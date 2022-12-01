ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State celebrates student athletes' NIL deals

By Travis Hicks
 4 days ago
Collegiate sports have undergone a huge transformation in the past few years. Now, players can get paid through what’s known as name, image and likeness deals, commonly known as NIL.

This week, Michigan State celebrated the achievements of its student athletes at their inaugural EverGreen NIL Celebration.

”What we are trying to do here in the athletic department is making sure we set a culture for all of you to be successful,” Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller said.

Men's basketball player Malik Hall was awarded the Spartan Success Award, which is presented to a Spartan who has seen immense success in their NIL endeavors.

The EverGreen Innovation Award was presented to Spartan football player Maliq Carr for his partnership with the WWE Next In Line program.

Wrestling's Chase Saldate earned the final award of the evening taking home the EverGreen Ambassador Award, presented to the Spartan who best represented and promoted use of the EverGreen program.

