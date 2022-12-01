ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marana Holiday Festival & Christmas Tree Lighting Saturday, Dec. 3

By Caleb J. Fernández
 4 days ago
The Town of Marana is holding its Holiday Festival & Christmas Tree Lighting festival on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Event organizers say the festival is planned from 3 - 9 p.m. at the town's main office, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

An arrival parade showcasing Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at 2:45 p.m. kicks off the festivities. It will begin at Marana Main Street and Bill Gaudette, ending at Santa's Courtyard.

In addition to the photo opportunities with the Clauses and more than 30 food vendors, the festival will also feature two different stages:

Candy Cane Stage

  • 3:00PM – Marana Youth Choir
  • 3:30PM – Marana High School Dance Team
  • 4:00PM – Mariachi Rayos del Sol de Tucson High
  • 4:30PM – Centre Stage Dance Studio
  • 5:00PM - Compañía de Danza Folklórica Arizona
  • 5:30PM – ShowBiz Academy of Dance
  • 6:00PM – TREE LIGHTING & SHOW AT THE MMC PLAZA
  • 6:30PM – Mountain View High School Dance Line (JV & Varsity)
  • 7:00PM – Project 520 Dance Studio
  • 7:30PM – BC Dance (Company)
  • 8:00PM – BC Dance (Excerpts from The Nutcracker Ballet)
  • 8:30PM – TREE LIGHTING & SHOW ENCORE AT THE MMC PLAZA

Santa's Courtyard Stage

  • 3:00PM – Marana High School Marching Band
  • 3:30PM – Marana High School Jazz Ensemble
  • 4:00PM – Leman Academy of Excellence Choir
  • 4:30PM – Marana High School Chamber Orchestra
  • 5:00PM – Arizona Rose Arts Academy Holiday Musical Celebration featuring “RUDOLPH”
  • 6:00PM – TREE LIGHTING & SHOW AT THE MMC PLAZA
  • 6:30PM – Mountain View High School Jazz Combo
  • 7:00PM – Southern Arizona Spirit Squad
  • 7:30PM – Znora Band
  • 8:00PM – Znora Band
  • 8:30PM – TREE LIGHTING & SHOW ENCORE AT THE MMC PLAZA

Event planners are also warning attendees to expect traffic delays.

Due to the popularity of the festival, cars entering/exiting the event may slow traffic off Marana Road and Tangerine exits.

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

