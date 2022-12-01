Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock, 24 Hours Before Runoff
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate's campaign for the Georgia Senate seat has been met with a string of controversies and scandals.
Biden not scheduled for first border visit despite being just 100 miles away
President Biden will not make his first official visit to the southern border when he goes to Arizona on Tuesday, which sparked criticism from conservatives and progressives.
Trump news – live: Trump denies calling to ‘terminate’ the Constitution in furious Truth Social post
Donald Trump drew widespread condemnation for his explicitly antidemocratic suggestion that his baseless claims of the 2020 presidential election merit the “termination” of the US Constitution.Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk was among those criticising his statement, saying that “the Constitution is greater than any President. End of story.”Congresswoman Liz Cheney wrote on Twitter that “no honest person can now deny that Trump is an enemy of the Constitution,” while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer labelled him a “danger to our democracy”.On Monday, the former president claimed that “fake news” accurately reported what he wrote just days ago is “actually...
Comments / 1