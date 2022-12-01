ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New Britain Herald

Teen dies in weekend Southington crash

SOUTHINGTON – A local teen died in a car accident over the weekend. Police have identified the victim as Joshua Ryan Chevalier, who was 18 years old. According to police, the teen was driving south on Main Street around 5 p.m. Sunday, when he lost control of the vehicle, left the road and crashed into a wooded area in the 600 block of Main Street. A nearby officer heard tires screeching and a loud crash.
New Britain Herald

Man pleads not guilty to shooting man, pregnant woman at Newington auto parts store

NEWINGTON – A man accused of shooting two people at a Newington auto parts shop – one of whom was pregnant – has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges. Sherod Hackett, 24, entered his pleas during a proceeding last week in New Britain Superior Court – where he faces charges of first-degree assault of a pregnant person, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree reckless endangerment and sixth-degree larceny.
Daily Voice

Man Hospitalized After SUV Crashes Into CT Reservoir

A 37-year-old Connecticut man remains in the hospital after the SUV he was driving plunged into an area reservoir.The incident took place in Hartford County around 11:55 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, on Lake Street in Vernon.According to Lt. Robert Marra of the Vernon Police, the man, who has not been ide…
NECN

Conn. Father Accused of Killing Baby Daughter Appears in Court

The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter earlier this month appeared in court on Monday. In court, Christopher Francisquini was in handcuffs as he went before a judge. He is facing charges including murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a child. The judge set his...
Daily Voice

58-Year-Old Killed In Chain-Reaction I-84 Crash In West Hartford

A 58-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a seven-vehicle chain-reaction crash on I-84. The crash took place in Hartford County around 5 a.m., on I-84 in West Hartford near Exit 44. According to the Connecticut State Police, Gary Michael Carter, of Enfield, was killed when his 2017 Volvo TT hit...
Turnto10.com

Plainville police search for 3 individuals accused of gift card fraud scheme

(WJAR) — The Plainville Police Department is searching for a group of individuals accused of being involved in a gift card fraud scheme. Police claim three individuals have been involved in a series of Cash App frauds at local Stop & Shop stores. The three allegedly purchase multiple gift...
Eyewitness News

18-year old is dead after a fatal crash in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - A vehicle crashed into a wooded area leaving an 18-year old boy dead. Police said a patrol officer in the overheard tires screeching and a loud crash in the area of 653 Main Street in Southington. The officer discovered a single motor vehicle crash off the...
NBC Connecticut

Several Injuries Reported in Major Crash on I-84 in West Hartford

A major crash has closed Interstate 84 west on the Hartford and West Hartford line on Monday morning and multiple people have been transported to area hospitals. Troopers were advised of a crash involving a CT Transit bus and multiple other vehicles on I-84 west near exit 44 shortly before 5 a.m.
WTNH

Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
Daily Voice

Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In CT Neighborhood

An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood.Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported.Police reported finding t…
WTNH

1 dead in Stonington I-95 crash

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 21-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 95, according to Connecticut State Police. Police received several 911 calls at about 1:15 a.m. that a person was walking south on the interstate near Exit 91, according to authorities. Troopers then found the crash. According to troopers, […]
westportjournal.com

Police: Woman was DUI on Post Road East

WESTPORT — A Fairfield driver, pulled over last week when she was spotted weaving across lanes on Post Road East, has been charged with driving while impaired. Alexi Ashton, 41, in addition to facing a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, was charged with several traffic offenses that include operating an unregistered motor vehicle, driving while her license was suspended and improper stop/turn lamp.
WTNH

Police investigate robbery at Groton Henny Penny

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Town Police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at the Henny Penny. Police say the incident happened Saturday night around 7:15 p.m. at 1270 Gold Star Highway. One suspect entered the store, allegedly brandishing a knife and demanding money, according to police. The suspect left the […]
The Associated Press

Connecticut man arrested in killing, dismemberment of baby

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man wanted for the killing and dismemberment of his 11-month-old daughter has been arrested after a two-week search by local and federal authorities. Police said Christopher Francisquini, 31, was found at a bus stop in Waterbury on Friday afternoon after a person who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy