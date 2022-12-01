ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson Springs, KY

kentuckymonthly.com

A Day in Paradise

Christmas promised to be 75 degrees and sunny. But that was not the most remarkable aspect of the day when Mrs. Claus and I headed out for a special visit. The destination was Bremen, a small Muhlenberg County town ravaged by an EF4 tornado on Dec. 10, 2021. After almost...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Classic holiday play showing in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Children’s Nutcracker is set to show tonight in Madisonville. Glema Center and Children’s Center for Dance Education are presenting the ballet at 7 p.m. You can enjoy the holiday classic on College Drive. Admission starts at $10 for adults, and students and children...
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

Hopkins Co. tornado survivors starting to move into new homes

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Only days away from the one-year anniversary of the deadly Dec. 10 tornadoes that devastated parts of western Kentucky, volunteers have been working to rebuild ever since, and some areas are starting to look a little more like normal. Leslie Hunt moved into her new...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Papaw's Poole Mill Restaurant catches on fire

A Webster County, Kentucky restaurant caught fire on Saturday morning. Poole, Kentucky dispatch said the call came in at 9:55 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say no injuries have been reported. Papaw's Poole Mill Restaurant said in a Facebook post, "thankfully we were there working and caught it before it was...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Dec. 2, 2022

Mrs. Gerry Erwin, 89, of Murray, Kentucky passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Hickory Woods Senior Living. Mrs. Erwin was born in Mobile, Alabama to the late William and Priscilla Thomas Paul. She later met her husband, Billy Erwin, in Fairhope, Alabama, and following a three month courtship, they were married, before he left for the Korean War while serving in the Air Force. They later lived in San Antonio, Texas, and Mobile Alabama, before returning to his hometown of Hazel, Ky. Gerry, was known to many while working at Bright’s Clothing for Women, in Murray after raising her children. But she most enjoyed being a friend, a wife, mother, and homemaker, and was always ready to help in the school system with her children’s activities and served as a Cub Scout leader. She was a member of South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, where she served as a choir member, President of the Cordelia Erwin Circle, a Bible School and Sunday School teacher, and Youth Fellowship leader. She delighted in being a grandmother and great-grandmother, taking her grandchildren to Playhouse in the Park practices, Speech Team practices, or to the MSU Summer Writing Camp. Favorite memories were foraging for wild mushrooms in the woods with her husband, brother-in-law, Joe Tom Erwin, and friend, Jane Wells, and trout fishing the White River in Arkansas with close friends. Mrs. Erwin was loved by many and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
MURRAY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Firefighters crawl under restaurant to put out fire

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Firefighters were sent to a Webster County restaurant Saturday morning. At least 12 firefighters were sent to Pawpaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant. Firefighters said they had to go underneath the restaurant to put the fire out. Officials believe it was an electrical fire under the flooring. The restaurant is actually in […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
newsfromthestates.com

Kentucky tornado survivors living in limbo

MAYFIELD — Makayla Puckett didn’t feel comfortable with talking about what happened until recently. She would speak about that December 2021 night and have to sometimes stop herself, the trauma too much to recollect. The 25-year-old mother of two kids remembers squeezing into a small closet of their...
MAYFIELD, KY
14news.com

Dispatch: Restaurant fire breaks out in Webster Co.

POOLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A restaurant in Webster County caught fire Saturday morning. Dispatch says the call came in just before 10 a.m. that a fire had broken out at Papaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant. Dispatch says the owner of the restaurant was the only one in the building when...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Ky. officials to address newly elected sheriffs

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky auditor Mike Harmon will join his staff Saturday to speak to newly appointed sheriffs. According to a press release, Kentucky officials will speak to newly elected sheriffs and provide training at Kentucky Sheriff’s Association’s Conference. The Kentucky officials include; Auditor Mike Hardon, Executive...
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State

One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
INDIANA STATE
k105.com

Tree trimmer killed after falling into wood chipper in Owensboro

A man has been killed after falling into a wood chipper while trimming trees in Daviess County. The accident occurred Monday afternoon at approximately 5:00 in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro, according to news outlets. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office in a press release said 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire, of Crofton, was trimming a tree when he became entangled in a holiday lights display and partially fell into a wood chipper.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

HPD: Man found lying in field after crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Henderson said a man was found lying in a field after he left the scene of a crash Friday night. Officers said they were sent to the 3300 block of Zion Road for a crash involving several vehicles. Police said one of the drivers, Richard Morris, had left the […]
HENDERSON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Missing Marshall County man located

The Sheriff's Office reports Lawrence has been located and is well. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. The Sheriff's Office said 47-year-old Michael Lawrence of Benton was reported missing by a family member and has not been heard from since Thursday.Lawrence had recently been in the Calvert City and Gilbertsville areas of Marshall County.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY

