DC diehards celebrate the wild crossover of Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill’s last Batman/Joker showdown

By Chynna Wilkinson
 4 days ago
Reese Witherspoon’s sluggish progress on a hit Netflix series has fans agreeing and strangely making demands

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday. Even though actors often refuse to watch their own projects, it so doesn’t mean that they lend the same treatment to other films and shows out there. For example, Tim Burton’s Wednesday is all the rage at the moment and apparently, Reese Witherspoon has finally onboarded the Addams family’s crazy train. Netflix is obviously up for celebrating all its wins, even the one where the Blonde star is taking all the time in the world to complete the binge-worthy series.
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Star Wars’ fans think Han Solo could appear in ‘The Mandalorian’ and MCU fans get emotional over ‘GotG Vol. 3’ being the final chapter in the saga

The Mandalorian has already done the impossible by bringing back Luke Skywalker in the second season finale, and later in The Book of Boba Fett, so Star Wars fans are wondering why the series should stop there and not get another legacy character back, especially now that deepfake technology is indistinguishable from reality.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Brie Larson causes a multi-fandom war as ‘Guardians Vol. 3’ delivers the ‘Andor’ crossover we didn’t know we needed

In MCU terms, we seem to be experiencing an incursion of two sci-fi universes today as the Marvel and Star Wars franchises are colliding in more ways than one. First, Brie Larson inadvertently finds herself at the center of another internet battle, this time involving multiple fandoms. Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, it turns out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Andor are actually the exact same product. Elsewhere, a couple of cult favorites are yet again lauded with love.
Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Last Airbender’ fans are still salty about James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ hijack as a ‘Blood Origins’ star delivers a tardy compliment to Henry Cavill

The fantasy world is in a strange limbo at the moment, as many of the genre’s most prominent releases grapple with a series of persistent issues. Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher remains in hot water among its fans, as people continue to digest the loss of Henry Cavill’s Geralt. The actor was singularly popular in the role, a fact that his fans and colleagues alike agree on. He was recently graced with a shining, but poorly timed, compliment from The Witcher: Blood Origin star Michelle Yeoh, who noted Cavill’s influence on the character.
Latest Horror News: ‘Wednesday’ propels an iconic pop anthem back into relevancy as ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ smashes a Netflix milestone

Happy Monday, spooky supporters! With Christmas now fully on the horizon, it’s been a relatively slow weekend in the realm of all things Halloween. Granted, it has been over two months now since the ever-popular celebration, but genre diehards have remained loyal to the spooktacular vibe — which is set to be showcased in today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered! Over this past weekend, an array of significant updates highlighted the headlines — including Netflix’s controversial Dahmer series breaking a massive milestone while Wednesday brought an iconic pop anthem back into the limelight.
Stephen King shares a horrifying tale about ‘Nazi books’ and ‘Salem’s Lot’ book signings

Being an author can’t be easy. It’s a solitary existence where you sit in a room and write and then years later you have a book that sometimes doesn’t even seem to make a dent in the cultural zeitgeist. Recently, an author shared a tough experience at a signing and Stephen King responded with a troubling story of his own – involving Nazis.
The secret remake that ignited an unstoppable franchise hijacks the streaming Top 10

A rookie cop gets sent undercover to infiltrate a notorious gang responsible for a string of high-profile heists, led by a charismatic leader surrounded by followers he’s become so close with, they’re almost family. The untested officer becomes so enamored with their world that he gets welcomed into the crew, only to find himself torn between solving the case or letting his newfound comrades walk. Are we talking about The Fast and the Furious, or Point Break? Answers on a postcard.
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren go back in time in new ‘1923’ polaroids

The Yellowstone universe is growing once again with the upcoming prequel, 1923, set to debut on Dec. 18 on Paramount Plus. We are learning more about Taylor Sheridan’s universe and getting a slew of new characters to help tell the Dutton family story. From the incredibly talented Dame Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford to the beloved Marley Shelton and up-and-comer Aminah Nieves, we’re going to learn a lot about the grit and determination of those who will breathe life into this chapter.
The most ‘Tim Burton’ elements on display in ‘Wednesday’

Wednesday director Tim Burton has a long list of spooky movies under his belt, and the signature style he’s developed throughout his career is very much on display in the new series. The story follows Jenna Ortega as the new Wednesday Addams, the sole daughter in the Addams Family...
Latest Marvel News: A Daredevil/Deadpool crossover gains steam as those Arnold Schwarzenegger MCU rumors are officially addressed

It’s been one busy week in the Marvel multiverse, thanks to the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special last weekend and the deployment of some mind-blowing new trailers in the days since. And this seven-day stretch has today ended on a suitably exciting note as an MCU fan-favorite raises hopes for a dream crossover to come in a couple of years while rumors of Conan the Barbarian, the T-800, and Mr. Universe himself Arnold Schwarzenegger boarding the franchise are officially addressed.
Are the Guardians of the Galaxy actually known on Earth?

One of the most popular holiday shows that MCU fans are looking forward to watching is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The special is the conclusion of MCU’s Phase Four and tells the story of how Yondu destroyed Christmas for Peter when he came to Earth. Mantis and Drax want to help Peter get over the loss of Gamora and want to find the best present for him.
Robert Downey Jr. responds to Quentin Tarantino’s Marvel gripes

Very famous movie director Quentin Tarantino, responsible for classics like Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained, set off a firestorm of sorts when he exclaimed that Marvel characters are “not movie stars.” Now Iron Man himself has responded. Robert Downey Jr. is widely credited with kicking off the current...

