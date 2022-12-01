ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Honeyball full of hope for good Aintree run from Sam Brown

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46otUG_0jTxfTho00

Anthony Honeyball feels Sam Brown has a “good chance” of landing the Boylesports Many Clouds Chase at Aintree on Saturday after deciding to bypass the Becher Chase on the same card.

The 10-year-old, who was third to Protektorat in the race last year, was subsequently a good runner-up to the classy Royale Pagaille in the Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock, and ended the season in spectacular fashion, accounting for Shan Blue by 15 lengths in a Grade Three handicap over course and distance.

The Black Sam Bellamy gelding was beaten four lengths by Bravemansgame in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on his seasonal bow, with the reopposing Ahoy Senor – one of five opponents in the Grade Two contest this weekend – behind.

Honeyball has the Grand National in mind as one of several options at the end of the season. He is a general 50-1 chance for the April 15 spectacular.

Of missing the Becher, the Dorset-based handler said: “We are working back from three options. One is, I suppose, a negative option, of the handicap he won at Aintree last season.

“But at the age he is now, we are all quite keen to have an entry for the Grand National. Or if he is capable of winning races like the Many Clouds, he will go for races like the Betfair Bowl, the Grade One at Aintree.

“If he won the Many Clouds, we would probably go for the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham and maybe play it by ear. It just depends.

“He was just showing such progressive form, even though he is at the age of 10, over regulation fences. So, why take the gamble over the National fences with the rest of the season ahead of him?

“We have schooled him over the National fences at Lambourn.

“All we need to do is see how far he can go over the regulation fences and if we are Grade Two horse all day long – and I feel that is what we are – and can’t step up to a Grade One, then we’ve had a go and we can come back and say, ‘let’s have a look at the Grand National’.”

Sam Brown is relatively lightly-raced for his age, having won three of his 10 starts over fences, and six of 14 runs overall.

He rose 2lb to an official and career-high mark of 159 following his last run and the time could be right to target the world’s most famous steeplechase.

“He is a real good jumper and he might just take to the National,” Honeyball added.

“He might just be a touch careful, but he is very accurate, and it is definitely worth a try.

“When we schooled him over the National fences, he took to them nicely.

“We have that up our sleeve. It just depends. By April, you might go for a Grade One chase at Aintree or might go for the handicap.

“At Aintree, we have everything covered at the end of the season – unless he progresses another 9lb and we are suddenly thinking about a Gold Cup. That would be a dream, but I think we are a genuine, solid Grade Two horse. We’d have to jump forward again to be suddenly something more than that.

“In any case, it is lovely to have a horse in races like the Many Clouds, and I think he goes there with a good chance.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Scott facing Dashel Drasher puzzle

Jeremy Scott was delighted with Dashel Drasher following his second to Noble Yeats in the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree – but is now left scratching his head over where to go next. The nine-year-old, who is a Grade One winner over an intermediate trip, was trying three miles...
newschain

Rowland Meyrick assignment for Ahoy Senor

Ahoy Senor is set to head back to Wetherby for his next start after finishing third to Noble Yeats at Aintree on Saturday. Despite finishing last of five to Bravemansgame on his return to action in the Charlie Hall at the Yorkshire track, the Lucinda Russell-trained seven-year-old was sent off favourite for the Many Clouds Chase.
newschain

Irish Champion Hurdle date remains on Honeysuckle agenda

The Irish Champion Hurdle remains the likely next step for Honeysuckle after suffering defeat for the first time in her career at Fairyhouse. Henry de Bromhead’s brilliant mare was bidding for a record fourth Hatton’s Grace Hurdle success and a 17th consecutive victory overall in Sunday’s two-and-a-half-mile feature.
newschain

Epatante tops eight entries for International honours

Having proved no match for stable companion Constitution Hill on her latest appearance, Epatante could make a swift return to action in the Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham on Saturday. The JP McManus-owned mare, who counts the 2020 Champion Hurdle and two Christmas Hurdles on her illustrious CV, was bidding...
newschain

Thomson hoping Flower can bloom in Eider Chase

Newcastle’s Eider Chase is on the radar for Flower Of Scotland following her taking victory in the Scottish Borders National Handicap Chase. The seven-year-old was giving trainer Sandy Thomson his fifth win in the Kelso feature having landed the extended four-mile contest with Neptune Equester (2014 and 2015) and Harry The Viking (2016 and 2018) in the past.
newschain

Charlie Appleby crowned champion trainer again

Charlie Appleby has been crowned champion Flat trainer for a second successive season. In another fine campaign for the Godolphin handler, he completed the unprecedented feat of saddling the winners of the English, Irish and French 2000 Guineas in the same year, while he also notched up three Royal Ascot successes and was the leading trainer at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
newschain

Coroner makes recommendations following allergy sufferer’s death

A coroner has called for a robust system of recording serious cases of anaphylactic shock following the death of a woman who died after eating a Pret a Manger sandwich. Celia Marsh, 42, who had an acute dairy allergy, ate a super veg vegan wrap contaminated with milk from the sandwich chain’s Bath store.
newschain

Jane Du Berlais delights Potter with Lingfield verdict

Ryan Potter has plenty to get excited about having seen Jane Du Berlais open her account at Lingfield on Monday. The four-year-old, who was fifth behind the likes of Queens Gamble and Mullenbeg in a Cheltenham bumper on debut, looked set to make a winning switch to hurdling at Uttoxeter last month but slipped up rounding the home turn when travelling strongly in the hands of Callum Bewley.
newschain

Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French bulldogs gets 21 years

The man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French bulldogs has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after taking a plea deal, officials in the US said. James Howard Jackson, one of three men and two accomplices who took part in the violent robbery, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said on Monday.
newschain

Tilda Swinton and FKA Twigs lead statement-making style at the Fashion Awards

Fashion’s finest hit the red carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall for this year’s Fashion Awards. Bella Hadid and Lila Moss are some of the big names up for the model of the year award, with JW Anderson and Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli battling it out for the top designer gong and stylist and creative director Katie Grand set to receive the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator.
newschain

Labour tries to force release of records on PPE Medpro contracts

Labour will try to force the Government to release records relating to the “murky” award of Covid personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts to a company linked to a Conservative peer. It comes after reports suggested that Baroness Michelle Mone may have profited from PPE Medpro winning public contracts...
newschain

Boy, 16, released on bail after girl dies having taken drug

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested after a girl of the same age died having taken an unknown substance at a Devon nightclub has been released on bail. Police had held the teenager on suspicion of supplying a class A drug, such as ecstasy or LSD, in pill form. Officers...
newschain

Sudanese generals and pro-democracy group sign framework deal

Sudan’s ruling generals and the main pro-democracy group have signed a framework deal until elections but key dissenters stayed out of the agreement. Monday’s deal pledges to establish a new, civilian-led transitional government to guide the country to elections and offers a path forward in the wake of Sudan’s stalled transition to democracy following the October 2021 coup.
newschain

Oliver Bierhoff leaves position as Germany sporting director

Oliver Bierhoff has left his role as Germany’s sporting director with immediate effect in the wake of their early elimination from the World Cup in Qatar. Bierhoff, who was also head of the German Football Association’s (DFB) academy, agreed to terminate his contract that had been set to run until 2024.
newschain

Confident England fans expecting ‘easy’ win ahead of Senegal knockout game

England fans are confident of an “easy” win against Senegal in their first knockout game in the World Cup. Supporters in Qatar’s capital city Doha were in a relaxed mood on Sunday morning ahead of the round-of-16 tie, with some already looking ahead to a potential quarter-final clash with France.
newschain

Luke Cowan-Dickie to leave Exeter at end of season to join Montpellier

England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie will leave Exeter at the end of this season to join French champions Montpellier. Cowan-Dickie will be eligible for next year’s World Cup, but England’s current selection policy for players plying their trade overseas means he is unavailable after that tournament when he links up with Montpellier.
newschain

Eddie Jones waits to learn fate amid reports England head coach set to be sacked

Eddie Jones looks set to discover on Tuesday whether he will continue in his role as England head coach, with speculation mounting that he will be sacked after presiding over the national team’s worst year since 2008. Jones is fighting for his future after presiding over a disappointing 2023,...
newschain

‘Let’s open our eyes’ to rising xenophobia, Macron warns

French President Emmanuel Macron has visited a camp in France where authorities rounded up Jews before and during the Second World War – and said it is time to “open our eyes” to resurgent antisemitism and xenophobia. Some 10,000 people of 38 nationalities were interned at the...
newschain

Daring declaration sets up thrilling final day of Test action in Rawalpindi

England’s daring declaration set up a thrilling final day of the first Test in Rawalpindi, with Pakistan requiring 263 more runs to win with eight wickets remaining. The tourists only set Pakistan 343 runs to win on a very flat deck, having scored 264 runs in just 35.5 overs in their second innings at a run rate of more than 7.5, At the close, the hosts were 80 for two.
newschain

Ben Stokes hails ‘mind-blowing’ achievement from England in Pakistan

Ben Stokes hailed a “mind-blowing” achievement from England after their aggressive, bold tactics paid off with a remarkable 74-run victory in the final session of day five of the first Test at Rawalpindi. Pakistan resumed after tea requiring just 86 more runs to win and with five wickets...

Comments / 0

Community Policy