Toe Jam and Earl Movie Adaptation is Hollywood's Deepest Video Game Pull Yet
There's yet another video-game-to-film adaptation on the way, and this time it's the funky spacefaring duo ToeJam & Earl getting the star treatment. According to The Hollywood Reporter, '90s retro action series ToeJam & Earl will make its film debut in a project from Amazon Studios, Story Kitchen, and NBA star Stephen Curry's Unanimous Media. As for its script, Hotel Transylvania 4 writers Amos Vernon and Nunzio are on board for the screenplay.
Best of 2022: Games, Movies, TV Shows, Comics and Anime
It's hard to believe, but 2022 is about to come to a close. As we look forward to the incredible stories and moments waiting for us in 2023, we think it's the perfect time to celebrate what made this year so special in the world of entertainment and games. To...
Summer Game Fest 2023 Date Announced, And This Time It'll Have A Live Audience
Gamers will have yet another big event to look forward to in the summer. It's been announced that the Summer Game Fest will be returning in 2023. Summer Game Fest was originally launched as a months-long drip of gaming news and reveals as a result of Covid-induced event cancellations. Previous runs of the Summer Game Fest — starting with the inaugural one in 2020 – were digital-only, but now fans will be able to attend the kickoff show live and in person for the first time ever.
Netflix turned cancelled TV show into its current most-watched series worldwide
Netflix has managed to take a cancelled show and turn it into the most watched series on its platform - and you can see a trailer for the show here:. Mystery-drama Manifest originally landed on NBC back in 2018, but fans were left devastated when it was dropped after three seasons; not least because it ended on a cliffhanger.
American Pickers Star Mike Wolfe's Recent Post Assures Fans The Series Will Return Soon
It's been several months since "American Pickers" fans got to see Mike Wolfe doing his thing on History, with no new episodes of the reality treasure-hunting series airing since a reported ratings decline (via Outsider). And going that long without catching a glimpse of Wolfe out back behind some old guy's barn or shed somewhere — scouring for antiques and his next big payday — has led many viewers to believe the show just isn't coming back at all. But fear not, "American Pickers" lovers. Because according to a new social media post from Wolfe himself, he doesn't appear to be going anywhere.
Lance Henriksen, Louis Gossett Jr & Robin Curtis Lead Horror ‘Awaken The Reaper’
EXCLUSIVE: Lance Henriksen (Aliens), Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer And A Gentleman) and Robin Curtis (Star Trek) lead cast in horror-thriller, Awaken The Reaper. The film follows a troubled drifter who returns home to begin therapy when he begins experiencing visions of a hooded skeletal figure that brandishes a scythe. Dave Campfield and Justin Paul are helming the film, which is currently shooting in New York. They are also producing the film along with Fourth Horizon Cinema, Impact Media Productions and Design Weapons Studios. Script also comes from Campfield. Aliens star Henriksen starred alongside Viggo Mortensen in the latter’s directorial debut Falling in 2020....
Paramount Plus is half price for a year in this Black Friday streaming deal
For Black Friday, you can pick up a year of Paramount Plus for 50% off the annual price. Here's what you need to know about the limited-time offer.
USA Network Just Saved a Canceled Show
The Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' canceled dating series is getting a second chance. Nearly six months after the TBS series was canceled amid the Warner Media and Discovery merger, The Big D has found a new home at USA Network, with Deadline reporting Wednesday that the network is set to pick the 10-part series up.
New HBO Max Movies and Shows in December 2022
If you're looking for another reason to put off Christmas shopping, HBO and HBO Max have a bunch. The best new shows and movies coming to HBO and HBO Max in December include the latest season of Gossip Girl, the final season of His Dark Materials, and the return of South Side. But there are some surprising returns, too, like the second seasons of Billie Piper's British dark comedy I Hate Suzie and Terence Nance's experimental comedy Random Acts of Flyness. Looking a little deeper, Doom Patrol returns to HBO Max and HBO has the docuseries Branson, covering billionaire and space enthusiast Richard Branson. And for you movie buffs, there's Amsterdam and The Banshees Of Inisherin.
Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon
Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
Best Anime Series of 2022
In 2022, there were many new anime episodes that thrilled us, chilled us, and made us laugh an awful lot. With that said, it was awfully tough to narrow down this list of nominees for the best anime series of the year, but we have done our best to select the cream of the crop of what went down in 2022.
Turns Out One Netflix Series Isn't Leaving The Service After All, While One More That Did Found A New Streaming Home
Two Netflix Originals have found new leases on streaming life after exit reports, though one will be flipping to a different platform.
Genshin Eula Story Quest Walkthrough - Aphros Delos Chapter
This Genshin Impact walkthrough will guide you through Eula’s Story Quest. To unlock it, you’ll need to complete the Song of the Dragon and Freedom Archon Quest that appears in the game’s prologue. Shadow of the Past. Head over to the Knights of Favonius headquarters and speak...
Jack Ryan: John Krasinski on the run in third season of Amazon Prime show
John Krasinski is back as “unwavering hero” Jack Ryan in the next season of Amazon Prime’s take on the franchise.The series is an adaptation of Tom Clancy’s books which follow the adventures of the former US marine.This time, Jack Ryan is the fugitive, and is very much so on the run in this installation of the thriller.An action-packed trailer gives a first look at what to expect when it drops on 21 December.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jack Grealish laughs after bird poos on Luke ShawMatt Hancock serenades Gina Coladangelo with Ed Sheeran song in I’m a Celeb reunionBBC Christmas schedule: What’s on TV this year?
Netflix’s The Witcher May Have Been Recast, but Henry Cavill Leaving Signals a Much Bigger Departure
Fans of The Witcher TV series were taken aback earlier this year when the show was renewed for Season 4 without its leading man as Henry Cavill left behind the Geralt of Rivia role. Liam Hemsworth will instead take the mantle, and executive producer and showrunner Lauren Hissrich hopes the change will bring a new energy to the Netflix series.
Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Rampage Jackson to Lead World War II Horror Film ‘Operation Blood Hunt’ (Exclusive)
Golden Globe nominee Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors) is teaming up with former UFC light heavyweight champion and actor Rampage Jackson (The A-Team) for World War II horror film Operation Blood Hunt. The feature, which recently completed shooting in Bangkok, Thailand, is described as “Predator meets The Dirty Dozen meets Underworld.” Actor-director Louis Mandylor, whose credits include the My Big Fat Greek Wedding films and Rambo: Last Blood, directs from a script by Brandon Slagle (Battle for Saipan).More from The Hollywood ReporterRed Sea Film Festival: Regional Cinema Giant Vox Unveils First Slate of Arabic FeaturesRed Sea Film Fest: Guy Ritchie Says He Had Zero Trepidations About Attending Saudi Event, Would Gladly Cast...
IGN AMA - GAMING
You asked and we listened, here are Brian Altano and Max Scoville answering your questions about gaming in this IGN AMA, and its all presented by Yahoo Mail. We answered a bunch of questions that cover the future of gaming, our favorite video game series, what upcoming gaming we are excited about, our main in Super Smash Brothers on Nintendo Switch and favorite video game of the year (Game of the year, GOTY) and so much more.
Sonic Frontiers Wiki Guide
Stage 3-3 takes us back to the Sky Sanctuary zone around dawn for a gorgeous 3D style level.
Blue Beetle Live-Action Movie Gets Its First Poster at CCXP 2022
The first poster for DC's Blue Beetle movie starring Xolo Maridueña as Jamie Reyes has been revealed at CCXP 2022. The poster, which you can see below, features the alien scarab that gives Reyes his powers and allows him to become the Blue Beetle. Blue Beetle is DC Films'...
