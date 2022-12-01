ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

Nebraska, Matt Rhule make six new staff hires official

By Nikki Chavanelle
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RB86Z_0jTxbKrf00
Casey Fritton/HuskerOnline.com

The University of Nebraska announced six of new head football coach Matt Rhule’s staff hires on Thursday. Although the new hires’ names had already trickled out through various reports, Rhule is officially adding Marcus Satterfield (OC/TE), E.J. Barthel (RB), Evan Cooper (DB), Ed Foley (ST), Terrance Knighton (DL) and Corey Campbell (S&C).

The Huskers granted Rhule a staff pool of $7 million for 10 full-time hires, plus his strength and conditioning coach.

Matt Rhule announces six official staff hires

E.J. Barthel, Running Backs

Corey Campbell, Head Football Strength and Conditioning

Evan Cooper, Secondary

Ed Foley, Special Teams Coordinator

Terrance Knighton, Defensive Line

Marcus Satterfield, Offensive Coordinator

“This group of coaches will be great representatives of the University of Nebraska and are ready to play a key role in building our program,” Rhule said in the press release. “These are high-energy men with great passion for coaching and teaching, who have a history of developing outstanding college players and preparing them for the next level.

“This is a group that will relate well to prospective student-athletes from all parts of the country and sell Nebraska Football.”

Former LSU OC to join Nebraska as QB coach

Rhule is also reportedly adding former LSU offensive coordinator Jake Peetz to his Nebraska staff as his team’s quarterbacks coach, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Peetz, however, was not among the list of assistants officially announced on Thursday.

“Sources: Rams assistant Jake Peetz is expected to join Nebraska as QB coach and an undetermined special teams role,” tweeted Thamel. “He’s the former LSU OC and coached QBs for the Raiders and with Matt Rhule in Carolina. He’s a former Nebraska player from 2003-05.”

If Peetz is, in fact, named assistant hire No. 6, then there are still four assistant positions left. The former Panthers coach still needs an offensive line coach and a wide receivers coach, as well as a linebackers coach and a defensive coordinator.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule vs Deion Sanders will be Week 2 matchup

After many, many rumors about who would be the Nebraska football head coach, we now know that Matt Rhule is the man. Rhule’s first season in Lincoln is going to be an interesting one no matter what, but it looks like it got a bit more interesting now that he’s going to be going head to head against Deion Sanders.
The Spun

Colorado's AD Had Message About Nebraska Fans Today

Colorado stole some headlines this weekend by hiring Deion Sanders to be its new head football coach. Plucking Sanders from Jackson State could be a coup for the Buffaloes, who desperately need to inject life into the program. Sanders is already working the recruiting trail for his new team, and it's paying immediate dividends.
The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Sunday Upset

Arguably the favorite to win the Big East just went down in a stunning upset on Sunday. Creighton, the No. 7 team in the country, lost to unranked Nebraska on Sunday evening. The Huskers upset the Blue Jays, 63-53, on Sunday evening. The college basketball world is pretty shocked. "College...
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portal

Jaeden Gould during a game for Bergen CatholicPhoto by(Brian Dohn/247Sports) There was more news for Nebraska football on Friday evening, as several players entered the transfer portal. Safety Jaeden Gould, kicker Chase Contreraz, and wide receiver Kamonte Grimes all entered the transfer portal, per Steve Marik of InsideNebraska.
Panhandle Post

Woman tells police: Univ. of Nebraska coach strangled me

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
North Platte Telegraph

Mickey Joseph punched and choked his wife during argument over infidelity, Lincoln police say

Former Nebraska interim football coach Mickey Joseph pushed, punched and choked his wife and pulled her hair during an argument the couple had over infidelity, Lincoln police allege in a court document filed Thursday. Lancaster County prosecutors charged Joseph, 54, with one felony count of assault by strangulation or suffocation,...
Nebraska Examiner

State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud

LINCOLN — State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer. Claims by banks and other lenders against the estate of Aaron Marshbanks already total more than $30 million and may eclipse $50 million by the time all of […] The post State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
1011now.com

Court documents provide more details into Mickey Joseph’s arrest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Court documents are providing additional details into what led up to the arrest of Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season. Joseph was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon. According to Lincoln Police, officers were...
Nebraska Examiner

ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa

The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
unkantelope.com

Football player charged with two counts of robbery

Tobechukwu Okafor, 19, is accused of two attempted robberies in October. He was arrested in Omaha on Nov. 19 and is listed as an inmate at the Buffalo County Jail. A warrant for his arrest was made by the Buffalo County Court on Nov. 16. The court is charging Okafor for two counts of robbery.
News Channel Nebraska

Kansas man receives over five years in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Kansas was sentenced to over five years in prison for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 29-year-old Westleigh Miesner, of Kansas, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Friday. He was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five grams or more of actual methamphetamine. Miesner will serve 66 months in prison and a four-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
1011now.com

Former 10/11 weathercaster passes away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roper and Son’s Funeral Home confirmed the passing of Linda Beermann on Saturday. Beermann was a reporter and weathercaster at 10/11 from 1968 to 1986. “Deb and I were saddened to hear about the unexpected passing of Linda Beermann on Friday,” said Ken Siemek, 10/11...
klkntv.com

70-year-old Nebraska inmate who brutally killed woman dies serving life sentence

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate died Sunday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, authorities said. Necdet Canbaz, 70, was serving a life sentence since July 9, 1999. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in Douglas County. Court records...
1011now.com

32-year-old arrested after two-car crash in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A 32-year-old man was arrested after a crash near S. 84th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 on Friday. According to Lincoln Police, a vehicle was traveling southbound on 84th Street when it hit a northbound vehicle which was attempting to turn onto Highway 2 at 11:47 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska

Charges filed after intimate photographs published

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man is charged with distributing intimate photos on social media after a break-up with his girlfriend. An arrest affidavit says Gary Jacob, 33, posted photos that were seen through Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook messenger and to a community Facebook page the Plattsmouth Town Crier. Jacob is...
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
78K+
Followers
88K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy