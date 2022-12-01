Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’
Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting. Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong on Saturday condemned Sam Bankman-Fried’s account of how FTX found itself in an $8 billion hole. Armstrong said there is no way billions...
decrypt.co
Why Isn’t Sam Bankman-Fried Behind Bars Yet?
Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is still in the spotlight—but not for the right reasons. The SEC and the Department of Justice are investigating the founder and former boss of the collapsed crypto exchange, and the disgraced businessman has been called to testify before the House Financial Services Committee. After...
decrypt.co
Bybit, Swyftx Join List of Crypto Firms Reducing Workforce
Two more crypto exchanges, Bybit and Swyftx, join the long list of companies to announce headcount reductions as crypto winter bites harder. Bybit and Swyftx are the latest victims of the spreading crypto contagion, with both firms announcing job cuts in the wake of FTX collapse. “Difficult decision made today,...
decrypt.co
DeFi Lender Maple Finance Cuts Off Orthogonal Trading for 'Misrepresenting Its Financial Position'
After allegedly misrepresenting its finances to a lender on Maple Finance, the credit platform has cut all ties with Orthogonal Trading. DeFi lending platform Maple Finance has cut ties with crypto firm Orthogonal Trading after the latter allegedly misrepresented "its financial position." M11 Credit, a Maple Finance pool delegate, issued...
decrypt.co
Axie Infinity Leads Metaverse, NFT Token Rally as Trade Volumes Surge
Amid a wider crypto market recovery, metaverse and NFT-related tokens in Apecoin, AXS, Sandbox, and others are benefitting the most. Metaverse and NFT-focused cryptocurrencies, including Axie Infinity (AXS),Flow (FLOW), Apecoin (APE), and Sandbox (SAND), have posted significant gains over the past 24 hours. Play-to-earn (P2E) gaming platform Axie Infinity’s AXS...
Analysis-Investors look to emerging markets as planets align for end of dollar bull market
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - As the U.S. dollar tumbles from multi-decade highs, some investors are betting emerging market currencies will be big winners from a sustained reversal in the greenback.
Asian stocks draw highest monthly foreign inflows in two years
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Foreign net monthly inflows into Asian equities hit a two-year high in November on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut the pace of its interest rate hikes.
decrypt.co
Former IRS Agents at Binance Seek to Keep Crypto Crime-Free
The world’s biggest exchange has recruited top talent from law enforcement to take on cryptocurrency criminals. Where do you go to find the world’s top crypto investigators?. After an ambitious hiring spree, Binance may be able to claim the title. The crypto exchange is now home to two...
decrypt.co
GameStop Cuts More Staff—Including Crypto Wallet Engineers
Former employees say they were laid off from the gaming retail giant today, including engineers focused on its crypto efforts. GameStop has laid off additional employees today, including from its crypto wallet team. The gaming retailer launched an NFT marketplace in July, just after its previous round of layoffs. Video...
decrypt.co
Nexo to Phase Out Service in US After Hitting 'Dead End' With Regulators
The U.K. crypto lender said it would suspend access to its Earn product in eight states from tomorrow. Crypto lender Nexo today announced it will gradually phase out U.S. products and services over the coming months due to hitting a “dead end” with regulators. The U.K. company said...
Stocks suffer biggest drop in two weeks; dollar gains on upbeat U.S. data
SINGAPORE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Asian stocks logged their sharpest declines in two weeks but the dollar held on to gains following strong U.S. data that again suggested the Federal Reserve might stick longer with aggressive interest rate increases.
