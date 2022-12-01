Read full article on original website
Grizzlies dominate down low, get best of Heat
Tyus Jones, subbing for an injured Ja Morant, scored a season-high 28 points and added a game-best 10 assists as
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Ken Walker, DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer hurting in Seahawks’ backfield. But no shopping
The Seahawks’ situation at running back looks and sounds worse than it may be. That’s what Pete Carroll indicated Monday. He said his team is not in the market to sign a runner from outside the team. That’s in the wake of what’s become as annual as Seattle’s...
Giants Open Week as Underdogs vs. Eagles
In the least surprising betting news of the week, the New York Giants are listed as a 6.5 underdog against the Philadelphia, according to SI Sportsbook. Understandably so. The 11-1 Eagles remain red-hot, having won their last three games and going 4-1 in their last five. The Eagles also average 28.2 points per game, second in the league behind the Chiefs (29.2 points per game).
Houston Texans’ Defense Excels, Offense and Special Teams Struggle vs. Browns
HOUSTON -- Roy Lopez celebrated raucously in the end zone, thoroughly enjoying the moment. The Texans' defensive tackle swarmed Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb for a safety, bringing him to the ground after defensive tackle Maliek Collins and linebacker Christian Harris' penetration slowed Chubb down and allowed Lopez to finish the play.
Setting the Stage for the Week 13 Dolphins-49ers Matchup
MIAMI DOLPHINS (8-3) vs. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (7-4) DATE: Sunday, Dec. 4. SITE: Levi's Stadium; Santa Clara, Calif. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. PT (4 and 7 p.m. ET) in Santa Clara will be 57-59 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with showers in the 1 p.m . hour, mostly cloudy skies in the 2 p.m. hour and intermittent clouds in the 3 p.m. hour. The wind is expected to be 8 mph with gusts up to 12 mph.
The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show: Saints vs Bucs | Week 13
Saints News Network Reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan discuss the New Orleans Saints' Week 13 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watch the Pre-Game Show Here:. Want More Bayou Blitz?. Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod. Follow Our Hosts on Twitter:...
‘No Ceiling!’ Cowboys Malik Hooker Gets Revenge Over Colts
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys completely dismantled the Indianapolis Colts on national television Sunday night, forcing five turnovers and scoring 54 points in the process. The defense had another stellar performance, causing Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to throw three interceptions and lose one fumble. Former Colts draft pick Malik Hooker,...
Florida vs. Oregon State: Kickoff Time Set for Las Vegas Bowl
UPDATE: ESPN announced on Monday that the Las Vegas Bowl featuring the Florida Gators and Oregon State Beavers will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT on Saturday, December 17. It will air on ESPN. The game was originally scheduled to broadcast on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m....
No backs, no defense? No problem for Geno Smith. He, DK Metcalf rally Seahawks past Rams
Starter Kenneth Walker was out injured. Fellow running back DeeJay Dallas limped off. The defense was still mostly sick. It was Geno Smith or bust for the Seahawks trying to get back into NFC playoff position Sunday at the fallen Los Angeles Rams. He didn’t bust. “That’s how I...
Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Falcons Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made two significant moves ahead of kickoff with the Atlanta Falcons. After several weeks on Injured Reserve, the team announced they have activated defensive end DeMarvin Leal. Meanwhile, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is headed to IR. Leal returned to practice three weeks ago after spending four...
Geno Smith does what he hadn’t done in 8 years, in the clutch. Now Seahawks all believe
“Yeah, I’ve been struggling, man. I woke up today hurting and just kept fighting, kept going, kept going, kept going,” the Seahawks quarterback said Sunday evening. So this — his comeback win to beat the fallen Los Angeles Rams on Sunday — this was the Geno Smith Flu Game, in the tradition of Michael Jordan’s legendary night to win the 1997 NBA title a generation ago.
What Effort to Rush Justin Fields Back Says About Future
Over the course of the last five weeks, it's been made clear by coach Matt Eberflus what he thinks about Justin Fields' performances and future. Fields' improvement as a runner on designed plays or scrambles requires no special training or analytical talent to spot. Asked again about the improvement Fields...
