MedicalXpress
Unexpected finding in mucus clearance system may inform future pulmonary disease treatment
University of Maryland (UMD) researchers have made an unexpected finding about how we clear our throats—(or technically, mucus from our airways)—that might one day change therapies that treat pulmonary diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis. The group's work was published in Science Advances.
MedicalXpress
Galectin-3-centered paracrine network mediates cardiac inflammation and fibrosis upon β-adrenergic insult
In a study led by Dr. Han Xiao (Department of cardiology and institute of vascular medicine, Peking university third hospital), researchers found that rapid over-activation of β-adrenergic receptors (β-AR) following acute stress initiates cardiac inflammation and injury. However, the process of inflammation cascades has not been fully illustrated.
MedicalXpress
Prescription opioid use in Australia fell during COVID-19 lockdowns, new study shows
The number of people who were dispensed opioid painkillers dropped during the height of Victoria's COVID-19 restrictions, then increased as lockdowns lifted, Monash University researchers have found. While researchers in the study, the first of its kind in Australia, expected that prescription opioid use may have risen during lockdowns, they...
MedicalXpress
CDK4: A master regulator of the cell cycle and its role in cancer
The mammalian cell cycle is divided into four phases, Gap 1 (G1), Synthesis (S), Gap 2 (G2) and Mitosis (M), whose order and timing are critical for accurate transmission of genetic information. Consequently, a number of biochemical pathways have evolved to ensure that initiation of a particular cell cycle event is dependent on the accurate completion of another. These biochemical pathways have been termed "checkpoints."
MedicalXpress
Large-scale review of COVID-19 clinical trials highlights multiple disparities
Women were underrepresented in COVID-19 treatment clinical trials, and some racial and ethnic groups were underrepresented in COVID-19 prevention trials, according to a new meta-analysis conducted by Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in collaboration with researchers from Beijing and London. The study, published Dec. 5 in JAMA Internal Medicine, identified system-wide...
Identical college twins were accused of cheating in an exam by signaling. They won $1.5 million in damages after a jury decided they hadn't cheated because their minds were connected.
A pair of identical twins was discredited when they were accused of cheating on a medical exam. The sisters have finally cleared their names in court.
MedicalXpress
Overweight women may be at highest risk of long COVID—new research
While hundreds of thousands of people are still getting COVID every day across the globe, reassuringly, the number of people dying as a result of the infection has dropped significantly thanks to effective vaccines and treatments. Yet for many people, the consequences of COVID continue well beyond the initial infection,...
MedicalXpress
Women and men mistakenly given different advice to prevent heart disease
Women are told to improve their lifestyle to prevent heart disease while men are advised to take statins. That's the finding of a study presented December 3 at ESC Asia, a scientific congress organized by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), the Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology (APSC), and the Asean Federation of Cardiology (AFC).
MedicalXpress
Small glowing protein allows researchers to peer deeper into living tissues
Biomedical and genetic engineers at Duke University and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine have designed a small fluorescent protein that emits and absorbs light that penetrates deep into biological tissue. Tailored to wavelengths in the near-infrared (NIR) spectrum, this protein can help researchers capture deeper, cleaner, more precise biomedical images.
MedicalXpress
Study: COVID pandemic reversed ten years of progress in reducing cardiovascular deaths in US
The COVID-19 pandemic reversed a decade's worth of progress in reducing mortality from cardiovascular disease in the U.S., new research has found. The international research team, including Keele University's Professor Mamas Mamas, studied data from the U.S. Center for Disease Control's (CDC) WONDER database, spanning 21 years between 1999 and 2020.
MedicalXpress
Legalization of medical marijuana beneficial for cancer patients
Legalization of medical marijuana is associated with a reduction in opioid dispensing and pain-related hospital events among adults receiving treatment for newly diagnosed cancers, according to a study published online Dec. 1 in JAMA Oncology. Yuhua Bao, Ph.D., from Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, and colleagues conducted a...
MedicalXpress
An old technique offers a new way of overcoming COVID-19 fear and avoidance
An old technique of overcoming fears may have potential for ridding people of their fears and anxieties about COVID-19, a new Swansea University study has revealed. The technique, called counterconditioning, was devised in the 1920s based on Ivan Pavlov's work with dogs on how fears are learned through the pairing of stimuli with unpleasant outcomes.
MedicalXpress
Study examines medication hesitancy to treat childhood anxiety disorders
Both medication and a specific form of talk therapy called cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) are proven evidence-based treatments for children and adolescents with anxiety disorders. But when CBT does not lead to improvement, do parents and their children opt to begin medication treatment? And what factors contribute to this decision?
MedicalXpress
Report calls for national telehealth guidelines for allied health professions in the NHS
Work led by scientists at Staffordshire University explores the organizational readiness of the 14 allied health professions (AHP) to use telehealth—the use of electronic information and telecommunications technologies—to support patient care and public health. It is based on a survey of more than 600 clinicians and managers working...
MedicalXpress
Study links genetic variant to digestive disturbances in patients with Chagas disease
Chagas disease, caused by the protozoan parasite Trypanosoma cruzi, affects some 8 million people worldwide. More than a third develop severe heart or digestive problems with a heightened risk of death. The process that leads to this clinical condition is not completely understood. An article published in the journal Biomedicines...
MedicalXpress
Whole-grain food consumption impacted by consumer skepticism and lack of labeling standards
Despite numerous health benefits and recommendations from dietary guidelines, whole-grain food intake remains low globally. A research article featured in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, studies consumer understanding of whole-grain food definitions and industry labeling practices. "Without clear regulation and labeling standards, the benefits of educating consumers on...
MedicalXpress
'Smart contact lens' to detect eye infections
A pioneering smart contact lens to test for eye infections in a quick, non-invasive way is being developed. It is hoped the test could eventually be available to use at home and has been hailed as the next big leap in the global fight against preventable blindness. It could even prevent deaths caused by fungal eye infections in developing countries.
MedicalXpress
Living in greener areas is associated with better mental health and less medication use
Urban green space has many well-known health benefits, including longer life expectancy, fewer mental health problems and better cognitive functioning. However, exactly how much green space is needed to improve people's health remains an open question. A new study led by ISGloba has evaluated the relationship between better mental health...
MedicalXpress
Young cancer survivors face elevated risk of developing cardiovascular disease, but factors that may impact this risk
Adolescent and young adult (AYA) cancer survivors are at risk of experiencing treatment-related effects later in life, including damage to the heart. New research has identified various sociodemographic and modifiable risk factors associated with these patients' risk of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD). The findings are published by Wiley online in Cancer.
When the system fails, families may pay the ultimate price
Critics say the policies of child welfare agencies, rather than acting for the benefit of children, in many cases harm families, by separating parent from child, bolstering a multi-billion-dollar foster care system, and creating legal barriers for families to reunite. Correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.
