this year. We’re […]
Volunteers needed for fallen soldier’s funeral in Daviess County
(WEHT) - Private First Class Robert Wright went missing in action in the Korean War in 1950 and for decades, his family waited for word about him. Just a few months ago, Private Wright's remains were finally identified using new DNA technology and he will be returning home next week for burial.
This Kentucky Town’s ‘Tinsel Town Tour of Lights’ Will Make Your Holiday Bright
Grab a heavy coat, a muffler, a good sock cap, and some comfortable shoes and get ready to take a walk through Christmas. If it sounds like I've just described a rehearsal for the classic holiday film, A Christmas Story, well, that's kind of deliberate. Let me try to explain.
wevv.com
Papaw's Poole Mill Restaurant catches on fire
A Webster County, Kentucky restaurant caught fire on Saturday morning. Poole, Kentucky dispatch said the call came in at 9:55 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say no injuries have been reported. Papaw's Poole Mill Restaurant said in a Facebook post, "thankfully we were there working and caught it before it was...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 2, 2022
Mrs. Gerry Erwin, 89, of Murray, Kentucky passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Hickory Woods Senior Living. Mrs. Erwin was born in Mobile, Alabama to the late William and Priscilla Thomas Paul. She later met her husband, Billy Erwin, in Fairhope, Alabama, and following a three month courtship, they were married, before he left for the Korean War while serving in the Air Force. They later lived in San Antonio, Texas, and Mobile Alabama, before returning to his hometown of Hazel, Ky. Gerry, was known to many while working at Bright’s Clothing for Women, in Murray after raising her children. But she most enjoyed being a friend, a wife, mother, and homemaker, and was always ready to help in the school system with her children’s activities and served as a Cub Scout leader. She was a member of South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, where she served as a choir member, President of the Cordelia Erwin Circle, a Bible School and Sunday School teacher, and Youth Fellowship leader. She delighted in being a grandmother and great-grandmother, taking her grandchildren to Playhouse in the Park practices, Speech Team practices, or to the MSU Summer Writing Camp. Favorite memories were foraging for wild mushrooms in the woods with her husband, brother-in-law, Joe Tom Erwin, and friend, Jane Wells, and trout fishing the White River in Arkansas with close friends. Mrs. Erwin was loved by many and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Firefighters crawl under restaurant to put out fire
WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Firefighters were sent to a Webster County restaurant Saturday morning. At least 12 firefighters were sent to Pawpaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant. Firefighters said they had to go underneath the restaurant to put the fire out. Officials believe it was an electrical fire under the flooring. The restaurant is actually in […]
newsfromthestates.com
Kentucky tornado survivors living in limbo
MAYFIELD — Makayla Puckett didn’t feel comfortable with talking about what happened until recently. She would speak about that December 2021 night and have to sometimes stop herself, the trauma too much to recollect. The 25-year-old mother of two kids remembers squeezing into a small closet of their...
14news.com
Dispatch: Restaurant fire breaks out in Webster Co.
POOLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A restaurant in Webster County caught fire Saturday morning. Dispatch says the call came in just before 10 a.m. that a fire had broken out at Papaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant. Dispatch says the owner of the restaurant was the only one in the building when...
14news.com
Ky. officials to address newly elected sheriffs
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky auditor Mike Harmon will join his staff Saturday to speak to newly appointed sheriffs. According to a press release, Kentucky officials will speak to newly elected sheriffs and provide training at Kentucky Sheriff’s Association’s Conference. The Kentucky officials include; Auditor Mike Hardon, Executive...
Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State
One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
k105.com
Tree trimmer killed after falling into wood chipper in Owensboro
A man has been killed after falling into a wood chipper while trimming trees in Daviess County. The accident occurred Monday afternoon at approximately 5:00 in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro, according to news outlets. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office in a press release said 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire, of Crofton, was trimming a tree when he became entangled in a holiday lights display and partially fell into a wood chipper.
HPD: Man found lying in field after crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Henderson said a man was found lying in a field after he left the scene of a crash Friday night. Officers said they were sent to the 3300 block of Zion Road for a crash involving several vehicles. Police said one of the drivers, Richard Morris, had left the […]
westkentuckystar.com
Missing Marshall County man located
The Sheriff's Office reports Lawrence has been located and is well. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. The Sheriff's Office said 47-year-old Michael Lawrence of Benton was reported missing by a family member and has not been heard from since Thursday.Lawrence had recently been in the Calvert City and Gilbertsville areas of Marshall County.
Three charged in Owensboro crime spree; police looking for one more
Detectives from the Owensboro Police Department charged two juveniles and one adult on December 2, in relation to a crime spree in downtown Owensboro. Police say they are searching for another individual involved in the spree with additional charges to follow.
Comments / 0