East Tulsa homicide suspect arrested
TULSA, Okla. — A suspect in an east Tulsa homicide has been arrested, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). On Sunday, Dec. 4, TPD said Isais Torres Jr., age 28, was arrested. TPD previously identified Torres as a suspect in a homicide that occurred on Nov. 30. According...
Man dies in stabbing at Tulsa apartment complex, arrest made
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after police say he stabbed another man at a Tulsa apartment complex Sunday. Tulsa police responded to Pioneer Plaza at 901 North Elgin and found the victim, 35-year-old Raul Salgado, dead in the third-floor stairwell area from a stab wound, police said in a press release.
One dead after Adair County car crash
TULSA, Okla. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a car accident in Adair County on Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 2, on County Road Salem, about a quarter mile east of US-59 and five miles south of Stilwell.
Bixby Police and Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office partner for Shop with a Cop event
BIXBY, Okla. — The Bixby Police Department (BPD) and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) partnered with each other for a Shop with a Cop event on Sat, Dec. 3. The event lasted from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Walmart near E. 111th St. and S. memorial Dr.
Fire damages south Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa home was damaged after a fire Sunday night. The home is located near East 11th Street South and South Yale Avenue. Investigators think the fire was most likely caused by an electrical issue. No injuries were reported. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Memorial service held for tow trucker operator killed while loading another vehicle onto a wrecker
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The tow trucking community came together on Saturday to pay tribute to one of their own who was killed while trying to help a driver at the side of the road. John Mills was a tow truck driver for Red Beard’s Towing in Muskogee. He was...
McIntosh County contactor couple charged with embezzlement
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — Attorney General O’Connor confirmed a McIntosh County contractor couple was charged with embezzlement after multiple victims come forward accusing the couple of defrauding them of thousands of dollars. Victor and Julie Dowling, owners of V&J Steel Buildings LLC, are charged with 14 counts of...
New class of Tulsa Firefighters training to be paramedics to help with shortfall
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is cross training a new class of firefighters as paramedics in the hopes of being able to staff more engine trucks at additional fire stations with first responders with advanced life support (ALS) training. FOX23 news spent time on Monday at...
Tulsa police hold annual Shop with a Cop Saturday
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police and the Rotary Club of Tulsa helped give some special students a Christmas they’ll remember on Saturday. Since 2002, the Rotary Club of Tulsa hosts the annual outreach event to provide a positive impression of police officers to Tulsa children.
BA students honor fallen Oklahoma servicemembers with a Christmas tree at the state capitol building
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Students at the Broken Arrow Vanguard Academy created a project to honor Oklahoma veterans that will be on display at the Oklahoma Capitol Building. The students partnered with Survivor Outreach Services of Oklahoma to make a 12-foot tree display at the capitol building. The display...
OK-CADP requests clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty (OK-CADP) held a press conference at 11 a.m. on Monday to ask for clemency for death row prsioner, Scott Eizember. Eizember’s clemency hearing is on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 9 a.m. in Oklahoma City. Eizember is scheduled...
Tulsa groups build cold-weather shelters for stray cats
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa community groups are working to protect stray cats from the cold. Animal Aid of Tulsa, Outsiders TNR and Art Emporium 66 gathered at Art Emporium in west Tulsa Sunday to build cat shelters to provide a warm, safe place for unowned cats during the cold months.
Reasor’s matches Salvation Army Red Kettle donations up tp $5k
OKLAHOMA — On Monday, Nov. 28, Reasor’s pledged to match Salvation Army Red Kettle donations. They pledged to match up to $5,000 of the money raised at their locations from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 28. On that Monday, Salvation Army raised $12,559.73 which met the...
City leaders and Saint Francis executives break ground on hospital expansion in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee city leaders joined Saint Francis executives as they broke ground on a $150 million expansion at Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee. The new patient bed tower will give the hospital an additional 126 patient rooms, and new critical care units. The rooms will be nearly...
Tulsa Animal Welfare waives adoption fees through end of year
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s Animal Welfare shelter is dangerously over capacity, the city of Tulsa said on Friday. During “Home for the Pawlidays” in December, all adoption fees are waived as the shelter seeks to get its animal population levels under control. For...
Non-profit helps pay off mortgage for family of fallen Tulsa firefighter
TULSA, Okla. — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announce on Friday it helped pay off the mortgage for the family of a fallen Tulsa firefighter. The organization said it’s part of its annual Season of Hope Campaign. Tunnel to Towers’ Season of Hope, celebrates the holiday season by...
BBB gives tips to avoid holiday job scams
TULSA, Okla. — The holidays are here and stores are hiring seasonal help, but that also means you could be taken advantage of. FOX23 is here to explain how you can avoid a holiday job scam. Whether online or in-person, businesses are hiring holiday help right now. These jobs...
Broken Arrow Farmers Market open Tuesdays starting Dec. 6
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Rose District Tuesday Market pilot program is launching in response to multiple requests from customers and vendors, the city of Broken Arrow announced. The market will be open every Tuesday through the month of February. In April, the Rose District Farmers Market will reopen on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and Tuesdays 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
TU hires Kevin Wilson as new head football coach
Tulsa found its new head football coach, and it’s a familiar name to people in Oklahoma. TU is hiring Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson. Wilson was the Oklahoma Sooner offensive coordinator from 2002-2010. He also has experience as a college head coach. He was Indiana’s head coach from 2011-2016.
Jaw-dropping Hail Mary-turned-lateral wins championship for Minnesota high school team
The last seconds of a Minnesota high school championship game on Saturday featured a play so jaw-dropping that it might go down in the history of U.S. Bank Stadium. The New London-Spicer High School football team played Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School at the Minnesota Vikings' home stadium for the Class 3A state title on Saturday, and New London-Spicer pulled off a last-second Hail Mary that almost went wrong before turning into a game-winning (and state title-winning) touchdown.
