Controversy surrounds Eureka Springs Christmas display
Controversy over a nativity scene at Basin Park in Eureka Springs nearly put a stop to a decades long tradition.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
Reenactment of Battle of Prairie Grove returns after four years
In remembrance of the 160th anniversary of the Civil War Battle of Prairie Grove, the historic battlefield put together Arkansas' largest Civil War reenactment after four years.
A Great Way of Life
PRAIRIE GROVE, ARK. – John B. and Emma J. Whitaker came to Arkansas from Mississippi in 1918 and purchased 210 acres in Prairie Grove, Ark. More than 100 years later, the land is still a part of the family and is still used for a cow/calf operation. “It’s a...
Whole Pet Announces New Location in Bentonville
Bentonville, AR – Whole Pet, a family-owned pet retail store in NW Arkansas and the River Valley, is expanding its business. The company is opening a fourth location in Bentonville, at 1400 SE Walton Blvd near I-49. The Grand Opening date will be Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 8 am to 6 pm! Free nail trims will be offered, as well as raffles for free pet food, gift cards, and supplies.
10 must-do holiday activities in Northwest Arkansas
'Tis finally the season, meaning it's time to partake in local holiday traditions. Here are some ideas to get you started. 1. Take in Lights of the Ozarks. Fayetteville's downtown square is illuminated with more than 500,000 LED lights each night until Jan. 1, 2023. Cost: Free. Details: Lights shine...
Santa Con expands to Rogers and Bentonville this year
You might see Santa and his elves taking over Bentonville and Rogers Saturday for the fourth annual Santa Con. The event benefits Sharing & Caring of Benton County. It's a nonprofit that collects toys for kids in need during the holiday season. Andy Haingaertner, one of the organizers of Santa...
Sharing & Caring of Benton County helping 3,100 kids experience the magic of Christmas
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — As we get closer to the holidays, one Northwest Arkansas nonprofit is making sure thousands of kids in Benton County get to experience the magic of Christmas. Sharing & Caring of Benton County is busy wrapping gifts for 3,100 kids in the county. Executive Director Thomas...
December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas
CINCINNATI — The strongest December tornado in Arkansas came on New Year's Eve 2010. An EF-3 tornado killed 10 people in Benton, Washington and Adair counties. December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas, but they do happen. There were only 13 tornadoes in the area between 1950 and 2021. The...
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
With the holidays in full-swing, there is no shortage of wonderful activities and entertainment happening in the Natural State.
Time to turn in Salvation Army Angel Tree donations
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas Angel Tree donations need to be turned in by today, Dec. 5. The Angel Tree Program is similar to local toy drives, like ours at KNWA/FOX24 news, but the twist is that donors can pick a kid to support and fill up their specific Christmas list.
Purina Presents: Meet Slim Jim in Pet of the Week
We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we'd like to introduce you to Slim Jim from the Fayetteville Animal Shelter.
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
Liberty Bowl Tickets On Sale
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas Razorbacks are headed to Memphis to take on Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN. Season ticket holders and Razorback Foundation members who preordered Liberty Bowl tickets will have their order request fulfilled. Those who preordered can expect to receive an email from the Razorback Ticket Center early this week and credit cards will be charged on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Fort Smith National Cemetery decorated in wreaths to honor veterans
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Wreaths were placed on every tombstone at the Fort Smith National Cemetery on Saturday afternoon. “We're out here honoring every one of our military veterans and their spouses that are here buried with them," Casey Collyar with Christmas Honors said. Collyar helped put the wreaths...
What is the State Bird of Arkansas?
The State Bird Of Arkansas Is The Northern Mockingbird. The state bird of Arkansas is the mockingbird, a songbird that is the most commonly heard bird in the south. While it does not migrate, the mockingbird can mimic other birds' sounds. Another state bird is the Diana Fritillary Butterfly. Although it is not as common as the hummingbird, it is still recognized as the state bird.
Jaw-Dropping Second Half Shows These Hogs Coming Together
With a complete roster finally able to play, Razorbacks coming together.
Empty the Shelters event returns for pet adoption in Arkansas
The BISSELL Pet Foundation is bringing their annual pet adoption event back to make it easier for people to adopt animals in need.
Joshua Braun commits to Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Florida offensive lineman Joshua Braun has committed to Arkansas following a weekend official visit. Braun, 6-6, 335, confirmed his commitment to Hogville.net on Sunday and then Monday posted it on Twitter. “This is a great place,” Braum said. “These are some of the most avid fans...
Barry Odom linked to Tulsa job
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom has interviewed for the head coaching job at Tulsa according to multiple sources. Odom has been at Arkansas for three years as a member of Sam Pittman’s first staff. Odom formerly was the head coach at Missouri where he went 25-25 in four years.
