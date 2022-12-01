Washington Post Magazine’s Last Issue will be December 25th. Gonna Have Some Tea in Heaven with the Express

Read full article on original website
I wanted to let you know that on December 7, local art students in Southeast DC will be unveiling their art designs on limited edition charity tote bags that will be available exclusively at Lidl’s Skyland store in DC. All sales from the bags, selling for $3.99 each, will be donated to Martha’s Table and will go to support the Joyful Food Markets, no-cost pop-up markets working to increase food access in more than 50 schools in Wards 7 & 8.”
Friends of the White Whale Society Presents
Thanks to Sam for sending above from the Mall. And thanks to JP for sending these great videos capturing three of them!. Friends of the White Whale Society is brought to you by the team behind Hawks*** around Town. You can email your sightings to [email protected]. DC Government, Development,...
Don't Miss Enchant in Washington DC!
Is back in Washington, DC at Nationals Park! Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open through January 1. The spectacular story-themed Maze has an all-new theme this year - Santa's Magic Timepiece. Guests will stroll through over 4 million dazzling lights using a Maze Passport on a quest to put back together Santa's Magic Timepiece by finding 8 stars, so Santa can deliver all the presents around the world in one night. Wander through lighted tunnels, larger-than-life displays, and take some photos at the 100 foot tall Christmas tree. Finish your search and you may have a chance to win a trip to the set of a Hallmark Channel movie.
Helluva Way(s) to Wake Up
Jim reports: “ATM stolen from Harris Teeter on Kalorama. Cashier confirmed it to me.”. And JP sends a more traditional helluva way from “New Hampshire & Shepherd, but on NH”:. “Brand new car with Virginia temp tags.”. And thanks to David for sending above from “400 block...
Update: Found! Long time Toki Underground bartender, Dan McCarthy, missing since Tuesday night
Update from MPD: “Daniel McCarthy has been located. Thank you for your help!”. Update from our Facebook page: “He was just found in the GW ICU – he’s conscious but was injured”. Thanks to all who passed on from Toki Underground: “Dan has been missing since...
'No homicides for the holidays' | Organizers push for peace in December
WASHINGTON — Frustrated with the violence that has become all too common in recent years, a group of DMV activists is asking for peace for the holidays. Organizer Kenneth Barnes Sr. knows the pain of losing a loved one firsthand. In 2001, his son Kenneth Barnes Jr. was shot...
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
Your Afternoon Animal Fix
“My Maltese dog Nabi, Nabi means Butterfly in Korean. We live in Cathedral Heights.”. If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
Today’s Rental was chosen cause I remember when the building was renovated/built and I’m having old man nostalgia and the in unit washer/dryer, obviously
This rental is located at 460 new york avenue near L. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,095 / 1br – 563ft2 – Low rent for Luxury condo in Mt Vernon (Washington DC (Mount Vernon)) 460NYA is a luxury boutique condo building located on the corner of New York and...
DC tries to lure more people back to downtown
Foot traffic in D.C.’s downtown and Golden Triangle areas is better than it was in 2020 but it’s still far below pre-pandemic levels. City officials are now looking for ways to bring customers back to struggling retail businesses that depended heavily on office workers. About one fifth of...
“The Wells Fargo at 14 and U”
“Krampus Holiday Pop-Up in The Pub and the People’s Cellar Speakeasy, and More!”. courtesy The Pub and the People (1648 North Capitol Street, NW) From an email: “First, TONIGHT we are debuting our first ever Krampus Pop-Up in our cellar speakeasy, The Side…. Holiday, Navy Yard. “Light Yards...
Winter Lantern Festival will light up Tysons this month in D.C. area debut
Thousands of lanterns will take over Lerner Town Square at Tysons II this winter. Based in New York City, the Winter Lantern Festival will bring over 10,000 Chinese-style lanterns to Tysons for a nearly two-month stay from Dec. 16 through Feb. 12. This will be its first-ever stop in the D.C. area, the festival announced Wednesday (Nov. 30).
‘I Don’t Think Any New Law Will Fix This’: Can Legislation Repair D.C.’s Troubled Crime Lab?
This story was supported with funds from Spotlight DC—Capital City Fund for Investigative Journalism. It is probably no surprise that former Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham doesn’t think much of City Paper. “You guys have had a bad reputation for 30 years,” he says in a recent interview. Nevertheless, a recent article caught his eye.
Cabin John sushi, new owners for Amalfi, Popeyes goes dark
Good news for Potomac’s sushi scene: Kema by Kenaki is ready to move forward at the Cabin John mini-mall. The project has been at a virtual standstill since it was first announced in 2021, but co-owner Aki Ballogdajan says the delays are finally over and doors could open by February in the former Zohra salon space. This will be the third restaurant for Ballogdajan and her brother Ken, who also operate four-year-old Kenaki in Kentlands and two-year-old Ako by Kenaki in D.C. Their Cabin John location will have 30ish seats with a fast-casual setup (ordering at the counter, no table service) and a streamlined menu focusing on sushi, beer, wine and cocktails.
New report faults DC crime lab’s internal oversight — and prosecutors
A new report from the D.C. Auditor says internal oversight practices at the troubled D.C. crime lab were broken and ineffective long before the lab lost its accreditation last year. But the report also finds fault with federal prosecutors and the D.C. Office of the Attorney General for going outside...
Carter Barron Amphitheatre, site of legendary DC Springsteen show, aims for renovation, reopening
On a rainy summer night in 1975, music fans in the nation’s capital witnessed a turning-point moment in the career of Bruce Springsteen, at a once-vital outdoor venue. Weeks before the release of his “Born to Run” album, Springsteen performed several songs from his third studio album at the historic Carter Barron Amphitheatre, which opened in Rock Creek Park in 1950.
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
Virginia teens create a ‘period pantry’ for free pads, tampons
“We are girls and we can totally understand. That’s honestly awful that people wouldn’t have (period products),” Ariyanna Ghala said. “These are so important, so vital.”
30-Year-Old Woman Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A woman was shot and killed inside of a vehicle on Friday night in Southeast, D.C. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Fajr Vellajos of D.C. Shortly before 8:30 pm, the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department received a report of a shooting on the 1700 Block of W Street. When police arrived at the location, they found Vellajos suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced at the scene. Police are looking for a black sedan with tinted windows that may have been involved in the shooting. If you have any information about this incident, please The post 30-Year-Old Woman Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Posh Lounge coming to Shaw
“A new class C tavern that will serve Ethiopian food with 46 seats and a Total Occupancy Load of 49. Entertainment Endorsement to provide live entertainment. The licensee is requesting Holiday Extension of Hours.”. Stay tuned for an opening date. Buena Vista, Fundraiser, grocery stores, Hillcrest. “December 7, local art...
