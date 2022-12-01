Read full article on original website
Related
Bristol Press
Two Bristol residents charged in shoplifting that ended with store employee being struck by car
BRISTOL – Two people are expected to be arraigned later this month on charges tied to a shoplifting incident in Bristol that turned violent when a store employee was struck by a vehicle after confronting the suspects. Normajean Morales, 25, and Marco Alicea, 24, of 20 Rollinson Road, each...
New Britain Herald
Teen dies in weekend Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON – A local teen died in a car accident over the weekend. Police have identified the victim as Joshua Ryan Chevalier, who was 18 years old. According to police, the teen was driving south on Main Street around 5 p.m. Sunday, when he lost control of the vehicle, left the road and crashed into a wooded area in the 600 block of Main Street. A nearby officer heard tires screeching and a loud crash.
New Britain Herald
Man pleads not guilty to shooting man, pregnant woman at Newington auto parts store
NEWINGTON – A man accused of shooting two people at a Newington auto parts shop – one of whom was pregnant – has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges. Sherod Hackett, 24, entered his pleas during a proceeding last week in New Britain Superior Court – where he faces charges of first-degree assault of a pregnant person, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree reckless endangerment and sixth-degree larceny.
Two people arrested in Enfield after drugs found in stolen vehicle
Two people have been arrested after drugs were found inside a stolen vehicle early Monday morning.
Suspect arrested for deadly School St. stabbing in Springfield
A suspect from Springfield has been arrested following a stabbing at an apartment on School Street where the victim has died Monday morning.
Man Hospitalized After SUV Crashes Into CT Reservoir
A 37-year-old Connecticut man remains in the hospital after the SUV he was driving plunged into an area reservoir.The incident took place in Hartford County around 11:55 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, on Lake Street in Vernon.According to Lt. Robert Marra of the Vernon Police, the man, who has not been ide…
NECN
Conn. Father Accused of Killing Baby Daughter Appears in Court
The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter earlier this month appeared in court on Monday. In court, Christopher Francisquini was in handcuffs as he went before a judge. He is facing charges including murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a child. The judge set his...
58-Year-Old Killed In Chain-Reaction I-84 Crash In West Hartford
A 58-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a seven-vehicle chain-reaction crash on I-84. The crash took place in Hartford County around 5 a.m., on I-84 in West Hartford near Exit 44. According to the Connecticut State Police, Gary Michael Carter, of Enfield, was killed when his 2017 Volvo TT hit...
Turnto10.com
Plainville police search for 3 individuals accused of gift card fraud scheme
(WJAR) — The Plainville Police Department is searching for a group of individuals accused of being involved in a gift card fraud scheme. Police claim three individuals have been involved in a series of Cash App frauds at local Stop & Shop stores. The three allegedly purchase multiple gift...
Eyewitness News
18-year old is dead after a fatal crash in Southington
SOUTHINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - A vehicle crashed into a wooded area leaving an 18-year old boy dead. Police said a patrol officer in the overheard tires screeching and a loud crash in the area of 653 Main Street in Southington. The officer discovered a single motor vehicle crash off the...
NBC Connecticut
Several Injuries Reported in Major Crash on I-84 in West Hartford
A major crash has closed Interstate 84 west on the Hartford and West Hartford line on Monday morning and multiple people have been transported to area hospitals. Troopers were advised of a crash involving a CT Transit bus and multiple other vehicles on I-84 west near exit 44 shortly before 5 a.m.
Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In CT Neighborhood
An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood.Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported.Police reported finding t…
1 dead in Stonington I-95 crash
STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 21-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 95, according to Connecticut State Police. Police received several 911 calls at about 1:15 a.m. that a person was walking south on the interstate near Exit 91, according to authorities. Troopers then found the crash. According to troopers, […]
westportjournal.com
Police: Woman was DUI on Post Road East
WESTPORT — A Fairfield driver, pulled over last week when she was spotted weaving across lanes on Post Road East, has been charged with driving while impaired. Alexi Ashton, 41, in addition to facing a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, was charged with several traffic offenses that include operating an unregistered motor vehicle, driving while her license was suspended and improper stop/turn lamp.
Police investigate robbery at Groton Henny Penny
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Town Police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at the Henny Penny. Police say the incident happened Saturday night around 7:15 p.m. at 1270 Gold Star Highway. One suspect entered the store, allegedly brandishing a knife and demanding money, according to police. The suspect left the […]
Connecticut man arrested in killing, dismemberment of baby
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man wanted for the killing and dismemberment of his 11-month-old daughter has been arrested after a two-week search by local and federal authorities. Police said Christopher Francisquini, 31, was found at a bus stop in Waterbury on Friday afternoon after a person who...
Bridgeport man's thumb bitten off during road rage incident
A road rage incident in Bridgeport has left a man with a gruesome injury.
One dead after 7-vehicle crash on I84 West in West Hartford
A six-vehicle crash shut down Interstate 84 West near Exit 45 in West Hartford Monday morning.
Arraignment today for accused CT baby killer
Thirty-one-year-old Christopher Francisquini of Naugatuck, CT, is scheduled to be arraigned in Waterbury on charges of murdering his eleven-month-old daughter
Comments / 0