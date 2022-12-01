Nebraska, Matt Rhule make six new staff hires official

Casey Fritton/HuskerOnline.com

The University of Nebraska announced six of new head football coach Matt Rhule’s staff hires on Thursday. Although the new hires’ names had already trickled out through various reports, Rhule is officially adding Marcus Satterfield (OC/TE), E.J. Barthel (RB), Evan Cooper (DB), Ed Foley (ST), Terrance Knighton (DL) and Corey Campbell (S&C).

The Huskers granted Rhule a staff pool of $7 million for 10 full-time hires, plus his strength and conditioning coach.

Matt Rhule announces six official staff hires

E.J. Barthel, Running Backs

Corey Campbell, Head Football Strength and Conditioning

Evan Cooper, Secondary

Ed Foley, Special Teams Coordinator

Terrance Knighton, Defensive Line

Marcus Satterfield, Offensive Coordinator

“This group of coaches will be great representatives of the University of Nebraska and are ready to play a key role in building our program,” Rhule said in the press release. “These are high-energy men with great passion for coaching and teaching, who have a history of developing outstanding college players and preparing them for the next level.

“This is a group that will relate well to prospective student-athletes from all parts of the country and sell Nebraska Football.”

Former LSU OC to join Nebraska as QB coach

Rhule is also reportedly adding former LSU offensive coordinator Jake Peetz to his Nebraska staff as his team’s quarterbacks coach, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Peetz, however, was not among the list of assistants officially announced on Thursday.

“Sources: Rams assistant Jake Peetz is expected to join Nebraska as QB coach and an undetermined special teams role,” tweeted Thamel. “He’s the former LSU OC and coached QBs for the Raiders and with Matt Rhule in Carolina. He’s a former Nebraska player from 2003-05.”

If Peetz is, in fact, named assistant hire No. 6, then there are still four assistant positions left. The former Panthers coach still needs an offensive line coach and a wide receivers coach, as well as a linebackers coach and a defensive coordinator.