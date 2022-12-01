ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield Is Leaving Salesforce Two Years After Deal Was Announced

Salesforce said Monday that Stewart Butterfield, who joined the company through the Slack acquisition, is leaving the company. Salesforce bought Slack for about $27 billion in a deal that closed in mid-2021. Butterfield's departure comes just after Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor stepped down last week. Salesforce said Monday that Slack...
The Fed Can't Stop Raising Interest Rates Due to These 4 Factors, Jim Cramer Says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday listed four reasons why the Federal Reserve can't stop tightening the economy just yet. "This market's hostage to the Federal Reserve, and the Fed's not going to stop tightening until they see more evidence of real economic pain. Unfortunately, we're not there yet," he said.
Finding the Market Tough Right Now? Here's How Young Investors Can Be Smart With Their Money

Investing was hot earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic — stock markets boomed, as did retail investing apps, meme stocks and cryptocurrency. Trading suddenly appeared fun and accessible, especially to young people. But things are different now. High inflation and interest rates, a looming recession, the war in Ukraine, and...

