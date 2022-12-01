Read full article on original website
sdvoice.info
Women Working Through Housing Instability, Other Challenges
Women’s Empowerment, a nationally-recognized resource for Sacramento folk experiencing homelessness, is set to graduate its latest group of participants this month. When Shanitra Brown walks across the stage, she’ll be supported by her four children. Her cheering section ranges in age from four to 12 years old. The oldest, who she had fresh out of high school, just started seventh grade. Brown gets teary-eyed thinking about the journey they’ve all been on over the last two years.
KCRA.com
Sacramento region's rain forces cancelation of holiday events and rethinking of others
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Stormy weekend weather forced the cancellation of various planned holiday events across the greater Sacramento area. Some festivities were canceled altogether, while an event in Elk Grove decided to change the format of its celebration. Rain meant the annual Parade of Lights couldn't happen, but...
rosevilletoday.com
City of Roseville offers Holiday Safety Tips for your home and property
Roseville, Calif. – The annual hustle and bustle of the holiday season is here. Unfortunately, this also means a season of extra opportunity for criminals. There are many practical safety considerations worth considering during this festive time of year. To enjoy the holidays a little more safely by securing...
'Open our hearts even more': Sacramento gym owner launches effort to help homeless crisis
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man is working to tackle the growing homeless crisis even after having negative experiences with some people from the community. Bryan Washington lives and works in downtown Sacramento. He says he is worried about his children walking to and from school with the current state of the city.
KCRA.com
'Streets of Sacramento where dreams come true': Folsom mom hopes to qualify for marathon Olympic trials at CIM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ten thousand runners are expected to toe the start line at theCalifornia International Marathon on Sunday. Katie Layman, 39, of Folsom is one of them. "It's my social time and that one thing you can have for yourself," she said. Layman picked up her packet with...
rosevilletoday.com
Lincoln Christmas Parade Cancelled, Hometown Christmas Tree Lighting rescheduled
Lincoln, Calif. – The Lincoln Hometown Christmas parade has been cancelled due to inclement weather. The Lincoln Hometown Christmas Celebration and Tree Lighting has been rescheduled for Thursday, December 8, 2022. The celebration will take place from 5:00- 8:00 pm, rain or shine. Lincoln Tree Lighting. NEW DATE &...
rosevilletoday.com
New Placer County Building Standards to go into effect January 2023
Permits will be required to meet Title 24 regulations. Auburn, Calif. – Big changes to state building requirements will take effect for new projects in Placer County next year. The California Building Standards Code — also known as Title 24 — will soon mandate energy storage system readiness on...
KCRA.com
Free cannabis given to Sacramento-area veterans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cannabis was given to Sacramento-area veterans on Sunday. Dispensary Perfect Union partnered with Heavenly Sweets dispensary to give away $5,000 worth of weed for veterans with qualifying medical conditions, including those suffering from PTSD and other service-related health conditions. KCRA 3 spoke with one of the...
rosevilletoday.com
Winter Driving Tips from Roseville PD
Roseville, Calif. – Throughout the year we experience a wide variety of risks when we get behind the wheel. With the New Year soon upon us, we’ll likely increase our chances of experiencing wet weather driving. You may even consider a trip up the mountains to visit your favorite ski resort.
These are the red-light cameras in the city and county of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Running a red light —any red light— is illegal and can lead to fines in the hundreds of dollars, and at 26 intersections in the Sacramento area, cameras are in place to catch drivers that do so. The red-light cameras throughout the city and county are used to help police enforce […]
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Valley rain, Sierra snow to continue through early this week
Wet weather will continue to impact commuters across Northern California on Monday morning. The region saw a mixed bag of weather on Sunday including rain, snow and thunderstorms. This weather system brought 2.2 inches of rain to downtown Sacramento over the last several days, according to Dirk Verdoorn. Find Sunday...
‘Chipotlane’ locations open in Roseville and Ceres, another in Sacramento to come soon
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Drive-thru Chipotle pickup locations opened in Roseville and Ceres on Thursday. The drive-thru locations, known as “Chipotlane,” is a concept based on customers collecting their pre-paid online orders without getting out of their car. The Ceres “Chipotlane” is at 2870 Service Road while the Roseville location is at the Blue Oaks Plaza […]
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado Hills teen succumbs to head injury
An El Dorado Hills family lost their son and Oak Ridge High School lost another student after senior AJ Brosnan died following a skateboarding accident in mid-November. “AJ had the spirit, ability (and fashion sense) to become almost anything (if) given a chance,” his uncle Dan Brosnan noted on a GoFundMe page set up for the family. “AJ excelled at golf, mountain bike racing and animal rescue on top of high school and a part-time job.”
Three-month-old baby saved by firefighters in Calaveras County
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — A 3-month-old baby was saved by firefighters with Calaveras Consolidated Fire on Saturday morning, according to the fire agency. When Engine’s 112 and 113 arrived to Valley Springs they found the three-month-old was not breathing and was blue. One round of CPR was performed by firefighters and the baby was […]
Annual Lighted Boat Parade to take place in downtown Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Boats and yachts will be lit in festive lights as a Stockton holiday tradition continues this weekend. The 41st Annual Lighted Boat Parade will occur Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Weber Points at the downtown waterfront at 221 North Center Street. According to the Visit Stockton website, the […]
restaurantclicks.com
New Year’s Eve Events & Parties Near Stockton
Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Stockton is a really special experience that I recommend everyone try. The whole city comes to life and there’s a sense of joy and excitement to put the old year behind us and get on with the new one. Probably the best part...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Train Accident Fatality Reported in Sacramento’s Florin Area
A woman died after being struck by a train in the Florin area of Sacramento on November 29. According to a representative of the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the fatal collision occurred along Gerber Road near French Road. There is a wishbone crossing gate to warn motorists and others when a train is approaching. No information has yet been released about the pedestrian who died at the crossing. The accident will be investigated to determine how it occurred.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary November 29, 2022
Suspect: JUVENILE (AMA, 13, ARRESTED) Suspect: MILLER, MYRON (BMA, 20, ARRESTED) Location: LY, CUONG (AMA, 45, ARRESTED) POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS AND SPECIFIED NON-NARCOTICS. Crime Tips Via Text Messaging through “TipSoft”. Members of the community having information regarding criminal activity can send tips via SMS text message by entering CRIMES...
