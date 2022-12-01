ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Why Isn’t Sam Bankman-Fried Behind Bars Yet?

Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is still in the spotlight—but not for the right reasons. The SEC and the Department of Justice are investigating the founder and former boss of the collapsed crypto exchange, and the disgraced businessman has been called to testify before the House Financial Services Committee. After...
Bybit, Swyftx Join List of Crypto Firms Reducing Workforce

Two more crypto exchanges, Bybit and Swyftx, join the long list of companies to announce headcount reductions as crypto winter bites harder. Bybit and Swyftx are the latest victims of the spreading crypto contagion, with both firms announcing job cuts in the wake of FTX collapse. “Difficult decision made today,...
Axie Infinity Leads Metaverse, NFT Token Rally as Trade Volumes Surge

Amid a wider crypto market recovery, metaverse and NFT-related tokens in Apecoin, AXS, Sandbox, and others are benefitting the most. Metaverse and NFT-focused cryptocurrencies, including Axie Infinity (AXS),Flow (FLOW), Apecoin (APE), and Sandbox (SAND), have posted significant gains over the past 24 hours. Play-to-earn (P2E) gaming platform Axie Infinity’s AXS...
Former IRS Agents at Binance Seek to Keep Crypto Crime-Free

The world’s biggest exchange has recruited top talent from law enforcement to take on cryptocurrency criminals. Where do you go to find the world’s top crypto investigators?. After an ambitious hiring spree, Binance may be able to claim the title. The crypto exchange is now home to two...
GameStop Cuts More Staff—Including Crypto Wallet Engineers

Former employees say they were laid off from the gaming retail giant today, including engineers focused on its crypto efforts. GameStop has laid off additional employees today, including from its crypto wallet team. The gaming retailer launched an NFT marketplace in July, just after its previous round of layoffs. Video...
Nexo to Phase Out Service in US After Hitting 'Dead End' With Regulators

The U.K. crypto lender said it would suspend access to its Earn product in eight states from tomorrow. Crypto lender Nexo today announced it will gradually phase out U.S. products and services over the coming months due to hitting a “dead end” with regulators. The U.K. company said...

