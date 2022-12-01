Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Patriots Provided Patrick Mahomes’ ‘Welcome’ Moment
Patrick Mahomes' NFL career has been so uncannily successful that even games in which he had no impact have left a lasting mark upon him. That's what the lauded Kansas City Chiefs quarterback claimed in an interview on the "New Heights" podcast as he works through another successful season under center in the Midwest. In his five years with the Chiefs, Mahomes has made countless gridiron memories and highlights, including some against the New England Patriots ... in both winning and losing efforts.
Tri-City Herald
Rodgers Wins Potential Final Trip to Chicago
CHICAGO – Another day, another victory over the Chicago Bears for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has had better days against the Bears but the results were the same as always: a 28-19 victory on Sunday that kept Green Bay’s playoff flame flickering just a bit. Rodgers improved his regular-season record against the Bears to a staggering 24-5. If you include the 2010 NFC Championship Game won at Soldier Field and discard the loss at Lambeau Field in 2013 in which he suffered a broken collarbone on the opening possession, his record would be a preposterous 25-4.
Tri-City Herald
How Brian Daboll is Handling Player Public Grievances About Play Time
The New York Giants haven't won a game since aWeek 10 triumph over the Houston Texans, but that hasn't stopped the locker room from having a positive attitude in pushing forward. But a pair of Giants defenders, inside linebacker Tae Crowder and cornerback Rodarius Williams, have committed the ultimate no-no...
Tri-City Herald
MMQB Week 13: Deshaun Watson Returns, Bengals Make Statement
Welcome to Week 13 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 13, plus more from our staff. Scenes From...
Tri-City Herald
Bears Label Late Collapses Part of their Education
There is frustration for the Bears after a sixth game in which they failed to rally in the fourth quarter to win or tie. The frustration is there on the other side of the ball because they couldn't protect a 19-10 lead in the fourth quarter, giving up 18 points. They've become adept at playing tough and surrendering TD or field goal drives when they can't afford to do it, and did it in Sunday's 28-19 loss to Green Bay.
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win
The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
Tri-City Herald
Look: Ja’Marr Chase Responds to Chiefs Twitter Beef Following 27-24 Win
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday, and Ja'Marr Chase was ready with a quick chirp on Twitter after the game. Chase posted a team-high 97 yards receiving in his first game back from a hip injury. Check out what he had to say about...
Tri-City Herald
Tank Town: Looking at Bears’ Chances for Second Pick
The loss to Green Bay and last weekend's games improved the Bears' comfort zone in the race to get second pick in the draft. The Rams and Broncos remain right on the Bears' heels with 3-9 records, but at 3-10 there is now more separation from Pittsburgh, Detroit, Green Bay and Las Vegas as each of those teams improved to five wins in Week 13.
Tri-City Herald
Germaine Pratt Aka ‘Playoff P’ Continues to Step Up in Big Moments For Bengals
When a guy in uniform makes game changing plays and contributes in undeniable ways to help his team earn wins, the fans take notice. They usually show that a player has earned their attention by attaching nicknames to their favorite players. We saw it here in Cincinnati with Joe Burrow...
Tri-City Herald
How Far can the 49ers Go with Brock Purdy?
2022 was starting to look promising for the San Francisco 49ers. Even with Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers were able to lean upon Jimmy Garoppolo as the second-string quarterback. Garoppolo, to the surprise of many including myself, had been playing excellent for the most part this season. It looked like the 49ers could finally go far and maybe even win it all with Garoppolo at the helm.
Tri-City Herald
‘No Ceiling!’ Cowboys Malik Hooker Gets Revenge Over Colts
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys completely dismantled the Indianapolis Colts on national television Sunday night, forcing five turnovers and scoring 54 points in the process. The defense had another stellar performance, causing Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to throw three interceptions and lose one fumble. Former Colts draft pick Malik Hooker,...
Tri-City Herald
TCU Has NFL Draft Targets, Starting With Quentin Johnston
The last few years, my Six From Saturday notes have been included at the bottom of my MMQB column on Monday mornings. This year, they’ll be published as a separate post each week. Here are my thoughts on this weekend’s college action, geared mostly toward what should be of interest to NFL fans.
Tri-City Herald
Setting the Stage for the Week 13 Dolphins-49ers Matchup
MIAMI DOLPHINS (8-3) vs. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (7-4) DATE: Sunday, Dec. 4. SITE: Levi's Stadium; Santa Clara, Calif. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. PT (4 and 7 p.m. ET) in Santa Clara will be 57-59 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with showers in the 1 p.m . hour, mostly cloudy skies in the 2 p.m. hour and intermittent clouds in the 3 p.m. hour. The wind is expected to be 8 mph with gusts up to 12 mph.
Tri-City Herald
No backs, no defense? No problem for Geno Smith. He, DK Metcalf rally Seahawks past Rams
Starter Kenneth Walker was out injured. Fellow running back DeeJay Dallas limped off. The defense was still mostly sick. It was Geno Smith or bust for the Seahawks trying to get back into NFC playoff position Sunday at the fallen Los Angeles Rams. He didn’t bust. “That’s how I...
Tri-City Herald
Saquon Barkley: I Didn’t Make Enough Plays vs. Commanders
The New York Giants tied the Washington Commanders 20-20, the first time since 1997, which also happened to be against the Commanders. Though the result is not a loss, the Giants missed out on sealing a win they felt was theirs for the taking. After being up 20-13 for most...
Tri-City Herald
Chargers at Raiders Week 13 Game Prediction
LAS VEGAS – Just under a year from when the Chargers' 2021 season came to an abrupt ending that prevented them from reaching the playoffs, they return to Allegiant Stadium for the first time since the devastating defeat. Much of the Chargers team has seen change from the personnel...
Tri-City Herald
Texans TE Brevin Jordan: ‘It Hurts For Sure’
HOUSTON — Quarterback Davis Mills isn't the only second-year prospect who has struggled with the Houston Texans this season. There were high expectations for Brevin Jordan following an impressive rookie campaign. There was a belief that Jordan would take a significant leap in his second year and would become the Texans' No. 1 tight end.
Tri-City Herald
Geno Smith does what he hadn’t done in 8 years, in the clutch. Now Seahawks all believe
“Yeah, I’ve been struggling, man. I woke up today hurting and just kept fighting, kept going, kept going, kept going,” the Seahawks quarterback said Sunday evening. So this — his comeback win to beat the fallen Los Angeles Rams on Sunday — this was the Geno Smith Flu Game, in the tradition of Michael Jordan’s legendary night to win the 1997 NBA title a generation ago.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Falcons Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made two significant moves ahead of kickoff with the Atlanta Falcons. After several weeks on Injured Reserve, the team announced they have activated defensive end DeMarvin Leal. Meanwhile, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is headed to IR. Leal returned to practice three weeks ago after spending four...
Comments / 0