Journal Inquirer

Lookout gets 5 years in East Hartford 7-Eleven heist

A New Britain man who was accused of being the lookout during the November 2018 armed robbery of an East Hartford convenience store has accepted a plea bargain and received a five-year prison sentence, half the prison time he would have received in a 2019 plea offer he rejected. DEFENDANT:...
New Britain Herald

Teen dies in weekend Southington crash

SOUTHINGTON – A local teen died in a car accident over the weekend. Police have identified the victim as Joshua Ryan Chevalier, who was 18 years old. According to police, the teen was driving south on Main Street around 5 p.m. Sunday, when he lost control of the vehicle, left the road and crashed into a wooded area in the 600 block of Main Street. A nearby officer heard tires screeching and a loud crash.
WTNH

Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Meriden Man Charged In Crash That Seriously Injured 2 Passengers

A Connecticut man is facing multiple assault charges following a crash that seriously injured two passengers last year. New Haven County resident Daniel Leal Jr., of Meriden, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 2, in connection to a crash that happened in Kearny, New Jersey, in October of 2021, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced.
FOX 61

Naugatuck father accused of killing daughter to appear in court Monday

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Naugatuck accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter appeared in Waterbury Superior Court for the first time on Monday three days after his arrest Friday. Christopher Francisquini kept his head down and stared at the courtroom floor Monday morning in his first appearance before a judge.
Daily Voice

Accused Naugatuck Baby Killer Faces Judge, Bond Set At $6.4M

The man who allegedly brutally murdered his 11-month-old daughter and then dismembered her was ordered held on a $6.4 million bond, according to multiple reports. Christopher Francisquini appeared in court in New Haven County in Waterbury around 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 5. He was apprehended in New Haven County around...
New Britain Herald

Joan (Lombardo) Palumbo

Joan (Lombardo) Palumbo, 76, of Newington passed away Dec. 1, 2022. She was the daughter of Marilyn and the late John S. Lombardo Sr. of New Britain. Joan received her bachelor’s degree in Social Work from Saint Joseph College. She worked as a social worker for the Head Start Program of New Britain for 19 years and retired from the State of CT, Day Care Licensing division, after 20 years of service.
trumbulltimes.com

Fire burns in Hartford house, chief says

HARTFORD — Firefighters were at the scene of a house fire Monday afternoon, an official said. District Chief Mario Oquendo Jr. said about 1:30 p.m. that the fire went to a second alarm, which means a second team of firefighters and equipment was brought in. The fire was in...
New Britain Herald

Man pleads not guilty to shooting man, pregnant woman at Newington auto parts store

NEWINGTON – A man accused of shooting two people at a Newington auto parts shop – one of whom was pregnant – has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges. Sherod Hackett, 24, entered his pleas during a proceeding last week in New Britain Superior Court – where he faces charges of first-degree assault of a pregnant person, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree reckless endangerment and sixth-degree larceny.
WTNH

Haddam woman killed in Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old Haddam woman was killed Sunday night after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown, according to Middletown police. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge roads. Two vehicles — a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2006 Freightliner truck, were heavily damaged. Lori Willhite was […]
WPRI 12 News

RI woman dies following crash in CT

STONINGTON, CT. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island woman died Sunday following a crash on I-95 South in Stonington.  Connecticut State Police say 21-year-old Samantha Stone of Hopkinton crashed head-on into a tree as she was driving on the highway.  Stone was pronounced dead at the scene.  Connecticut State Police also say the passenger, Jason Connell, was […]
Turnto10.com

Plainville police search for 3 individuals accused of gift card fraud scheme

(WJAR) — The Plainville Police Department is searching for a group of individuals accused of being involved in a gift card fraud scheme. Police claim three individuals have been involved in a series of Cash App frauds at local Stop & Shop stores. The three allegedly purchase multiple gift...
Bristol Press

New Britain's Class of '67 gathers for holiday party

NEW BRITAIN – A group of 73-year-olds reunited Sunday in the city where they spent their youth. There were five high schools in New Britain in 1967 and several had representation at the Class of ‘67’s Annual Holiday Party inside Stanley Golf Course’s Back Nine Tavern.

