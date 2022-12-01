ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaw's Superlatives: Most explosive player in the 2023 class

By Jamie Shaw
 4 days ago
L>R Brandon Gardner, Coen Carr, Mikey Williams, Kaden Cooper, Sean Stewart (photo credit- St. John's MBB, Michigan State MBB, Memphis MBB, Oklahoma MBB, Duke MBB)

With recruiting almost at a screeching halt, the never-ending search for content landed on the 2023 class. A senior class that saw 95 percent of its top 100 prospects sign during the early signing period. I wanted to dig deeper into the class and hand out some senior superlatives.

The high school season is only a couple of weeks old, so what should you be looking for? Over the next couple of days, I will go through the ‘best of’ in the senior class. Today we will talk about the most explosive player in high school basketball. Future superlatives going out will include best perimeter defender, best shooter, and more.

Intimidation

Dominique Wilkins famously told The Athletic, “I used dunking as a tool for intimidation.” A Hall of Famer and 9-time NBA All-Star who scored over 26,500 career points is mostly remembered for his dunks.

A player’s explosion can quickly change the momentum of a game. Rather it is a big dunk at the right time or a weak side shot block into the stands, raw and aggressive athletism has always been a fan favorite. Even in high school basketball, you will find cameras on the baselines, trying to find the next play that will garner millions of clicks across all social media platforms.

Still, to this day, even after all the basketball I have watched, whenever a momentum-changing dunk happens, I feel it. So I want to hand out the superlative for the most explosive player in high school basketball.

Four-star SF Coen Carr (Michigan State)

Height/Weight: 6-7/200

High school: Greenville (SC) Legacy Early College

On3 Consensus: No. 52

Coen Carr has always been athletic, a threat to catch a back door lob, or someone who would put back dunk an offensive rebound. The four-star has also been one whose game has continuously grown. This summer, he was named to the USA Basketball 3-on-3 World Cup team. Playing on Nike’s EYBL Circuit, he averaged 13.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game this summer.

Carr has learned how to use his eyes-at-the-rim explosion to affect winning. He is a switchable defender, using his quick twitch to guard down a line-up and his explosion and length to guard up a line-up. He is also an aggressive offensive rebounder, averaging 2.5 per game during EYBL play this summer.

Carr has won multiple dunk contests, including last year’s Chick-Fil-A Classic, where he took off from the free-throw line. For my money, Coen Carr is the most explosive player in high school basketball.

Other explosive hoopers

Four-star SF Kaden Cooper (Oklahoma)

Height/Weight: 6-5/180

High school: Atlanta (GA) The Skills Factory

On3 Consensus: No. 45

Five-star C Sean Stewart (Duke)

Height/Weight: 6-8/215

High school: Montverde (FL) Academy

On3 Consensus: No. 9

Four-star SG Mikey Williams (Memphis)

Height/Weight: 6-2/190

High school: San Diego (CA) San Ysidro

On3 Consensus: No. 24

Four-star PF Brandon Gardner (St. John’s)

Height/Weight: 6-8/195

High school: Queens (NY) Christ the King

On3 Consensus: No. 88

